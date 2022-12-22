"What happened on Olympia stage" - Fans react to Big Ramy's Mr. Olympia practice

Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay, considered to be one of the leading contenders to clinch this year's 2022 Mr. Olympia title, finished in fifth place. This left several former bodybuilders and fans of the sport in shock. Hadi Choopan won the prestigious Mr. Olympia title in the open division.

On Instagram, Ramy posted a video of himself during his practice session before the Olympia. The video appears to have been recorded on December 9, according to Big Ramy's caption on the post. Ramy wrote:

"Dec 9 one week before Olympia."

In the video, we can see that Ramy has been practicing his posing because it is an integral part of the bodybuilding competition. Despite developing their bodies through immense workouts, bodybuilders use posing to showcase the muscles they have developed. They try their best to express their built-up body in the best possible way.

As you can see in the video, Ramy looked incredible while posing. This prompted one of his followers to comment on Elssbiay's post. The follower wrote:

" What happened on Olympia stage 🥇😢😢😢"

The fan seemed to express his shock after seeing Ramy's posing practice, which was good, but sadly, Ramy finished in fifth place.

Fans react to Big Ramy's Instagram post

Several fans and followers of Big Ramy reacted to the video of him practicing before the Mr. Olympia competition.

One fan wrote:

"my guess is that he failed his peaking or peaked to early, because this would've won the O"

Former bodybuilder George Farah wrote:

"honestly the way you looked in that video you would have won easy and I know you will be back and make us all proud. Hang in there and remember that you are a legend and you are going to go down in history as one of the best ever. 🙏❤️"

Another one of Ramy's followers felt that if the physique in the practice video was presented on stage, then Ramy would've been the Mr. Olympia champion. The follower wrote:

"Would have won if this was on stage"

Some more fans reactions were:

"Man this shape easily gives you the title, here's a suggestion, next year don't cut water and carb up and that stuff, just go on stage while hydrated and having food like in this video and u will win it coz when ur dehydrated you cant flex properly"

"How the hell nick walker beat this !!"

"This would've won, just an off day on stage. You'll be back 👑"

"This is unbeatable!!🔥🔥🔥"

"Better than on the stage 😢"

"Egyptian Hero 👑👑👑👑👑"

"This was definitely a winner physique. If he was on stage with same condition nobody will be even close to Ramy."

"Where was this Ramy last weekend??"

Several fans had the same opinion that his physique in practice was better than the one he showcased on the Mr. Olympia stage.

How many Mr. Olympias has Big Ramy competed in?

Big Ramy has competed in nine Mr. Olympia competitions. He made his Mr. Olympia debut in 2013. He finished in eighth place during his debut in one of the most prestigious bodybuilding competitions.

He improved gradually throughout by placing a bit higher than his previous year's ranking. After finishing in second place in the 2017 edition, Big Ramy faced a setback when he finished in sixth position in the 2018 Mr. Olympia.

But Big Ramy made a tremendous comeback by claiming his maiden Mr. Olympia title in 2020. He once again won the Mr. Olympia in 2021 before finishing in fifth place in the 2022 edition.

Poll : 0 votes