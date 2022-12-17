Tips to Lower Blood Pressure Without Medication

Are you looking for tips to lower blood pressure this winter? You have landed just in the right place. You might be concerned about taking medicine if you have high blood pressure and want to lower the readings. But altering one's lifestyle is essential for controlling high blood pressure.

Never ignore high blood pressure because it can result in serious health issues, and fatal conditions like heart disease, retinopathy (an eye illness), and chronic kidney disease.

High blood pressure affects one in three people in the US. Because it rarely shows signs and symptoms, this condition, which denotes an excessive amount of blood pressure pushing against your artery walls, is referred to as "the silent killer."

Effective Ways to Lower Blood Pressure

High blood pressure, sometimes referred to as hypertension, can harm your arteries and greatly raise your risk of heart attack, stroke, heart failure, and kidney failure if left untreated. However, you can mitigate those dangers.

Here are some effective lifestyle changes to help lower blood pressure:

1) Get moving

Based on a 2018 meta-analysis of hundreds of trials, regular exercise, even as basic as walking, appears to be just as helpful to lower blood pressure as commonly prescribed BP medications. Due to the heart's increased strength, pumping blood requires less effort.

2) Limit your salt intake

Even though not everyone has highly salt-sensitive blood pressure, everyone could benefit from reducing their intake. A low-sodium diet is actually helpful to lower blood pressure just as effectively as 1.5 to 2 blood pressure drugs, according to research.

Your consumption of sodium is primarily comprised of packaged meals and eating out. Instead of salt, use extra spices to add flavor. Making your own food is not only pocket-friendly but also healthy.

3) Don’t take too much stress

We all experience stress in our daily lives which can temporarily raise our blood pressure. Most of the time, your heart rate and blood pressure will return to normal once the stressful event has passed.

But persistent stress can increase your risk for a number of long-term health problems, including such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke. If you use unhealthy eating, alcohol consumption, or smoking as a coping method for stress, this can also raise your blood pressure.

Check out these peaceful yoga exercises to help relax your mind.

Although stress is a well-known contributor to high blood pressure, it is manageable. What you can do is as follows:

Take frequent breaks at work. This, along with some sort of exercise, such as walking, can result in a number of positive health outcomes from a single action.

To calm the body and release stress, try breathing exercises like yoga, tai chi, or meditation.

Spend some time during the day taking care of the significant problems that worry you. A lot of people use journals or diaries to aid in the "decompression" that most of us require.

4) Quit smoking

Blood pressure goes up when you smoke. Smoking cessation helps to lower blood pressure. Additionally, it may extend life by reducing the risk of heart disease and improving general health.

5) Never overlook a good night’s sleep

Poor sleep, which can arise from getting fewer than six hours of sleep each night for a few weeks, may cause hypertension. Numerous conditions, such as sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, and general insomnia, can interfere with sleep.

Use these suggestions to sleep more soundly, and as a result to lower blood pressure:

Set a regular schedule for going to sleep and waking up every day. Attempt to keep the same routine on weekends.

Make a peaceful environment. Rest for an hour prior to going to bed. This can entail taking a warm bath or other relaxing methods. Avoid utilizing bright lights, such as those from a computer or TV.

Keep an eye on what you consume. When going to bed, avoid eating a lot. As you get ready for bed, cut back on or completely avoid coffee, cigarettes, and alcohol.

Conclusion

Managing blood pressure typically involves 30% medication and 70% lifestyle changes. They must match each other. Your blood pressure drugs won't function as well if you don't alter your lifestyle while using them.

