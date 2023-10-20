"Adaptability and innovation are part of our strategy to cater to the dynamic Indian market": Sudeshna Saha, Regional Manager, MyProtein

In a rapidly evolving world of health and wellness, MyProtein has emerged as a significant player, particularly within the Indian market. With a dedicated focus on quality, innovation, and performance, MyProtein has become the preferred choice for those who seek healthier alternatives to traditional food choices.

MyProtein has adapted and thrived in the ever-expanding health and fitness industry in India. From the intricacies of local preferences to the challenges of maintaining stringent quality standards, the brand has quite a unique approach.

Sportskeeda recently had an opportunity to chat with Sudeshna Saha, MyProtein's Regional Manager, India. We discussed how the brand's long-term vision extends beyond performance, towards a holistic commitment to wellness and lifestyle. MyProtein is not just about fitness, but an entire way of life, and this article takes you on an illuminating journey through its past, present, and future in India.

Adapting and Innovating: MyProtein's strategy in the evolving Indian market - Insights from Sudeshna Saha, Regional Manager

Q. Could you please provide an overview of MyProtein's current presence in the Indian sports nutrition and supplements markets? Additionally, I'd like to explore the primary goals that MyProtein is focusing on for the future.

Sudeshna: In terms of the Indian market, MyProtein has made significant inroads into the fitness community over the past five years. Its presence is notable, with approximately 50% of the business now originating from tier-one cities. This is a positive indication that the brand's reach extends beyond the urban elite, as the remaining 20% comes from tier-two and tier-three cities.

Post-COVID-19, there has been a noticeable increase in fitness awareness, particularly regarding its impact on immunity and overall well-being. MyProtein's communication and market penetration have expanded beyond the dedicated weightlifting community, aligning with global trends.

Looking ahead, the primary goals for MyProtein in the coming years are to further infiltrate tier-two and tier-three cities. The brand is committed to maintaining its high-quality standards and delivering products that meet customer expectations in terms of innovation and quality. It aims to continuously introduce innovative products, ensuring that customers have access to cutting-edge offerings.

Q. When looking at the target audience in tier-two and tier-three cities, is MyProtein considering any price adjustments to ensure affordability for this segment of the market?

Sudeshna - Indeed, it's important to understand that MyProtein oversees its entire supply chain, from production to delivering the end product directly to the consumer's doorstep.

It imports its products from the UK, manages customs clearance, and ensures they meet the stringent quality standards and reputation expectations of the Indian market. To address this and ensure greater affordability without compromising on quality, MyProtein is actively exploring the potential of local manufacturing.

Many global brands have already adopted this approach. They manufacture locally in India, leveraging the country's technical capabilities, and ensuring that the products adhere to the same high standards as those in mature economies like the US and UK. As part of this initiative, MyProtein is actively planning to begin manufacturing locally in India, thereby aiming to provide cost-effective solutions while maintaining the brand's renowned quality.

Q. Could you provide insights into how the Indian market, from a macro perspective, differs from the markets you have worked with abroad?

Sudeshna - From a macro view, MyProtein has witnessed substantial growth in the Indian market, thanks to a young and trusting consumer base. Approximately 30% of customers fall within the younger demographic, demonstrating the brand's ability to establish a long-term presence in the country.

While challenges such as customs clearances and regulatory compliance have been encountered, the promising indicators and unique advantages make India a prime focus for future expansion. The market exhibits geographic diversity, extending across tier-one, tier-two, and tier-three cities, setting it apart from global counterparts.

India's unique flavor preferences have been a distinguishing feature. While the Indian palate traditionally leans toward chocolate-based flavors, we've successfully ventured into local flavor extensions like 'gulab jamun' and 'masala chai.' As Indian consumers travel more and explore different tastes, we are poised to experiment with an array of new flavors to meet evolving preferences. This adaptability and innovation are part of our strategy to cater to the dynamic Indian market.

In terms of macroeconomic distinctions, India's market size and growth potential surpass many other countries within MyProtein's extensive portfolio. The nation's unique economic factors, such as rising inflation, drive customer preferences for value packs and larger serving sizes. These economic realities, combined with specific flavor and portion preferences, highlight the distinct nature of the Indian market and reinforce its status as a top priority for future brand expansion and innovation.

Q. Could you provide further insights into how the Gen Z market constitutes the highest-paying customer segment for MyProtein?

Sudeshna - Certainly, the Gen Z market demonstrates a higher average order value, coupled with a reduced inclination for discounts, driven by their immediate digital connectedness. Influencers on social media, our key channel partners, are instrumental in connecting with Gen Z. Direct interactions with brand representatives who convey our values, product quality, and benefits instill trust, underpinning our commitment to quality and innovation.

An additional allure is our brand's global presence, emphasizing our ownership of the entire supply chain and minimizing counterfeit concerns. Engaging in meaningful conversations with customers has been pivotal. To further strengthen this engagement, we're gearing up to launch the Student Ambassador Program. Targeting premier colleges, we plan to integrate them into our global Next Gen Program, capitalizing on a trend that has already displayed promise.

Q. How do you strike a balance between maintaining stringent product quality standards and catering to local preferences in the Indian market, especially when chocolate is a prevalent favorite among consumers?

Sudeshna - Our manufacturing units are based in Manchester, and currently, we handle manufacturing in the UK for all countries. This involves a meticulous process managed by our MPD team, which oversees product conceptualization, manufacturing, and shipment to various markets, including India.

The products are typically transported by either airplane or sea freight, cleared through customs, and stored in Indian warehouses. Customers can then place online orders. For offline distribution, we rely on a single distributor to maintain as much brand control as possible.

In terms of product innovation and conceptualization, we employ a multifaceted approach. This involves conducting surveys, engaging with customers and influencers, and leveraging insights from our marketing agencies and brand partners.

These collaborations have been instrumental in successfully launching partnerships, such as with Keventers, and introducing unique flavors like Thandai Kulfi. Localized flavor adaptations have particularly resonated with Indian consumers, and we aim to balance these with perennial favorites like chocolate.

Additionally, we're constantly working on extending our product range. For instance, we've recently launched pistachio ice cream in the UK, and we're planning to introduce it to the Indian market next year. Given our ability to swiftly respond to customer preferences and our in-house manufacturing capabilities, we can bring new products to the market within a matter of months, ensuring that our offerings cater to evolving tastes and demands.

Q. With the notable growth in fitness trends in India over the last five to 10 years, have there been specific trends that have significantly contributed to the growth in volume of sales for MyProtein?

Sudeshna - One key insight that has differed from our initial expectations is the pronounced focus on performance within the Indian market. While we might have initially anticipated that whey protein concentrate would be a crucial contributor to our sales, our category mix tells a different story. As the fitness affiliation and awareness among people in India continue to grow, there's a discernible shift towards a deeper understanding of protein blends.

Given the means, customers are increasingly opting for isolates, which represent a purer form of whey protein compared to concentrates. This trend wasn't something we initially expected from the Indian market. The increasing awareness, with individuals dedicating time to learn about the requirements for achieving their fitness goals, has made performance a paramount consideration.

Consequently, categories geared towards performance, such as amino acids, creatine, and isolates, are experiencing accelerated growth, particularly among individuals who work out five to seven days a week. This growth outpaces that of our flagship product, Impact Whey Protein. We recognize the significance of this trend and plan to capitalize on it by expanding our product range with new flavors, portion sizes, and bundle options.

Q. As we've delved into a comprehensive discussion, my final question revolves around the long-term and short-term goals for MyProtein, particularly in the context of the Indian market.

Sudeshna - In essence, our core goal remains unwavering - maintaining a steadfast commitment to quality and innovation while promoting healthier alternatives in our food choices. This commitment will be a guiding principle as we continue to explore better and healthier food alternatives to offer our customers. In the short term, our immediate priorities are clear.

We aim to kickstart local manufacturing as swiftly as possible to ensure a more seamless and readily available experience for our customers. Custom clearances have presented significant challenges in the past, and streamlining this process will greatly improve our time to market. Simultaneously, we are steadfast in our endeavor to partner with athletes across different sports, strengthening our brand's support for sports enthusiasts in the country.

Looking ahead to the long term, we envision a broader horizon beyond the realm of performance. This aligns with the trajectory of mature markets like the UK and US, where we have already expanded our brand presence into wellness and lifestyle categories. This extension includes athletic apparel, which has been widely acclaimed on a global scale.

While our uncompromising commitment to quality may make our offerings more competitive, we intend to explore these categories and truly diversify into wellness. Our vision is to transform MyProtein into a brand that resonates not just with fitness and leisure, but also with the broader spectrum of wellness and lifestyle, making healthier living more accessible to our customers.