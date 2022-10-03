6 Peaceful Yoga Exercises to Help Relax Your Mind

We all need time to relax, and undoubtedly, we could all use a little less stress in our lives, whether it's from work or from family problems.

Many people find it hard to truly slow down and rest owing to the stress of modern life, being perpetually caught up in a to-do list that seems to never end. Yoga poses for relaxation can help in this case by making you feel more at ease, less tense, and better overall.

You already know that taking time to relax is good for you. However, it has many more benefits than just easing stress and anxiety and giving your body and mind time to rest and heal. Relaxing can be good for your physical and mental health and get you ready for a busy day.

It can help lower blood pressure, improve digestion, ease muscle pain and soreness, reduce chronic pain, improve sleep duration and enhance quality as well as energy levels. Without further ado, let’s take a look at some yoga asanas that can help you relax.

Peaceful Yoga Exercises to Help Relax Your Mind

1) Paschimottanasana

This pose helps your whole body relax, helping you calm your brain and letting go of tension in your legs. When you do this forward bend, your body and mind will feel less stressed. If it is hard to touch your feet, you can change this pose by using a strap.

Yogis should give up completely in this pose, which may require the use of extra props. Let your belly fall towards your upper legs, which will give your head room to rest on your shins. These small, but important, movements will help you feel more comfortable in the pose.

2) Malasana

Is your mental and emotional tension making you feel strung up? Garland Pose is one way to let it all go. This pose stretches your hips, relieves back pain, and opens up your chest, which lets you relax and open up your body.

This pose is especially good for people who are anxious because it pulls your energy down. This realignment will help you let go of any tension or stress that has been building up in your head. This makes it a great yoga pose for relaxation.

3) Balasana

You may choose to return to this pose often during your practice and, to be honest, it happens for a reason. Balasana, also called "Child's Pose," can help relieve stress, fatigue, and back and hip pain.

Even though the stress or tension you're feeling might be in your head, you might be in pain because of it. One of the reasons Child's Pose feels so relaxing is that it stretches the muscles along the back of your body. These are the muscles that tend to get tight.

This relaxing pose will help you loosen up and let go of some of that tension and tightness. To make it more comfortable, add some props or try something different.

4) Viparita Karani

When you move into this pose, you'll feel better immediately. This pose is a great way to let go of stress and tension and help you unwind. If you're trying to calm down before going to bed, try this pose. It will help your body and mind get ready for a good night's sleep.

This posture helps get more blood to your head and upper body, which can help you feel better after sitting or standing for a long time. This pose can help relieve headaches and back pain in addition to making you feel calmer.

5) Sukhasana

You may already know Easy Pose as a common way to meditate. However, it's also a great yoga pose to help you calm down. This pose calms you down because it turns on your body's relaxation response (your parasympathetic nervous system) while turning off your stress response (your sympathetic nervous system).

You can ground your hips by putting a bolster or cushion under your seat in this pose. Make sure to pay attention to your breath while you're in this pose. Follow a pattern of breathing in for four counts and breathing out for six counts.

6) Savasana

In Corpse Pose, you can reach the most relaxed state possible, if there is such a thing. This position lets you loosen up, which eases the physical and mental stress you're holding all over your body. It'll quiet your brain and move you to a place where you can only think about your breath.

When you do this pose, your body needs to be in a neutral position. Make sure that the angles of your legs and feet are the same and that your lower back is soft. Even if this relaxing pose lets you let go completely, don't forget to keep breathing.

Performing these six yoga asanas regularly will de-stress you and relieve your mind and body of the tensions of everyday life.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far