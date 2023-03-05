What is Samson Dauda's net worth? Fortune of Arnold Classic 2023 winner explored 

Samson Dauda was crowned the 2023 Arnold Classic champion. Competing in the Open division of the event, Samson faced off against one of the toughest lineups in recent years.

He was up against the likes of two-time Mr. Olympia title winner Big Ramy, 2021 Arnold Classic champion Shaun Clarida, Andrew Jacked, and several others. But he still managed to emerge victorious.

Samson started 2023 in the best way a bodybuilder can. His victory at the 2023 Arnold Classic has earned him direct qualification to the 2023 Mr. Olympia, which is set to be held from November 2, 2023, to November 5, 2023.

This much success leads to a question in the minds of the fans: What is Samson Dauda's net worth?

The 2023 Arnold Classic winner's net worth is said to be around $500K to $1 million, according to tikkaykhan.com. Samson's YouTube channel's net worth is said to be $2,712, as per starstat.yt. His YouTube channel has gained around 10.4K subscribers till now.

Samson Dauda also received prize money of $300,000 as a result of clinching the title in the Open division of the 2023 Arnold Classic. The 'Nigerian Lion' also has a contract with Hosstile, the official supplement line of IFBB Pro Fouad Abiad.

Samson also has 225K followers on Instagram. After his emphatic victory at the 2023 Arnold Classic, there will be a significant rise in the followers count.

Samson Dauda's career so far

Samson was born in Nigeria but moved to the United Kingdom at a young age. In 2013, the 'Nigerian Lion' got really interested in bodybuilding after seeing the physique of Phil Heath. This was crucial in him deciding to pursue professional bodybuilding.

He entered his first bodybuilding competition in 2014. According to Fitness Volt, Samson competed on the European circuit till 2017. The 'Nigerian Lion' clinched the 2017 IFBB Amateur Diamond Cup in Rome and earned his IFBB Pro Card. He made his pro bodybuilding debut at the 2018 EVLS Prague Pro Showdown.

Samson Dauda earned a runner-up finish at the 2019 British Grand Prix. He grabbed the attention of the bodybuilding community and the followers of the sport when he finished second in the 2021 Arnold Classic UK. The Nigeria-born star then clinched the 2021 EVLS Prague Pro title.

This helped him earn a direct qualification for the 2022 Mr. Olympia. But despite earning a direct qualification to the event, Samson competed in the 2021 Romania Muscle Fest. He then went to the 2022 Arnold Classic and finished in fourth place.

The reigning Arnold Classic champion competed in the 2022 Boston Pro also and finished fourth. He continued his intense preparations for his debut at the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

While many predicted the 2022 Mr. Olympia line-up to be one of the toughest in recent years, Samson Dauda stepped in with immense confidence.

He finished in sixth place while Hadi Choopan clinched the title, followed by Derek Lunsford in second place and Nick Walker in third. Brandon Curry took fourth and Big Ramy the fifth spot in the standings. Finishing in sixth place, that too at his debut appearance in Mr. Olympia, was a huge feat.

Competing in the 2023 Arnold Classic, Samson Dauda clinched his maiden title at the most prestigious bodybuilding event after Mr. Olympia. While the 'Nigerian Lion' finished first, Nick Walker secured a second-place finish.

Andrew Jacked took third, while two-time Mr. Olympia winner Big Ramy finished in fourth place, followed by Shaun Clarida in fifth.

Samson Dauda will be looking forward to carrying this momentum to the 2023 Mr. Olympia in November.

