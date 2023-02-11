"We'll actually stop Growth" - Nick Walker reveals 'dry out process' on 2023 Arnold Classic prep

Nick Walker, one of the rising stars in bodybuilding, took the 2022 Mr. Olympia by storm when he finished third in the men's open division and won the People's Choice Award. Hadi Choopan won the 2022 Mr. Olympia title, while Derek Lunsford finished in second place.

At the 2021 Mr. Olympia, Walker finished in fifth place. He won the 2021 New York Pro and the 2021 Arnold Classic. It was announced in January that Nick Walker would compete in the 2023 Arnold Classic. Several bodybuilders announced their participation in the 2023 Arnold Classic after the prize money was increased to $300,000.

In a video posted on the Mutant and the Mouth YouTube channel on February 9, 2023, Walker interacted with Guy Cisternino Jr. Speaking about his preparations for the Arnold Classic, Nick stated that sometimes the growth hormone is stopped two weeks from the contest.

According to Walker, testosterone and Trenbolone are also stopped apart from growth hormones. Trenbolone is a popular anabolic steroid used among bodybuilders, according to outlookindia. Anabolic steroids are used to improve physique and physical performance. Nick said:

"No, we'll actually stop growth, for me. sometimes two weeks out. Test, Tren, Mas. A couple of reasons, he (Matt Jansen) doesn't want any inflammation from the shot. And two, the oils and injectables do make you hold some type of water. So, he pulls them all out. The orals stay in. The AIs stay in, then we kind of just go for the dry out process."

Nick and Cisterino discussed removing PEDs (Performance Enhancing Drugs) ten days before the competition. Walker said:

"Correct. What we did, what we normally do, we keep orals in the whole time, we don't take those out. We'll remove that (Clenbuterol), I'm talking about orals.Yeah, the proviron stays in, the winnie (Winstrol), T3 stays in. all those, clen will come out. Ten days out we stop test, seven days out we'll stop everything else."

Clenbuterol is a drug used by bodybuilders to cut weight and increase muscle mass, according to WebMD. Bodybuilders use Winstrol to make muscles more fibrous and harder in appearance. Guy Cisterino stated that he stopped taking injections ten days before the competition.

Nick Walker speaks about his food intake ahead of the 2023 Arnold Classic

Speaking about his meals ahead of the 2023 Arnold Classic, which is just a few weeks away, Nick Walker said:

"Right now, he upped the protein a little bit just because I'm a little bigger, so he thinks I need a little bit more. So we do 224 grams of chicken. You're referring to an off-season right now right. We'll say 350 grams of rice, 100 grams of banana, and like 20 grams of almond butter. Mainly, I just do jasmine (rice). I just go to Costco now and get this bag ass 30-pound bag of jasmine rice."

Nick Walker claimed he had a good workout over the past few days. He stated that he was feeling well mentally. Walker said that if he doesn't feel well mentally, then it is no good.

The 2021 Arnold Classic winner claimed he doesn't feel shitty with the Arnold Classic just a few weeks away. But Walker stated that his muscles feel a little sore. Nick added that he was feeling okay as far as fatigue was concerned. The Mutant (Nick Walker's nickname) said:

"I rather get ready early. Because I think, say you wait till the last minute to get in shape, you may come on stage looking a little flat, a little stringy, a little beat down right. Say you're ready a three, two weeks out, you can pull back now. You can pull back on cardio, feed a little bit, and your body looks fresher, fuller, everything pops. Ideally, yeah, I think in my opinion, being ready early is the best way to go about it."

Nick Walker will be gearing up to face the likes of Big Ramy, Shaun Clarida, and Andrew Jacked at the 2023 Arnold Classic.

