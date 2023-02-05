"Nick is unbeatable" - Iain Valliere backs Nick Walker against Andrew Jacked at the 2023 Arnold Classic

Iain Valliere, one of the most well-known names in the sport of bodybuilding, finished 11th at the 2022 Mr Olympia. Before that, he had finished seventh in two editions of Mr Olympia.

With the 2023 Arnold Classic just a few weeks away, Valliere has spoken about the upcoming competition. In a video posted on Fouad Abiad's YouTube channel, Valliere was involved in an interaction with Abiad for the Bro Chat podcast.

Speaking about Nick Walker ahead of the 2023 Arnold Classic, Valliere said:

"I think Nick (Walker) is unbeatable at this show (2023 Arnold Classic) to be honest. I think Nick is gonna be better than he was at the Olympia, and I think that Olympia, he was really good. He was still a step ahead of Ramy, Samson (Dauda), and Andrew (Jacked) and those guys. That top three especially, was kind of like a very solid group ahead. I think Nick, Hadi (Choopan), and Derek (Lunsford) were kind of like their own three."

Iain Valliere then discussed other bodybuilders as well and compared them to Nick Walker.

"I didn't see Brandon (Curry) being that close to Nick (Walker) and I didn't see Ramy being that close to them either. Look, I've said here myself. I think Andrew Jacked is probably one of the most impressive physiques on the planet when you see him in person. But I think Nick has a very different level of muscularity and hardness, especially from the side and back."

Speaking about Andrew Jacked further, the 2021 Texas Pro champion said:

"Andrew is very big, but he doesn't have crazy front to back thickness like Nick does because he is so tall, like through the arm, delt, chest, side leg, things like that. Nick just has in spades. Nick's back shots are just f**king insane."

The Canadian bodybuilder claimed that Jacked could outshine Walker in one or two poses, but he termed Andrew defeating Walker not possible.

"If Andrew was in really good condition, could beat him in an abs and thighs or a front lat or a front double. But beat him? No."

With Iain Valliere backing Nick Walker, we have to wait and see if he goes on to win the title at the 2023 Arnold Classic. Or we may even have a surprise winner whom no one else predicts.

Iain Valliere spoke about 212 division bodybuilding

Iain Valliere shared some of his opinions about the 212 division bodybuilding. The 212 division is for bodybuilders who weigh less than 212 pounds. Speaking about this particular category, the Canadian bodybuilder said:

"You really have no f**king case for keeping the 212 around. Because I still think the guys like that really f**king driven to be the best, would stick out a few years of getting s*it on if they believed in their heart. Like the Dereks of the world, would have stuck that s*it out and been in Men's Open and that would have ended up where they are."

Iain Valliere insisted that instead of the 212, the bodybuilders from that division should compete in the Open division. He said that the NBA hasn't lowered the net for athletes who are shorter.

"Some guys won't be as good as Derek, some guys won't be as tall as Yao Ming (former professional basketball player), it's just the f**king reality. People are not created equally and just because they aren't, doesn't mean that we should fill the gap."

Valliere believes that if a bodybuilder has faith in himself, he can achieve success, no matter what the division is. The 212 division is not a part of this year's Arnold Classic and hence, we might get to see how the 212 division bodybuilders are performing in the Open Division at the 2023 Arnold Classic.

