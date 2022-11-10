 Was Arnold Schwarzenegger on steroids?

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the four-time Mr. Universe, is one of the best bodybuilders the world has ever witnessed.

However, the legendary bodybuilder has acknowledged that he used steroids to enhance his performance at a time when their use was not illegal.

The former bodybuilder said in an interview with ABC that he used steroids when they were legal. He said:

"I have no regrets about it because, at the time, it was something new that came on the market, and we went to the doctor and did it under doctors' supervision."

He added:

"We were experimenting with it. It was a new thing. So you can't roll the clock back and say, 'Now I would change my mind on this."

Schwarzenegger used performance-enhancing anabolic steroids to build tissues. In his writings from 1977, Schwarzenegger said:

"Steroids were helpful to me in maintaining muscle size while on a strict diet in preparation for a contest. I did not use them for growth, but rather for muscle maintenance when cutting up."

What does Arnold Schwarzenegger think about steroids now?

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been vocal about the use of steroids but does not support them now. The bodybuilder-turned-actor stands against the use of drugs to enhance muscles.

In a 2019 seminar, Schwarzenegger discussed the modern-day issue of using performance-enhancing drugs. He said:

"A lot of people then get the feeling that if they did drugs, then that would enhance their performance. But what happens is if you think that two pills will help you, then some guys say 'ok'; if I take 10, it will be five times as good. ' Then they go and overdose."

Arnold Schwarzenegger also quit smoking, something he had become addicted to during the early days of his career.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2021, the former governor of California explained that he started smoking pot after meeting Tommy Chong. They visited their friends' houses to smoke. However, later, Schwarzenegger quit smoking to focus on his career.

On Jimmy's show, he said:

"In 1975, I remember after I competed in the Mr. Olympia contest, the sixth time, and I won for the sixth time. After that, I wanted to get really serious in business. I wanted to finish my business degree in college, and I wanted to get into acting, show business, and all that, and then stopped smoking from one day to the next, didn't smoke a joint ever since."

It's pertinent to note that Arnold Schwarzenegger won the Mr. Olympia title in six consecutive years from 1970–1975. He first participated in the competition in 1969 but lost to three-time champion Sergio Oliva.

Arnold Schwarzenegger (Image via Getty)

In 1970, he claimed the title at the age of 23. The winning streak continued till 1975, after which he announced his retirement from bodybuilding.

However, in 1980, Schwarzenegger came out of retirement to compete again and won the title for the seventh time. After that, he announced his second retirement.

Arnold Schwarzenegger then ventured into acting, business, and then politics. He won the election and served as the 38th governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

