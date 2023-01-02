"There's a little loading on the spine" - 62-year-old Lee Labrada shares longevity-inspired leg workout

Lee Labrada, a former bodybuilder, is a four-time Mr Olympia runner-up. Despite not winning the premier tournament during his professional career, he is undoubtedly among the best bodybuilders of his generation. His son Hunter Labrada is carrying forward his father's legacy and is a professional bodybuilder.

On 29 December 2022, Lee Labrada posted details regarding a leg workout on Instagram. Along with the post, he wrote the following caption:

"Try this leg workout. Because there's little loading on the spine, it's great if you're older or have a nagging low back injury. Make sure you warm up before going to your working sets. Just some leg training ideas I wanted to share...Lee"

Lee Labrada's leg workouts

Lee Labrada posted some leg workout exercises for his viewers. The below-listed workouts were posted by the former bodybuilder on Instagram.

Bulgarian Split Squat: 4 sets x 12 reps Belt Squat: 4 sets x 12 reps Leg Extension: 4 sets x 12 reps Leg Curls: 6 sets x 12 reps

As for the belt squats, Lee stressed the positioning of one's feet during the reps.

"Working set here. Straps right on the hips. Going to grab this so I'm as close to the front (of the machine) as I can. Set my feet and away we go. Back straight, down into the squat position, and then back up.

Then, in another small clip, we see Lee Labrada speaking about leg extensions.

"The idea is to basically to come up and extend. I go just shy of lock-up and then bring it back down slowly to the starting position and then back up. The important thing is to keep the tension on the muscles throughout the exercise"

In the final video, Lee spoke about leg curls.

"Next up is the leg curl machine as we call it. The idea here is to lock the hips into place the best you can and essentially just curl the weight up using the hamstrings and back of your legs. It's pretty self-evident. So, here we go"

Seeing Lee's leg workouts, the eight-time Mr Olympia winner Lee Haney wrote:

"Exactly how to build Classic bodybuilding legs the right way. Too many guys are training their legs like power lifters. Which make them thick and blocky. Well put champ 👍🏽"

Responding to Lee Haney's comments, Lee Labrada thanked him.

"@lee_haney_official thank you Big Lee!"

Despite being 62 years old, Lee's determination towards being fit and working out hasn't faded even a bit.

How well did Lee Labrada's son perform at 2022 Mr Olympia?

Lee Labrada's son Hunter Labrada competed in the 2022 Mr Olympia and finished in seventh place. Despite finishing in the top 10 in the 2022 Mr Olympia Open division, it was a disappointing outing for Hunter as he ended up three places below his 2021 Mr Olympia ranking.

At the 2021 edition, Hunter had finished in fourth place, behind Mamdouh Elssbiay, Brandon Curry, and Hadi Choopan. While several bodybuilding fans expected a better performance from Lee Labrada's son at this year's Mr Olympia, he dropped out of the top five.

Hunter Labrada finished in eighth place in the 2020 Mr Olympia. Apart from Mr Olympia, he has fared well in other bodybuilding competitions and emerged victorious.

He won the 2021 IFBB Chicago Pro, 2020 IFBB Tampo Pro, 2018 NPC National Championships (Superheavyweight), 2018 NPC Junior USA Championships (Superheavyweight), 2017 NPC Europa Dallas, 2016 NPC San Antonio Extravaganza, and the 2016 NPC Branch Warren Classic (Heavyweight).

Hunter would be keen to take some advice from his father Lee to improve his performance at the 2023 edition of the Mr Olympia event.

Poll : 0 votes