Arnold Schwarzenegger earned the nickname 'Austrian Oak' during his bodybuilding days. He clinched seven Mr Olympia titles. Arnie also excelled in politics as well as cinema. He served as the Governor of California and has starred in several high-octane action movies.

In 2016, Arnold made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During his time on the show, the former California Governor and Jimmy Fallon discussed random topics such as movies and daily routines while using Snapchat filters.

Arnold Schwarzenegger used a deer filter while facing his first question. Fallon used a pirate filter before the first question. The question posed to Arnie was about how he prepares for his roles in movies.

"Well, I just look at the script and then I read through it and see if there is a nude scene. And if there's a nude scene, I work out twice as hard."

The next question asked by Fallon to Arnold was what he wanted for Christmas. The legendary bodybuilder replied:

"I would like to have a six-piece toaster. I love toasters, because you need to have one with six. And that's exactly what I want."

After the second question, Arnold stated that he was having a great time with the Snapchat filters and asked Jimmy if they could keep on doing Snapchat interviews all night. The former bodybuilder certainly took a liking to this feature.

Before the final question, they used another filter called a face swap. The final and third question by Jimmy to the former California Governor was - Can he describe a typical day in his life? Arnold Schwarzenegger said:

"Yeah, of course. I get up early in the morning and then I go and workout for two hours. Take a 10-mile run. And then I come home with the newspapers in two different languages and then I have breakfast. Take a shower. By that time, it should be six o’clock in the morning."

After listening to Arnold's daily routine in his life, it seems he still follows several of his habits from his days as a professional bodybuilder. We also found out that he wakes up early and does a workout for two hours before going for a 10-mile run.

How many Mr Olympia titles did Arnold Schwarzenegger win consecutively?

With the 2022 Mr Olympia concluded most recently, its worth asking how many Mr Olympia titles did Arnold Schwarzenegger win consecutively.

The famous bodybuilder-turned-actor-turned-politician has won a total of seven Mr Olympia titles. But out of the seven, he won six consecutively, from 1970 to 1975. The Austrian Oak clinched his seventh Mr Olympia title in 1980.

After winning the 1969 IFBB Mr Universe, Arnie decided to make his IFBB Mr Olympia debut the same year. But that year, the title was won by 'The Myth' Sergio Oliva. Despite being defeated in his first attempt. He then went on to win six consecutive Mr Olympia titles, starting in 1970.

The streak continued until 1975. After emerging victorious in the 1975 Mr Olympia, the Austrian Oak announced his decision to retire from professional bodybuilding. He turned his focus towards acting. After preparing for his role in Conan the Barbarian movie, Arnold Schwarzenegger came out of retirement and won his seventh Mr Olympia title in 1980.

