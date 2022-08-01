"It took a little while for me and him to get really close" - Joseph Baena on his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger

Joseph Baena, son of famous former bodybuilder, actor and US governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, recently opened up about his relationship with his father. Baena, who has had to deal with his father's populatiry from a young age, has said that it has taken some time for him to get used to things.

Baena was born in 1997 in Los Angeles to Schwarzenegger and his housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena. Schwarzenegger reportedly did not know about Joseph, who was born out of wedlock, till he turned eight. Within a year of Schwarzenegger publicly admitting about Baena, his long-term wife Maria Shriver filed for divorce.

Despite multiple controversial reports floating around, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Joseph are reportedly close to each other. Baena said that he enjoys a cordial relationship with his dad, but it took a while for the ice to melt:

"I have to point out that with my relationship with my dad it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just (feel) like I can joke around with him and talk about anything."

What else has Joseph Baena said about Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Joseph Baena found out about his biological father - Arnold Schwarzenegger - in 2011. It's not easy when your father turns out to be a Hollywood icon, which was certainly the acse with Baena.

Baena said recalling his experience:

"I remember the day very vividly. I was in the eighth grade. Fifth or sixth period. And I get called out of class to leave. And my mom's there, and she's like, 'We gotta go—everyone is finding out about you and who your father is.'"

Baena admitted that it was initially difficult for him to come to terms with the revelation. However, over time, his relationship with his biological father has blossomed into something beautiful, but it was not always so.

That was mainly because how intimidated Baena was about Schwarzenegger. Explaining his relationship with his father, Baena said:

"I grew up with my mom, and I was always nervous, and I didn’t want him to think bad of me and be like, ‘What the heck is this guy doing? He’s just partying all the time. ... Now it’s like awesome. I’m so close to my dad, and we talk about everything."

Baena also revealed how the former US governor has a fun side and loves hearing about his son's love life, saying:

"(He) always wants to hear about the drama. ... He’s like, ‘Tell me everything, tell me about the drama, tell me about the girls."

Despite his closeness to the Hollywood superstar, Joseph Baena has not taken his famous father's last name while pursuing a career in acting. Explaining his decision, Baena said:

"I never had the Schwarzenegger name. ... I think really the thing is that I haven't focused on changing it. I'm doing my own thing. I haven't thought of it that much. I have a last name already. I'm already doing so much and succeeding and moving forward with my goals. That's the last thing on my mind."

Like his father, Joseph Baena has been involved in various things from a relatively young age. Apart from being a budding actor, Baena is also a real estate agent, where has has found considerable success. He's also an amateur bodybuilder and reportedly began training with his father at a young age.

