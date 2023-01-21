“This is where I’m going to jump in” - Nick Walker doesn’t think Derek Lunsford will be at the 2023 Arnold Classic

Nick Walker has already been announced on the 2023 Arnold Classic roster, but his counterpart Derek Lunsford's participation remains unclear. Lunsford finished second, and Walker finished third in the recently concluded 2022 Mr. Olympia.

On the Mutant & The Mouth podcast, Nick Walker discussed with Guy Cisternino what would happen if Derek Lunsford appeared at the 2023 Arnold Classic:

"This is where I’m going to jump in. Did he [Derek Lunsford] add muscle or did he just keep it without losing it? I think he restricted himself those off-seasons, so I think what he [Lunsford] gained back is what he normally has, plus maybe a little bit more, I’ll say, but he didn’t put on an astronomical amount of mass, he just didn’t have to suffer and lose mass to make 212."

Nick Walker opens up about the battle against Derek Lunsford

In his most recent podcast, Mutant & The Mouth, Walker spoke about competing in the 2023 Arnold Classic with Guy Cisternino. He also discussed Derek Lunsford, one of his opponents in the professional world, and what may come next.

According to Nick Walker, Lunsford will likely not participate in the 2023 Arnold Classic. However, Walker is interested to see what improvements Lunsford will make this off-season, given his success since leaving 212 Bodybuilding.

"This will be the off-season where we see how much tissue he puts on and we’ll see what he looks like when he [Derek Lunsford] stands on the [2023] Olympia stage."

The prize money for the 2023 Arnold Sports Open class champion rose last week to $300,000, just $100,000 less than what Mr. Olympia gives its Men's Open winner. Numerous contestants, including Nick Walker, Andrew Jacked, and Patrick Moore, hurried to participate.

Although neither Derek Lunsford nor his coach Hany Rambod has made any official announcements, there are speculations that Lunsford will also compete in the forthcoming season.

Walker did enter the 2023 Arnold Classic due to the higher prize money. Walker stated that he would not participate in the AC in March. After Olympia, he savored the vacation before making a decision.

However, after the 2023 Arnold Classic, the 28-year-old intends to take some time off. Walker said that he improvised most of his posing techniques at Olympia. In Ohio, he intends to use a different strategy.

Walker will have to compete against a respectable group of Men's Open talent. Samson Dauda wants to win his first Arnold since placing sixth at the 2022 Olympia. Meanwhile, Shaun Clarida and Kamal Elgargni, two legends from 212, together with Andrew Jacked, William Bonac, and Patrick Moore, will change the lineup.

The second-most prestigious bodybuilding title will see a winner in less than two months. Lunsford appears out of the running, making Walker the clear favorite.

Nick Walker in 2022 Mr. Olympia

Nick Walker has had one of the best rookie seasons among IFBB bodybuilders. He won the Arnold Classic and the New York Pro consecutively in 2021 and finished sixth in his first Mr. Olympia competition, thanks to his freak appeal and physique.

Walker put his head down and focused on training for a new Mr. Olympia competition last year rather than defending his Arnold Classic victory. He split up with his coach in February last year, but they reconnected around a month before the 2022 Olympia competition.

Walker achieved his pinnacle during the competition, winning bronze and the Olympia People's Champ Award. Walker was only passed on the scorecards by two other men: Hadi Choopan, the winner, and Derek Lunsford.

