What does Joseph Baena do? Profession of Arnold Schwarzenegger's son explored 

Joseph Baena is the son of eight-time Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger. The bodybuilder and action hero has certainly passed on his genes to his son, who recently shared a shirtless video of himself with arms just like those of his father. Despite being the bodybuilder's son, Joseph Baena has chosen a different career path and doesn't use Arnold's last name.

When asked why he didn't use his father's last name considering the impact it would have on his career, he said, according to Cinema Blend,

"There's a few different variables in that. But that's just not my main priority at the moment, so I'm just focused on building myself up and building my career in acting and real estate and just focusing on that right now."

Here's more about Joseph's occupation and interests.

What is Joseph Baena's occupation?

Taking inspiration from his father, Joseph Baena started bodybuilding at a very young age. He participated in various competitions and also won a few of them. Joseph shares a close relationship with his father and a mutual interest in bodybuilding. Arnold even gave him his book, The Encyclopedia of Modern Bodybuilding, to help with his training.

Joseph Baena is also a social media influencer and posts workout videos and stories on Instagram. Following in his father's footsteps, he also entered the television industry with small stints in Terminator 2 Remake with Joseph Baena: Bad to the Bone, series Scam Squads, Dish Nation, and others. The legendary bodybuilder's son is also a contestant on the show, Dancing with the Stars. He is also geared up to appear in many more upcoming projects, like The Chariot, Bully High, Encounters, and more.

Joseph takes his fitness quite seriously by doing proper workouts in the gym and following a well-planned diet.

Very recently in 2021, Joseph expressed his interest in a real estate career on Instagram. He joined the real estate agency Aria Properties in California as an executive assistant and currently serves at a real estate agent at the same firm.

Joseph Baena's early life

Joseph was born on October 2 in Los Angeles, California to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mildred Patricia Baena, who worked as a housekeeper at Arnold and his former wife Maria Shriver's house. Joseph had no clue that he was the son of the legendary bodybuilder until he was 13 years old.

He completed his schooling at Frontier Public High School and further completed his graduation in BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) from Pepperdine University, California.

Currently, Joseph is quite content with his position at this stage and does not compare his identity to his father.

“It took a little bit for me to realize that I don’t have to do what my dad did,” he told Men’s Health. “I don’t have to get into acting or bodybuilding. I’m very motivated and driven. I’m happy about my relationship with my dad. But I’m more happy that I am finding joy in what I’m doing and that I’m doing exactly what I’ve always dreamed about,” said Joseph.

What is Joseph Baena's net worth?

Joseph's net worth is estimated to be $2 million as of 2022. He garnered this income by working across different professions like bodybuilding, acting, real estate, and investments.

When asked about where he sees himself in 10 years, he told Men's Health,

“I’m an award-winning actor with lots of real estate experience, and I’m on a boat in Miami, sipping a mai tai with my buddies, getting ready for the next movie.”

The 24-year-old has entered diverse professions at a very young age and looks like he has a promising career ahead.

Poll : 0 votes