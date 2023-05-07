Who is Vladislava Galagan? The 'Kendall Jenner of Bodybuilding' goes viral on OnlyFans 

Bodybuilding is an interesting sport which involves workouts which will eventually lead to building a monumental physique. Some individuals try bodybuilding because of their passion while others take it up as a profession.

The professionals compete in various competitions, the most prominent ones being Mr. Olympia and Arnold Classic.

A few others become bodybuilding influencers on social media platforms. One such person, who has gained the reputation of being 'Kendall Jenner of bodybuilding', is Vladislava Galagan. But who is this person?

Vladislava Galagan is a Russian fitness model and enthusiast. She started training at the gym at the age of 16 and since then, hasn't looked back, according to Fitness Volt.

She has earned appreciation across the world for her six-pack and stunning biceps. Vladislava has been dubbed the 'Kendall Jenner of bodybuilding' due to her resemblance to the American model and media personality.

The Fitness Model has around 843K followers on Instagram. According to Fitness Volt, Vladislava Galagan recently revealed she has been earning $10,000 through her OnlyFans account.

Her revenue through OnlyFans has increased massively after her physique went viral, according to her own admission. She transformed her physique in 2018 as per the aforementioned source. Vladislava started competing in bodybuilding contests before planning her career as a model.

OnlyFans is an internet content subscription service based in London, UK. The service has been widely used by a vast range of content creators. The site also offers different forms of entertainment such as games, live streams, and workouts.

Vladislava Galagan opens up about life as Kendall Jenner's doppelganger

Vladislava Galagan spoke about her life as a ripped Kendall Jenner doppelganger in a recent interview with South West News Service, as per Fitness Volt.

"I am constantly told I look like 'Kendall Jenner on steroids'. I sell this image of being good looking and muscular and combine it with a little erotic. I hit the sweet spot with a mix of my face and my body."

She also claimed that her fans are appreciating her arm-wrestling videos.

"When I joined social media, I learned there are so many men who like tall, strong, muscular women with a nice face too. But people tell me my muscles are photoshopped because they can't believe someone who looks like me could be so strong. I wear see-through lingerie, leather, and latex. I do arm wrestling videos. People like those."

As per Fitness Volt, Vladislava revealed that she follows a strict diet and makes sure that she consumes 100 grams of protein daily. The Fitness enthusiast eats beef, chicken, fish, turkey, and eggs regularly.

Vladislava Galagan claimed that she takes steroids but insisted that there are no magic pill that exists for body transformation. She goes to the gym six days a week and executes weekly cardio sessions. .

Vladislava is not the only fitness influencer who has tried OnlyFans. The other famous influencer who has tested OnlyFans is Larry Wheels, the powerlifting sensation. He tried OnlyFans back in May 2022 for a few days, according to the aforementioned source.

