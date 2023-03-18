"The magical bean can power..." - Arnold Schwarzenegger shares his knowledge on best time to have coffee in a day

Arnold Schwarzenegger might have quit competitive bodybuilding ages ago, but his love of spreading positivity on health and fitness topics doesn't seem to be fading.

In the latest edition of his daily newsletter, Schwarzenegger shared his advice on what to do after a bad night of sleep. At the end of the advice, the Austrian Oak sarcastically wrote:

"We didn't intend to make this coffee week, but now you know the magical bean can power any workout, should be taken at least nine hours before sleep (if you want better rest), and ideally follows breakfast after a rough night."

Arnold Schwarzenegger caffeine trick after a bad night of sleep

The 75-year-old superstar started a daily newsletter a few months ago called The Pump Daily. In the daily newsletter, he shares various bodybuilding tricks, fitness advice, and health facts.

Arnold Schwarzenegger started off by writing some research facts on coffee before breakfast.

"In the study, researchers explored how coffee before breakfast impacts the rest of your day after a night of disrupted sleep."

He added that coffee after a bad night of sleep can energize one through the day and help one stay active.

"A cup of coffee after a bad night of sleep might be the only thing that gets you out of bed. However, research in the British Journal of Nutrition suggests you might want to eat something before you revive your soul with caffeine."

Arnold Schwarzenegger then talked about the drawbacks of black coffee before breakfast.

"Drinking black coffee before breakfast was linked to higher blood sugar responses (around 50 percent higher) at breakfast compared to eating breakfast before coffee."

However, he added that this fact does not mean that one cannot start the day with a cup of coffee.

"This doesn't mean you can't start your day with coffee. The blood sugar changes only appeared after a night of disrupted sleep."

Arnold Schwarzenegger emphasized that higher blood sugar in the morning is not something to worry about. He added that the body is tuned to take care of the uncertain and occasional insulin spike.

"A higher blood sugar spike at breakfast is no reason to panic. Your body is well-tuned to deal with the occasional insulin spike (despite what you might hear on social media). But, if you struggle with hunger, high blood sugar spikes in the morning could increase cravings and hunger throughout the day."

Schwarzenegger also shared that it is also important to eat protein, carbs, and fat before drinking coffee in the morning.

"While we wouldn’t dare get between you and your morning coffee, if you didn't sleep well, try eating a combination of protein, carbs, and fat before having your coffee. That way, you'll come back to life and limit the likelihood of overeating later in the day."

The seven-time Mr. Olympia champion has been sharing his daily newsletter for quite a while now. The response to this newsletter had been immense as many fans commented about the positive changed they felt by following his daily advice.

