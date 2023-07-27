New study finds dangerous ingredients in sports supplements - 89% of labels are falsely labeled

Are you someone who relies on sports supplements to enhance your performance? If so, you might want to think twice before reaching for that protein powder or energy booster.

A recent study conducted by researchers from prestigious institutions like Cambridge Health Alliance, Harvard Medical School, University of Mississippi and NSF International has uncovered some shocking findings that expose the hidden dangers of these supplements.

According to the study, a staggering 89% of sports supplement labels are falsely labeled, and some even contain dangerous and illegal drugs.

The study

Some of the supplements were found to be labeled incorrectly. (Image via Pexels/Supplements on demand)

Researchers used advanced testing methods to analyze a range of sports supplements purchased online. The results were unsettling.

Out of the supplements tested, a shocking 89% were inaccurately labeled, meaning that what was written on the label did not match the actual contents. Even more alarming was the fact that 12% of the supplements contained undeclared banned drug substances.

Hidden ingredients in sports supplements

Hidden ingredients found in sports supplements (Image via Pexels/Anna Tarazevich)

Among the falsely labeled supplements, researchers found the presence of illegal drugs. These substances, including 1,4-dimethylamylamine (DMAA), deterenol, octodrine (DMHA), oxilofrine and omberacetam, pose serious health risks.

For example, DMAA is known to raise blood pressure, leading to cardiovascular problems like chest pain and heart attacks.

Deterenol, another dangerous stimulant found in these supplements, is banned in most countries and has been linked to adverse effects like nausea, vomiting and even cardiac arrest.

One of the biggest issues highlighted by the aforementioned study is the lack of regulation in the sports supplement industry. Unlike medicines, these supplements fall under the category of food subcategory and aren't subject to the same strict regulations.

This regulatory loophole allows manufacturers to include unapproved drugs in their products. It's the responsibility of the supplement companies to ensure safety and accurate labeling, but as this study clearly shows, many fail to meet these requirements.

Here are some tips to help you stay safe

It's important to research before buying any supplement. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Given the alarming findings, it's crucial to exercise caution when selecting and using these supplements.

1) Research reputable brands

Look for brands known for their quality and safety standards in the supplement industry. Choose supplements from trustworthy manufacturers who prioritize accurate labeling and rigorous testing.

2) Read customer reviews

Take the time to read reviews and feedback from other users. That will give you an idea of the reliability and effectiveness of a specific supplement.

3) Consult a healthcare professional

If you're uncertain about which supplements to take or if they're necessary for your specific needs, consult a healthcare professional. They can provide guidance based on your goals and recommend safe supplement options.

4) Advocate for stricter regulations

Support campaigns and initiatives that seek to strengthen regulations in the sports supplement industry. By raising awareness and demanding accountability, we can protect consumers and prevent incidents of fraudulent labeling and dangerous ingredients.

The study's findings shed light on the dark reality of sports supplements. False labeling and inclusion of illegal drugs pose serious health risks to unsuspecting consumers.

It's crucial for individuals to be informed and cautious when selecting supplements, always prioritizing safety over quick fixes.