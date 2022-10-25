When is Ronnie Coleman likely to walk again?

Ronnie Coleman has been through several serious surgeries that have affected his health throughout his career. However, the eight-time Mr. Olympia still continues to passionately train in the gym and often shares his workout videos with his 1.4 million YouTube subscribers and 5 million followers on Instagram.

Coleman is considered to be the most successful bodybuilder of all time, tied for the most Mr. Olympia victories (8) with Lee Haney. However, years of hard and heavy workouts took a toll on his body.

It started in 1996 when he suffered a herniated disk in his back while performing an intense squat session. He neglected his injuries and the severity kept adding up. Since 2017, Coleman has gone through almost 13 surgeries, including two hip replacements and 10 back surgeries. However, some of his surgeries did not give a positive result, restricting him to a wheelchair. Ronnie revealed that he spent almost $2 million on unsuccessful surgeries.

His stem cell treatment, on the other hand, shows promise and recovery might take a couple of years.

Stem Cell Treatment aids in recovery for Ronnie Coleman

In an interview with Joe Rogan, Ronnie discussed that the one thing that worked wonders for his recovery was the stem cell treatment. He said,

“Every time I get one, it gets better and better, so I just got to keep getting it. I’ve got another one in May. Every time I get one, I feel improvements. I’ve had two so far. The pain is gone now. I’ve only got a little bit now, not a lot at all. So it’s getting better.”

It also worked positively on his legs and Ronnie Coleman is confident that the therapy will reduce the numbness of his feet and he'll be able to walk again.

It will be about two years before I can get my full mobility and balance back,” Ronnie said. “Then I can work on walking unassisted.”

Despite the pain, Ronnie trains six days a week and shares interesting workout content on his Instagram handle. In his recent YouTube video, he discussed his stem cell treatments and said that he hopes to walk soon. He said,

I’m working real hard on that. Right now, I’m going to Mexico every four months, getting these stem cell treatments — and they are working out real good. So, when will I walk without a chair? Only time will tell, but hopefully soon and very soon!”

He also shared that he put on 30 pounds due to treatment, adding that no surgeries since 2021 have helped him regain the mass.

It's safe to say that the passion Ronnie Coleman has for the gym is one of a kind and is equally important to him as food, water, and shelter.

Ronnie Coleman hopes to walk again without assistance

Ronnie once feared that he would not be able to walk again, but he can walk now with assistance. However, the bodybuilding legend is positive about his ability to walk again without assistance.

He shared that he plans to do so and also looks forward to attending the 2022 Mr. Olympia in December along with Lee Haney.

“Mostly, I use the chair for long distances and I’m working real hard on it [walking without a wheelchair],” Ronnie Coleman said.

Considered to be the greatest bodybuilder of all time, Ronnie's story serves as an inspiration to all. He is working hard to recover from all the intense surgeries and the world awaits to see when he will be able to walk again. This would be one of his greatest accomplishments of all time.

