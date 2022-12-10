Why did Arnold Schwarzenegger become vegan? Real reason explored

Arnold Schwarzenegger frequently does not fit the preconceived notion of a vegan that non-vegans have. Without a doubt, the former bodybuilder, actor, and governor of California dispels the fallacies surrounding veganism.

Even while many well-known Hollywood vegans appear to partially fit the picture, Arnold Schwarzenegger clearly defies the stereotypes associated with veganism. But the reason he went vegan was that eating a diet high in plants had helped him. It has helped him dramatically decrease his cholesterol during the previous five years.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's veganism is a result of his choice to become more health conscious

While fans will most likely remember Arnold Schwarzenegger from his iconic Terminator performance and favorite 1996 holiday film, Jingle All the Way, he has a lot more to offer.

He didn't just stop at the actor-turned-bodybuilder. Even after leaving that post as governor of California in 2003, he has maintained a strong reputation as an environmental crusader.

Arnold claims that he abstains from eating meat because it makes him feel better, and it ought to be a sufficient justification for everyone.

Arnold Schwarzenegger at NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350

In an interview with Bodybuilding, Schwarzenegger revealed he has recently changed his diet and has become more 'health conscious'.

“I stay away more from the meats and more from animal products, and animal proteins, because there was this misconception that that’s the only way you get big and strong, so now I back off that and I feel much better.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger also stated what he eats to stay vegan:

“Now I eat more oatmeal, and greens, and vegetables, and healthy foods.”

Many people think Arnold changed his diet after consuming a lot of red meat for many years due to health concerns and on the advice of his physicians.

Others think his transition to veganism was motivated by his involvement with and promotion of the film Game Changers.

But more importantly, if his diet changes did not produce the outcomes he was after, he probably wouldn't be advocating for veganism with the same passion that he does.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his career

Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger, an American and Austrian actor and producer of motion pictures, businessman, former bodybuilder, and politician, was born on July 30, 1947. In 2004 and 2007, Time magazine listed Arnold Schwarzenegger as one of the top 100 global influencers.

At the age of 20, Arnold was given the title of Mr. Universe. He later won the Mr. Olympia competition seven times. Schwarzenegger has continued to be a major figure in the bodybuilding industry

Arnold became a Hollywood action movie legend and a household name because of his leading roles in movies like Conan the Barbarian, The Terminator, Commando, and Predator. During his bodybuilding days, he went by the names Austrian Oak, Styrian Oak, and Arnie during his acting days, and more.

Schwarzenegger was initially chosen as a Republican on October 7, 2003, in a recall election to take the position of then Governor Gray Davis. He served as the governor of California. On November 17, 2003, he took office to complete Davis's term. He won re-election to a second term as governor of California on November 7, 2006, defeating Democrat Phil Angelides, who was serving as the state treasurer at the time. On January 5, 2007, Schwarzenegger took the oath of office for his second term.

