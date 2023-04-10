"You're dumb if you don't" - Samir Bannout slams TRT use critics

Samir Bannout is an icon in the sport of bodybuilding. He is widely regarded as one of the best bodybuilders to have competed in the sport during his days as a professional bodybuilder. Bannout is also a Mr. Olympia title winner.

He won the Mr. Olympia title in 1983. Samir Bannout is also known as the "Lion of Lebanon". Competing in the men's open division, the former pro bodybuilder had a wonderful career. He started competing in 1970s and competed for more than two decades until 1996. Samir then again competed in the 2011 World Masters.

The former pro bodybuilder was inducted into the IFBB Hall of Fame in 2002. Despite not competing on stage anymore, he has been actively involved as a pundit towards discussing several topics related to present day bodybuilding. The US DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) revealed a proposal to restrict telehealth prescriptions last week as per Fitness Volt.

In a video posted on Muscle Maturity Podcast's YouTube channel on April 6, 2023, Samir Bannout slammed the critics of TRT (testosterone replacement therapy) use. The former pro bodybuilder said:

"It's a no-brainer.It’s smart if you need it. If you need it you do it. Is it healthy to do? It is 100 percent healthy to do. We’re not doing it to become Arnold or Sergio Oliva or winning. You do it, it will improve your health."

"You will be healthier when your testosterone in the middle range or slightly above the middle. But if your range is way too low you’re stupid if you don’t. You’re stupid. You’re dumb if you don’t. So, you do that accordingly. You go get tested."

Samir further spoke about why someone needs to use TRT. He said:

"If you weigh below on the scales, you need to do TRT whether you like it or not. Some people may be exempt because some people are genetic freaks, some could still be in the middle range or above even a 60 or 70. Some people but maybe one per 100,000 or every 5,000 people, you may find one that have an okay range at that age."

Everyone has their own opinions about TRT use, but Bannout seems to be in support of TRT use.

Samir Bannout elaborates about TRT use and other alternates

While slamming the critics of TRT (testosterone replacement therapy) use, he continued to speak about TRT use and other alternates. The 1983 Mr. Olympia title winner said:

"In my opinion, you get tested. If you’re against using drugs you could use certain things like maybe HCG, use something like shilajit or maybe do Tongkat Ali. You can try natural stuff. You can give it a chance and see if it enhanced your production naturally by all means."

Samir Bannout further continued:

"But most people cannot respond and it’s not good enough. You need to have TRT to put you where you’re supposed to be and I’m not saying you need to take a lot but no take your ratio and you’ll be okay."

Most recently, the former bodybuilder argued that the judges at bodybuilding competitions are influenced by social media. After the conclusion of the 2023 Arnold Classic, Samir Bannout claimed that Nick Walker should have been crowned the 2023 Arnold Classic champion due to his conditioning.

