Are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver still friends?

Professional bodybuilder-turned-Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger and American journalist Maria Shriver split after almost 25 years of marriage in 2011. However, they didn't legally divorce for 10 years until 2021.

It was days after their separation announcement in 2011 that the story of Arnold Schwarzenegger fathering a child with long-time housekeeper Mildred Baena in 1996 broke out. Apparently, Schwarzenegger came clean to Shriver during a couples therapy session a day after his term as the Governor of California came to an end.

Despite these hurtful and ugly circumstances, the couple remained a family unit and were devoted parents to their four children Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher. Over the years, they have maintained a friendship for the sake of their kids, whom they described as the "light and the center" of their lives. They had said:

"We are continuing to parent our four children together."

They even celebrated the Terminator star's birthday together in 2020 and Shriver also wished him a Happy Father's Day that year in a social media post. Posting a picture of him posing with their four children, she wrote:

"Happy Father’s Day to all the dads here on earth who father day in day out, and to you, Arnold. We all wish you the happiest Father’s Day!"

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are dedicated grandparents to Katherine's daughters with actor Chris Pratt, Lyla Maria and Eloise Christina. Both of them also celebrated son Patrick's 29th birthday together this year.

In 2018, Shriver released a self-help book titled, I've Been Thinking... : Reflections, Prayers, and Meditations for a Meaningful Life, wherein she discussed embracing her new normal.

"I do admire people who work at their marriages, but I also admire those who chart a new way forward. And I really admire those who manage to stay friends after their marriages are over — and aren't afraid to try love again after being hurt."

Through the toughest of personal times, the family stood unified. Shriver also spoke about how forgiveness is a process and takes time.

"Forgiveness is letting go of the need to feel like a victim. … Take it from me: If you’re struggling with forgiveness, be gentle with yourself, because I’ve learned that forgiveness is a process, and it takes time."

After the cheating scandal broke out, Arnold Schwarzenegger admitted to his mistakes and clarified that he had apologized to Shriver, their children, and their family.

"After leaving the governor's office, I told my wife about this event, which occurred over a decade ago. I understand and deserve the feelings of anger and disappointment among my friends and family. There are no excuses and I take full responsibility for the hurt I have caused. I have apologized to Maria, my children and my family. I am truly sorry."

Expecting an intense media reporting, Arnold Schwarzenegger asked the press to respect the privacy of Shriver and their kids.

"I ask that the media respect my wife and children through this extremely difficult time. While I deserve your attention and criticism, my family does not."

Is Arnold Schwarzenegger close to his son, Joseph Baena?

Arnold Schwarzenneger and Joseph Baena (Image via Gala.de)

Incidentally, Mildred Baena and Maria Shriver were pregnant with children Joesph and Christopher at the same time. Baena believed the child was of her husband Rogelio Baena. However, she started suspecting that he actually might be Arnold Schwarzenegger's given the striking resemblance between the two.

On Schwarzenegger's part, he suspected for a long time that Joseph was his son but always pushed his concerns aside until he could no longer ignore them.

"But instead of doing the right thing, I'd just put the truth in a mental compartment and locked it up where I didn't deal with it every day. I realized there was little doubt that he was my son."

However, Arnold Schwarzenegger has developed a close relationship with son Joseph Baena over the years, even reportedly buying him a four-bedroom house with a swimming pool in LA. He also reportedly paid for Baena's college education in Pepperdine University in California and attended his graduation ceremony in 2019.

The actor took to social media to share the special news and congratulated his son on his graduation.

Arnold @Schwarzenegger Congratulations Joseph! Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine and today is your big day! You have earned all of the celebration and I’m so proud of you. I love you! Congratulations Joseph! Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine and today is your big day! You have earned all of the celebration and I’m so proud of you. I love you! https://t.co/aRuJzGzAWi

Baena wished his father on his 75th birthday this year, thanking him for inspiring him and others around the world to be "better everyday".

Arnold Schwarzenneger is often seen with sons Joseph and Patrick in the gym. In 2019, Baena shared a gym selfie with Schwarzenegger explaining that there's no cheating when working out with him.

"This selfie was taken moments before my dad suggested I do “forced reps” for the rest of the workout. You have to go all out and absolutely NO cheating when you train with him, so you know I’m going to be hurting tomorrow."

It is not known if the Schwarzenegger daughters are close to Baena, but Patrick was photographed with him in April last year.

