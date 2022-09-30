The making of champions: Top-notch companies leading the Indian sports movement

The sports movement in India is on the rise. In recent years, Indian sportspeople have outshined their competitors at various international events. From Mirabai Chanu and PV Sindhu to Neeraj Chopra, athletes from the country have proven their mettle in their respective disciplines.

Their success comes on the back of tremendous hard work and perseverance, but another important contributing factor has been the encouragement they continue to receive from various top-notch organizations in the country.

A mostly non-sporting culture has prevailed in India for a long time — with cricket being a notable exception — and it has prevented the growth of this much-deserving industry. However, this tide has started to turn over the last three to five years. The Indian sports scene is expanding beyond cricket, resulting in an increase in participation, viewership, and related industries.

Sports-related goods and services are in high demand due to India's improving economic climate, rising disposable incomes, and a changing outlook on fitness. A variety of investment opportunities exist, from equipment and apparel manufacturing and retailing to advertising, talent management, and training.

Top-notch companies leading the way for the Indian sports movement

From global giants like MG Motors and MPL, to national heavyweights like FAST&UP and Borosil, all of these companies have participated in uplifting the sports movement in India. Let's look at the variety of ways in which they have contributed:

MG Motor India

Indian automobile manufacturer MG Motor India Private Limited is a subsidiary of Chinese automotive manufacturer SAIC Motor, which markets vehicles under the British MG marque. The subsidiary was setup in 2017 and began its sales and manufacturing operations in 2019.

MG Motors Logo

MG Motors has a rich legacy of supporting sportspeople, which the company has continued in recent times through various partnerships with budding talent. In association with the Vadodara Marathon, MG Motor India presented a personalized Hector SUV to Paralympian Bhavina Patel, who bagged a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

The company also roped in para-athlete and Arjuna awardee Deepa Malik to be the voice of the personal AI assistant in its Astor SUV. The company is also known for recognizing budding female sports talent and showcasing its support to players like golfer Tvesa Malik, athlete Rupal Chaudhary, hockey player Khushboo Khan, and many more.

Morris Garages India @MGMotorIn Celebrating the nation's sport stars & CWG2022 winners at MG Sonipat. Mr. Rakesh Sidana, Sr. Dir. Sales, MG Motor India felicitated para powerlifter Sudhir, Indian women’s hockey team players & world record holder in boxing punches, Martin Malik. Congrats to all the champions! Celebrating the nation's sport stars & CWG2022 winners at MG Sonipat. Mr. Rakesh Sidana, Sr. Dir. Sales, MG Motor India felicitated para powerlifter Sudhir, Indian women’s hockey team players & world record holder in boxing punches, Martin Malik. Congrats to all the champions! https://t.co/iFgbsY3nuJ

Speaking about the sports movement in India and the contributions made by MG Motors, Mr. Rakesh Sidana, Senior Director - Sales, MG Motor India said:

“India is progressing in sports and making a mark globally. As a brand, we feel honoured to felicitate the country’s prized sports personalities who bring laurels to the nation. We appreciate their hard work and congratulate them on their incredible feat."

Mobile Premier League

Mobile Premier League logo

The Mobile Premier League (MPL) is the world's leading mobile esports platform and allows users to participate in free as well as paid competitions across 60+ games in multiple categories, including fantasy sports, sports games, puzzles, casual, and board games.

MPL’s ultimate aim is to democratize gaming and esports across the country by giving gamers a platform to compete with the best and monetize their skills. Founded in 2018, MPL hosts millions of tournaments a month and is trusted by over 90 million registered users across Asia, Europe, and North America.

As an industry leader, MPL continues to support VS Rathanvel, a young chess prodigy. Rathanvel began playing chess at the age of seven and became a grandmaster at the age of 10. In 2011, he was ranked third in the world under-10 category. This partnership has enabled Rathanvel to compete in international events and earn recognition on a global scale.

Mobile Premier League @PlayMPL

- VS Rathanvel, MPL Digital Sports Scholar and Winner of "Getting exposure at International chess tournaments has been great. Playing with some of the best players from the world is enriching my experience."- VS Rathanvel, MPL Digital Sports Scholar and Winner of #ChessMahayudh playing at @SunwayChessOpen and El Lobregat, Barcelona. "Getting exposure at International chess tournaments has been great. Playing with some of the best players from the world is enriching my experience." - VS Rathanvel, MPL Digital Sports Scholar and Winner of #ChessMahayudh playing at @SunwayChessOpen and El Lobregat, Barcelona. https://t.co/tJ6DqQ35Rr

Fast&Up

FAST&UP Logo

Incepted in 2015, Fast&Up is a part of Aeronutrix Sports Products Pvt Ltd., which has firmly established itself as a leader in the sports/active nutrition market. Over the last seven years, they have made some big strides through the the following associations.

Cricket

1) Primary consumers of Fast&Up range of products include: BCCI (including India men's senior cricket team, India women's cricket team, India A cricket team, India U19 & U23 cricket teams) and state Ranji cricket associations. One can often spot players using Fast&Up products on television broadcasts.

2) International consumers include Ireland, Afghanistan, West Indies, and Bangladesh cricket teams.

3) Sponsored the first pink ball test match.

4) Fast&Up was the nutrition partner for Chennai Super Kings during the 2020 season.

Football

1) The supply of products to ISL Teams such as Chennaiyin FC, Jamshedpur FC, and Kerala FC.

Mumbai City FC x Fast&UP

2) In the past, Fast&Up was the official nutrition partner of GOA FC, and is currently serving in that role for the Odisha FC, Mumbai FC, Gokulam FC, and Minerva FC I-League teams.

Kabaddi, volleyball, and professional boxing

1) Supply of products to the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi teams.

FAST&UP x Bengaluru Bulls

2) Official nutrition partner of the Calicut Heroes Pro Volleyball team.

3) Official nutrition partner of Indian Boxing Council Pro Boxing Night.

Marathon, cycling, and triathlons

1) Fast&Up is now the top brand in the endurance sports segment in the country. They have been the hydration, nutrition, and energy partner of 500+ prestigious marathon/cycling races in the country, including the TCSW10K, ADHM, TSK25, and TMM by Procam.

2) Fast&Up is also the nutrition partner for the first-ever Ironman event in India, the Ironman 70.3 Goa.

Endorsements and athlete engagements

In the past, Fast&Up has been promoted and endorsed in the EU and US by Olympians and top sportspersons. Currently, Fast&Up is actively promoted and endorsed by India A team cricketers, including Mayank Agarwal, Indian women cricketers, IPL players, Olympic athletes, ISL football captains, top tennis and badminton players, professional swimmers, triathletes, runners, cyclists, and top bodybuilders.

Mayank Agarwal is the official brand ambassador for FAST&UP (Image via FAST&UP)

Talking about the support that an athlete needs to reach the top and how FAST&UP is providing them with the required support, Mr. Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO & co-founder of Fast&Up India said:

“To reach the top of the tree, the athlete needs support. Technically, support is one end of the spectrum, and the other is nutrition - giving the athlete the fuel to be able to perform well every day...we try to look after the athlete’s necessary requirements. Each one has a unique need, and we aim to cater to everyone, giving them the best solutions. The athlete can be seen as an F1 car - if one component of the team doesn’t match up, the racer is in trouble. Similarly, if you want a champion athlete, every aspect has to function well for the athlete.”

JSW

JSW Steel Ltd is an Indian multinational steel producer based in Mumbai and part of the JSW Group. After the merger of ISPAT Steel, JSW Steel became India's second largest private sector steel company. The current installed capacity of the company stands at 18 MTPA.

JSW Steel Ltd logo

Steel giant JSW is known for its continued efforts towards improving India's sports scene. The group has time and again undertaken projects to upscale the facilities for sportspeople. The flagship endeavor of the group, the JSW Sports Excellence Program, supports 49 athletes across four disciplines, including Olympic medalists wrestler Sakshi Malik and javelin-thrower Neeraj Chopra.

A sponsor of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics, the JSW Group also presented the Tokyo medalists as well as their coaches with cash grants of up to INR one crore.

Borosil

Borosil logo

Borosil is one of the leading consumer goods brands in India. Since its inception in 1962, the company has grown to become the country's market leader in laboratory and consumer glassware.

Borosil @Borosil



#Borosil #Congratulations #Javelinthrow #TokyoOlympics2020 A tribute to the man who filled our hearts with pride and joy with India's first ever Olympic Gold in Athletics at Tokyo 2020. #Borosil Lifestyle #Borosil AndYou #NeerajChopra A tribute to the man who filled our hearts with pride and joy with India's first ever Olympic Gold in Athletics at Tokyo 2020.#Borosil #BorosilLifestyle #BorosilAndYou #NeerajChopra #Congratulations #Javelinthrow #TokyoOlympics2020 https://t.co/0pFXcix52f

Borosil Ltd. has introduced a food and nutrition program to help the Inspire Institute of Sport and its athletes. Throughout its history, the company has supported the Indian Olympic Association. Through the Commonwealth Games 2022, Asian Games 2022, and the upcoming Olympic Games 2024, they have extended their association as official sponsors of Team India.

As part of their signature Hydra Bottle collection, Borosil has launched two limited-edition 'Team India' designs. In addition to the special Team India bottles, Borosil will also use this opportunity to promote the importance of hydration in sports.

PM Narendra Modi meets India's Tokyo Olympics contingent (Image via PTI)

As top companies support and uplift Indian sports, the future looks very bright and things are headed in the right direction.

The journey towards excellence in sports in India is still long, but the country's sportspeople have made significant progress. Companies such as MG Motors, JSW, and others are expected to continue encouraging and supporting them from all directions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far