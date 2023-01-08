“There’s no recovering from this” – Fans react to Big Ramy’s poses at the 2022 Mr Olympia

The two-time Mr Olympia Big Ramy had a setback in the 2022 edition of the competition. Fans noticed his injury-ridden body and the celebrated bodybuilder received a lot of backlash.

Recently, Mr Olympia's Instagram page posted a video of Big Ramy, to which a fan reacted and wrote:

"He’s done for, there’s no recovering from this year"

However, fans did come out in support of Ramy as one replied to the previous comment, writing:

"That’s what people told on Jay Cutler.. I’m not saying they’re on the same level but don’t rush to bury him just yet"

Fans react to Big Ramy's poses

When Big Ramy walked onto the stage at the 2022 Mr Olympia, he looked totally outclassed. Fans could not believe their eyes when they saw the former champion. He received a lot of backlash from the fans, although a few came out in support of him.

One fan advised Big Ramy to go train with six-time Mr Olympia Dorian Yates:

"Ramy needs to go train with Dorian and learn how huge guys can get ripped to the bone."

A comment referred to him as a two-time Mr Olympia and someone wrote in response:

"Universal son of the country"

Another suggestion came on from another user:

"He’s just too big now, he needs to focus more on his conditioning next year rather than size"

A commenter pointed out his left-hand triceps and wrote:

"His left-hand Tricep is vanish. Have to do something for that"

There was a comment which read "ja foi melhor," which means "it has been better," but what? Some motivational and supportive comments were also there, like these ones:

"Don't knock you out"

"Big ramy is love"

"killer side chest but terrible back double"

Not just Big Ramy, but the open category was also criticized for biased judgments, as this person writes:

"JUDGMENT IN THE OPEN PHYSIQUE IS RIDICULOUS....CLASSIC CATEGORY IS THE REAL OLYMPIA."

To which another fan replies:

"That's it bro. The thing went out of control"

Mr Olympia's Men's Open category has received a lot of backlash in recent times. This fan writes:

"Classic is the real Olympia. This is just stupid"

However, the sensible guy came out in support of the Open category and explained the difference between it and the classic:

"@doggreensector Bodybuilding is about building and sculpting muscle, classsic has a weight limit which means they cannot build as much muscle as possible, that is why it is a sub category"

The two-time Olympia champion will look back at his performances and will definitely try to bounce back in the 2023 competition.

Big Ramy's 2022 Mr Olympia upset

Before the start of the competition, Ramy was considered a great contender to win 2022 Mr Olympia. But as the former champion walked onto the stage, his body seemed to have lost its detailing. His back looked terrible, his chest lost details, and many more.

He not only lost the competition but finished fifth overall in the competition, which was really upsetting for the fans and for the entire bodybuilding fraternity.

Hadi Choopan won the 2022 Mr Olympia, whereas Dereck Lunsford finished second.

