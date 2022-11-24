Networking has become one of the most useful ways to have a successful career not only in the sports business industry, but also in industries across the world. One creates his/her network and reaps benefits from the same over an extended period of time.

Having a prominent network in one’s working or learning environment has become one of the most important aspects of building their future. Various prominent institutions are helping their students and employees realize the value of networking and their potential to grow within the industry through this activity.

Networking means building connections or relationships with people who work in similar roles or industries. Such connections will help the person grow even further in the industry they are working in later on and may possibly help them secure an upgrade in their role.

The term 'Networking' can be defined as a process of establishing mutually beneficial connections with other businesspeople or potential clients. Developing bonds and offering assistance to others becomes an integral component of networking and helps people identify new opportunities for growth and expansion.

Important tips for effective networking at sports business events

There are multiple aspects to initiating and building an effective network while attending sports business events. Let's take a closer look at these crucial aspects:

1) Be attentive

Attentiveness while at an event (Image via Sincerely Media/unsplash.com)

Attentiveness and intuitive understanding are extremely crucial while attending business events, as they display a hunger and desire to learn. One needs to be aware of what’s going on around the event all the time and not just be too focused on a singular activity or event. Attentiveness gives the individual an opportunity to get to know the prominent personalities attending the event and then communicate with them, if given a chance.

2) Read about the event

Importance of reading before an event (Image via Chris Benson/unsplash.com)

One always needs to do background research about the event he/she would be attending and read up about everything that would be a part of the discussion. In doing so, one can also find out about the importance of people attending the event and then prepare questions in case there's an opportunity to interact with them.

Once the individual has enough knowledge about the event, he/she can go on asking immaculate questions about the same, which will attract attention towards them and make their task of networking slightly easier.

3) Being selective

Selective communication in an event (Image via Austin Distel/unsplash.com)

Networking doesn’t necessarily mean that one has to go out there and communicate with everyone attending the event. The individual needs to determine the appropriate person to communicate with during the event.

Another crucial factor is the relevance of the person he/she would be communicating with and connecting with. The person you are looking to establish a relationship or a network with needs to be from your industry or needs to have relevant experience related to the industry that you work in. Only then can it turn out to be a beneficial connection.

4) Effective communication

Effective communication while attending an event (Image via Antenna/unsplash.com)

One needs to be efficient at starting a conversation with the individual he/she wants to build a relationship with and not just wait for someone to approach them. The majority of networking happens through effective communication on your own with the people you want to connect to.

Another important aspect of communication while networking is to be able to talk about relevant topics, matters regarding the event itself, and other subjects from similar industries. An individual needs to connect on multiple levels with their potential connection. Thus, breaking the ice first and talking about relevant topics are key differentiators in conducive networking.

5) Social media

The pillars of social media (Image via Alexander Shatov/unsplash.com)

Prominent social media platforms such as LinkedIn, Instagram, Telegram, and Whatsapp can be of immense help to anyone planning to build a robust network within the industry. Staying active and connecting through these social media platforms has become quite important in building connections with relevant people.

While at the event, one can exchange social media handles and continue communicating on those platforms. Furthermore, it's of immense importance to have an up-to-date LinkedIn profile so that it would be easily helpful for the individual to connect with the people working around the industry.

6) Name cards

Importance of exchanging name cards (Image via Van Tay Media/unsplash.com)

One of the most underrated aspects of networking in sports business events is carrying name cards. Name cards generally hold contact information, a company name, and information about your social media presence. Exchanging name cards portrays a professional opinion in another person’s mind and makes the process of creating the network easier.

Moreover, instead of dictating handle names or numbers, it’s quite simple to exchange cards and make it easy for the individual you want to connect with. Your name card becomes a one-stop for all the information required about yourself.

Thus, the above-mentioned tips can be implemented for the upcoming TURF 2022 event on 26 November organized by FICCI. Attendees can make the most out of this event by improving their networking skills with these tips as well as absorbing insightful information from the speakers at the event.

Poll : 0 votes