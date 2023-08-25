"70% of whey protein sold in India is fake": Himmath Jain, Co-Founder of AS-IT-IS Nutrition talks about authenticity and brand building 

In the dynamic landscape of sports diet, AS-IT-IS Nutrition has emerged as a game-changer, reshaping the industry with its unwavering authenticity and leaving an undeniable imprint. Boasting a remarkable gross merchandise value (GMV) of INR 180 crores, the brand's ascent underscores its dedication to quality and transparency. Speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda's Business of Sports, Himmath Jain, Co-Founder and Director of AS-IT-IS Nutrition, spoke about his belief that it is authenticity that has been a holy grail for the brand from day one.

Himmath Jain is a renowned Indian dietary supplement manufacturer. He completed his MBA in 2003, and worked with India bulls and Morgan Stanley before joining his family's pharmaceutical business in 2007. Himmath launched MyNutraMart.com and Zenith Nutrition in 2009, and later sold his family-run pharmaceutical business in 2012 to focus in the nutrition field.

In 2017, among the glitz and glamor of sports nutrition, Himmath uncovered a stunning truth: an incredible 70% of whey protein in India is fake. This revelation functioned as a spark, motivating the brand to launch a determined campaign against counterfeit goods. Himmath further mentioned:

"Even today, in Delhi, at a specific location, you'll find incorrectly branded products that typically cost six to seven thousand rupees; online, you'll find them for 600 rupees."

AS-IT-IS Nutrition's Co-Founder Himmath Jain talks about grassroots involvement, consumer-centric approach, and more

AS-IT-IS Nutrition against counterfeits: Purity at the core

In March 2018, Himmath Jain introduced AS-IT-IS Nutrition to the Indian market. He believes in the importance of trust between founders and family members, which is a recipe for success. Their dedication to purity is evident, as seen by extensive testing processes, anti-counterfeit safeguards, and an unrivaled 200% money-back guarantee. By making authenticity the cornerstone of their brand, they've built a trust bridge between their products and consumers, addressing a long-standing market difficulty.

This unwavering position on authenticity connects strongly with customers, emphasizing the brand's commitment to delivering on its promises. While some may disregard quality, AS-IT-IS has adopted openness and authenticity as guiding principles, laying the groundwork for a strong market presence.

The brand guarantees that its consumers obtain supplements that are faithful to their label's promises by thorough testing and aggressive anti-counterfeit procedures, encouraging credibility and confidence. Himmath elaborated on this by detailing the product-testing procedures:

"Products are tested on 3-4 parameters. What is the potency of the product? Are there any heavy metals? Are there any chemicals in that? And we have also ensured getting these products tested in the international labs; for example, a laboratory called Labrador, which is based out in the UK."

Furthermore, AS-IT-IS is a pathfinder as it provides an unrivaled 200% money-back guarantee. This ambitious pledge demonstrates the brand's unshakeable faith in the quality of its products and its dedication to providing true value. This guarantee isn't simply a marketing ploy; it's a testimonial to the faith in the products and a means to reassure customers that their money is secure.

Influencer collaborations: Increasing credibility

Influencer collaborations for the company go beyond traditional marketing strategies. Instead of being persuaded by follower counts, AS-IT-IS carefully identifies influencers who share the same basic principles. The endorsements are more than just business deals; they represent a shared set of values. The collaboration with Ravi Dahiya, a wrestling phenomenon who rose to olympic glory, and actor Sonu Sood, whose honesty echoes the brand's vision, demonstrates the devotion to meaningful partnerships.

Over 250+ collaborations have the potential to improve the brand's reputation and deepen its connection with its target audience. In an age of oversaturated endorsements, AS-IT-IS distinguishes itself by partnering with influencers that have a real connection to their goods.

This method generates a distinct degree of authenticity, confirming the brand's purpose of transparency and trust. The brand's connection with its influencers goes beyond the surface, building a link that magnifies the message of true fitness solutions. Himmath stated:

"We allocate less than 5% of our revenue to marketing while experiencing substantial growth vs our competition which starts from 20% onwards."

Furthermore, influencer collaborations aren't just about sales; they're about creating a community of people who want to be real in their fitness. Influencers become quality champions, mirroring the brand's ideals and encouraging consumers to make educated decisions. This is reflected in their performance because AS-IT-IS achieves 10x returns on digital marketing campaigns, outperforming competitors with 3-4x returns in general.

A holistic approach to empowerment beyond products

Himmath distinguished AS-IT-IS Nutrition from product-centric approaches by employing a comprehensive engagement strategy. The company doesn't only communicate product information through virtual seminars and livestreaming; it equips fitness fans with insights that go beyond transactions. The brand fosters a relationship based on shared values and expertise by cultivating an informed community. Himmath elaborated on this point by saying:

"Spiking protein content is a common practice among protein brands, using dubious methods to fool customers into believing they are getting a genuine product. The focus should be on the results and not the taste. To build trust, initiatives are being implemented to ensure consumers are aware of the effects of their protein consumption"

The strategy of education and involvement supplements the objective of authenticity. It represents the brand's dedication to not only selling items but also functioning as a helpful resource. Customers don't just buy supplements; they join a community that seeks authenticity in fitness. The brand's engaging seminars and knowledge-sharing activities improve the lives of fitness enthusiasts, ensuring people make educated decisions about their health.

Furthermore, this all-encompassing approach establishes AS-IT-IS Nutrition as a thought leader in the sports nutrition space. The brand strives to be more than just a market player; it aspires to be a reliable source of information and assistance.

Catering to varied palates

AS-IT-IS Nutrition is forging a new route in flavor development by understanding the complex tapestry of Indian flavors. While the sector follows global trends, the brand focuses on localized tastes. Its planned debut of 10 new flavors, precisely created to appeal to local palates such as "Roohafza," demonstrates the dedication to authentic experiences.

Himmath believes in developing a stronger connection between consumers and their products by appealing to regional tastes. He stated that these flavors aren't just about diversity; they're also about honoring the country's rich culinary heritage. This effort not only displays the brand's customer-centric attitude, but also emphasizes its cultural inclusion. Himmath explained that this breaking of mold results in a more meaningful and true engagement with customers in a methodical way.

"Continuous innovation is also a process! We have a strong R&D team and also, we have a strong team who talks to consumers every day. We talk to our regular customers, get feedback from them in terms of any issues or any flavors they don't like. It's not something like overnight we plan to do things. It's a continuous process and we are on the right roadmap."

From grassroots to greatness: Nurturing talent

AS-IT-IS isn't just interested in established athletes; it is also interested in developing grassroots potential. The brand's dedication to assisting prospective national athletes demonstrates a complete growth plan that extends beyond product sales. Its influence extends beyond its product selection to produce a practical impact on the fitness scene by encouraging individuals at the beginning of their careers. Explaining this story with an example, Himmath stated:

"We tied up with Ravi Dahiya one year before he won in the Olympics. So where he was a very grassroot level kind of guy hoping that he could be the next star. That's how it works. You can't align later on, it has to be done before."

In a practical sense, this grassroots approach reflects the brand's dedication to authenticity. It helps to foster true sports potential in the country by supporting new athletes. This method is completely consistent with the brand's broader attitude of empowerment and authenticity. It's not only about selling items; it's also about being a constructive agent of change in the fitness ecosystem. Himmath mentioned:

"Our approach is to be available in the places where we are not available to reach consumers at the grassroots level."

Nothing speaks of this philosophy more than the fact that AS-IT-IS Nutrition partnered with celebrated wrestling champion Ravi Dahiya before he won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Notably, the brand isn't confined to just establishing figures. It is deeply invested in nurturing grassroots talent and fostering connections with over 40 regional and national-level athletes, including some IPL players and olympic contenders.

Himmath's journey demonstrates the power of honesty in revolutionizing an industry. AS-IT-IS is changing the narrative in India about sports nutrition by putting quality first and making it the brand's cornerstone. Its engagements with influencers aren't just business; they're alliances based on similar ideals that resonate strongly with its audience. It is cultivating a community of knowledgeable and empowered customers via education and interaction, not just selling products.

Conclusion: A new era of authentic sports nutrition

AS-IT-IS is more than a brand; it's a movement that's revitalizing India's sports nutrition environment. Its commitment to offering real products, building significant influencer collaborations, and cultivating an educated and engaged community represents a paradigm change.

In a market characterized by fleeting trends, Himmath maintains that AS-IT-IS has emerged as a sign of long-term authenticity in sports nutrition. It is leaving a lasting legacy in the Indian sports nutrition sector by fostering authenticity at its heart and expanding its effect via strategic partnerships and grassroots participation.