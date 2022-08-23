6 Best Back Fat Exercises to Do at Home

Back fat usually accumulates when there is very limited physical activity. It can cause bad posture and result in lower back pain as well as back stiffness.

Certain exercises are designed to specifically work out the back muscles. These exercises, when included in your routine, can help you tone your back. Fat loss, however, can only occur when you pair these exercises with a calorie-deficit diet and other exercises that workout the rest of your body.

Check out these six back fat exercises that will workout your back muscles and eventually help you tone up your back.

Back Fat Exercises to Do at Home

1) Prone Lat Pull Down

This exercise will strengthen the lats, posterior shoulders, and upper back muscles. It is an excellent low-impact back fat exercise that can help you tone those muscles.

Here's how you can do this exercise:

Lie face-down on the ground.

Raise your arms above your head with your thumbs pointing upwards toward the ceiling.

Then, retract your shoulder blades (also known as scapulae) and bring your elbows down to your sides, as if you were placing them in your back pocket.

Hold this contraction for one second, then release and return to the starting posture.

Maintain constant glute activation, and DO NOT arch your lower back.

Perform 12-15 repetitions.

2) Prone Thoracic Extension

This exercise will enhance your thoracic mobility while also strengthening your upper back muscles. This is one of the best ways to achieve a healthy upper back posture.

Here's how you can do this exercise:

Lie on your stomach on the floor with your hands interlaced behind your head.

From this position, you should pinch your glutes and engage your core.

Raise your head and upper chest off the ground by ONLY arching your upper back.

Hold this position for two to three seconds, then lower yourself.

Never allow your lower back to arch.

Initially, you may have a very limited range of motion and that's okay as long as you work to the best of your abilities.

Perform 10-12 repetitions.

3) Bridge Press-Ups

Bridge press-ups are an excellent back fat exercise for enhancing mobility and building back strength. It is also an excellent approach to strengthen your core muscles.

Here's how you can do this exercise:

Lay down on your back with bent knees and feet flat on the ground.

Place your hands palm-down, fingers pointing away from your body, by your head.

Always contract your glutes and stabilise your core before each rep.

As you elevate your butt off the ground, press your hands into the ground.

The final goal is to fully extend your elbows at the peak of the movement.

Repeat while returning slowly to the starting position.

Perform 10-12 reps.

4) Quadruped Straight Arm Pulldowns

This back exercise strengthens the latissimus as well as the abdominal muscles. To try out this exercise, you will need a towel and have to work on a floor that allows the towel to glide.

Here's how you can do this exercise:

Assume a table top position (get down on your hands on knees).

Place a towel below both knees.

Place your hands as widely apart as possible in front of you, palms flat on the floor, elbows straight.

From this position, stabilise your core and bring your body forward by forcing your hands back and down on the ground.

Pretend you are attempting to contact your knees with your hands while keeping your palms on the ground and your elbows straight.

Your lower body should move towards your hands along the floor.

Replace your hands in front of you and continue.

Perform 6-8 reps.

5) Superman

This exercise will significantly help you reduce your back fat. It focuses on simultaneously strengthening the upper and lower back muscles. It is also performed in a prone position (lying face down).

Here's how you can do this exercise:

Face-down on the ground with arms extended aloft.

Brace your core and clench your glutes.

Raise both arms straight into the air while simultaneously elevating both feet off the ground.

Maintain a straight elbow and knee position for one to two seconds.

Repeat while returning slowly to the starting position.

Perform 10-12 reps.

6) YTW Exercise

This is another great exercise to reduce back fat. This exercise is excellent for strengthening the posterior deltoids, lower trapezius, and rhomboids.

Here's how you can do this exercise:

Lie face-down on the floor with your arms extended overhead and your thumbs pointing upwards.

Create a "Y" formation with your arms, just like the YMCA song.

Lift your arms off the floor by contracting the muscles in your upper back. Maintain this contraction for two seconds.

Then, extend your arms directly to your sides. This position is the "T" position.

Again, elevate your arms (thumbs facing up) off the floor and hold this contraction for two seconds.

Create a "W" form by bending your elbows and holding them close to your sides. Repeat this contraction for two seconds.

Perform 6-8 repetitions.

Include these six exercises in your routine to work on your back muscles, keep them healthy and strong, and lose back fat.

