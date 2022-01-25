Tennis Australia drops fossil fuel producer Santos as sponsor

In what is being widely hailed as a welcome move, Tennis Australia, the sport’s apex governing body in Australia, appears to have dropped fossil fuel producer Santos as a sponsor. The news comes just one year into a multi-year partnership after widespread criticism in a campaign targeting the sponsorship as an example of “sportswashing.”

350Australia @350Australia



This victory reminds us that when we take action together, we create a safer climate for all. BREAKING: The #AusOpen has ended its partnership with Santos, after our movement ran a campaign to pressure Tennis Australia to drop Santos' dirty sponsorship. ow.ly/b6Pi50HAGt8 This victory reminds us that when we take action together, we create a safer climate for all. BREAKING: The #AusOpen has ended its partnership with Santos, after our movement ran a campaign to pressure Tennis Australia to drop Santos' dirty sponsorship. ow.ly/b6Pi50HAGt8This victory reminds us that when we take action together, we create a safer climate for all. https://t.co/Mj7MJHwur0

Fans saw Tennis Australia's Santos sponsorship as a slap in the face

Originally announced in February 2021 as the Official Natural Gas Partner for the Australian Open and the ATP Cup family, the association seemed to make little sense to many. After all, Australia was still relatively fresh off the first-hand experience of climate change seen via the ravaging bushfires of 2020 which killed over 25 people and destroyed at least 10 million hectares (100,000 sq km) of land, as per BBC.

While Australia is no stranger to bushfires, the 2020 incident had even inspired a widely-hailed "Rally for Relief" fundraising event featuring tennis stars Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios, Naomi Osaka, and many more. In a heart-warming instance of sport’s ability to do good and raise awareness about important issues, the event also paid tribute to Australia’s firefighters.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



And with



To contribute:



#Rally4Relief | #AusOpen An amazing night has helped take the total raised to $4,826,014And with #AO2020 around the corner there's more tennis to come, more aces to be hit and more money to be raised.To contribute: ausopen.com/aces An amazing night has helped take the total raised to $4,826,014 👏 👏 👏And with #AO2020 around the corner there's more tennis to come, more aces to be hit and more money to be raised.To contribute: ausopen.com/aces #Rally4Relief | #AusOpen https://t.co/virxdKA4GJ

Given this touching gesture and past history at the Australian Open, fans could be forgiven for reacting to the February 2021 announcement of Santos' partnership with Tennis Australia for the Australian Open and the ATP Cup. It was widely considered a smack in the face of their hopes of seeing their favorite sports and events continue to raise public awareness about important societal issues.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



@SantosLtd | #proudlyaustralian | #naturalgas Australian natural gas supplier Santos has joined the Australian Open and ATP Cup family as Official Natural Gas Partner in a new multi-year partnership. Australian natural gas supplier Santos has joined the Australian Open and ATP Cup family as Official Natural Gas Partner in a new multi-year partnership.@SantosLtd | #proudlyaustralian | #naturalgas

The partnership with Santos made even less sense given that Tennis Australia has been a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action framework since 2019. This framework seeks to use the soft power of sport to encourage meaningful action on the climate crisis.

Of course, tennis, and even the Australian Open itself, is unfortunately no stranger to how climate change is already affecting sport. The 2014 Australian Open saw play get stopped as 1,000 spectators were treated for heat exhaustion after temperatures rose above 40C. A few years later, the qualifying rounds of the 2020 Australian Open were affected by smoke in Melbourne as the city’s air had been rated as “very poor.” These are considered prime examples of how climate change affects sport.

The 2021 Santos partnership had earlier faced strong backlash from the community, with 7,600 people signing a petition addressed to Australian Open chief executive Craig Tiley as part of a social media campaign.

Lucy Manne, the chief executive of 350 Australia, which coordinated the campaign, welcomed the development and said:

"Tennis Australia should be congratulated for ending their association with Santos. It’s really important we start to see our biggest, most-loved sporting events move away from partnerships like those with Santos."

On the non-response from Tennis Australia, she added:

“Tennis Australia hasn’t told us why this has occurred and they may not, but regardless, this is a huge public benefit in terms of not having a big fossil fuel company’s brand splashed all over a major event. There was a big effort to make it unacceptable for cigarette companies to sponsor events… Now it’s the time to do the same for fossil fuel companies.”

While Santos may no longer be associated with Tennis Australia, it is still the title sponsor of the Tour Down Under cycling event on the UCI World Tour. Reflecting on the chance for sporting events to make their sponsorships count for the greater good, Manne said:

“There’s a big opportunity for sports like those overseen by Tennis Australia and the Tour Down Under to educate the public about what the effects of climate change look like. And it’s easier to do that without fossil fuel sponsorship.”

Santos’ branding had been widely featured during the Australian Open 2021 and in advertisements promoting jobs provided by the gas industry during broadcasts.

Furthermore, Santos had even ran a “fuelled by Santos” campaign where the Santos logo appeared on the score count during an epic rallies video posted by the Australian Open on Facebook.

While any specifics relating to the termination of the agreement are unclear as both parties are presently unwilling to comment on the matter, the decision to part ways was reportedly taken in November 2021 itself, as per The Guardian.

The Australian Open 2022 is currently underway at Melbourne Park until January 30, 2022.

