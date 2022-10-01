6 Easy Back Fat Exercises for Women

Stubborn fat stays in certain places in the body (for example, back, hips, or thighs) and resists our best efforts to get rid of it. When it comes to the upper body, the bra bulge is often caused by fat around the back and shoulders.

So, what does a woman have to do to get their sexy back? First of all, let's get something clear: spot reduction isn't right or feasible. Instead, work on getting rid of fat all over your body and using exercise to shape your back muscles. If you are serious about losing fat, you will have to pair exercise with a proper diet.

Easy Back Fat Exercises for Women

Check out these six easy back fat exercises for women.

1) Side Leg Lift

This exercise is meant to stabilize the pelvic-lumbar and oblique muscles, as well as strengthen the torso muscles around the spine. Strengthening the back muscles can help you reduce pain and lose fat.

Here's how you do it:

Straighten out on your right side on the floor so that your leg, hip, and side are touching the mat.

For balance and support, you can put your right arm behind your head or in front of your body.

Place your left leg on top of your right leg so that they are stacked.

As you breathe out, lift both legs about 3-4 inches off the ground. Make sure the movement starts from the center of the body.

As you breathe in, bring your legs back toward the mat while keeping your feet just above the ground, as if you were hovering.

Six to eight times should be enough before you put your feet back on the ground.

Move to your left side, and repeat the above steps.

2) Back Extension

This exercise is important if you want to strengthen your back extensor muscles, and get a better grip on your stomach.

Here's how you do it:

Start by lying face down on the mat, with your stomach on the mat.

Keep your arms by your sides, close to your body, and press your palms against your thighs.

Keep your legs close together and your toes just a little bit turned out.

Take a deep breath in, and lift your upper body off the mat while keeping the tops of your feet against the mat.

Make sure to use your stomach and back muscles to move your trunk forward and up.

As you let your breath out, bring your torso back to the mat.

Repeat six to eight times.

3) Cat Cow Stretch

There are a few names for the cat cow stretch. No matter what you call it, it's good for posture and should help you get rid of back fat. Think about filling your lungs when you breathe in and emptying your stomach when you breathe out.

Here's how you can do it:

Start on all fours, with your wrists lined up and your shoulders, knees, and hips in line.

As you breathe in, drop your belly, and lift your chin and tailbone as high as you can, looking up towards the ceiling. Your back should start to curve in a way that looks like a 'U'.

As you let your breath out, pull your belly button into your spine, and tuck your tailbone as you arch your back.

As you breathe out, move your chin in toward your chest.

Focus on your breath, and do this move 4-5 times.

4) Superman Stretch

It focuses on strengthening both the upper and lower back muscles at the same time. It's done while lying down (lying face down).

Here's how you can do it:

Lie on the floor, with your face down and arms up.

Brace your core, and squeeze your glutes.

Straighten both arms up into the air, and lift both feet off the ground.

Hold this position for 1-2 seconds, with straight elbows and knees.

Slowly move back to where you started, and do it again.

Perform 10-12 reps per set.

5) YTW Exercise

This exercise is a great way to strengthen the lower trapezius, rhomboids, and rear delts (the back of the shoulder). Strengthening these muscles can help lift pressure off your back and relieve pain. This exercise is done while lying down.

Here's how you can do it:

Lie on the floor on your back with your arms up and thumbs facing the ceiling.

Make a 'Y' shape with your arms, just like the YMCA song says.

Pull your upper back muscles together to lift your arms off the floor. Hold this two-second contraction.

Bring your arms straight out to your sides. This is where the 'T' is. Lift your arms off the floor, and hold this contraction for two seconds with your thumbs facing up.

The last step is to bend your elbows, and hold them close to your sides in a 'W' shape. Hold that for two seconds, and do it again.

Each set has 6–8 reps in each position.

6) Bridge Press-up

Bridge press-ups are a great way to improve your range of motion and build back muscles at the same time.

Here's how you can do it:

Lie on your back with your feet flat on the floor and knees bent.

Put your hands on your head with the palms facing up and fingers pointing away from your body.

Before each repetition, always squeeze your glutes, and tighten your core.

As you lift your bottom off the ground, press your hands down into the ground.

At the top of the movement, you should be able to fully straighten your elbows.

Slowly move back to where you started, and do it again.

Perform 10-12 reps per set.

Takeaway

A combination of diet and exercise are the only ways to reduce fat in the whole body, which is the only way to lose back fat. The way you eat is what will help you get rid of the fat, not how much you work out.

