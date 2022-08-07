6 Best Yoga Poses to Reduce Upper Back Pain

Upper back pain is becoming quite common in adults these days and can stem from various causes. Stress, poor posture, muscle overuse and constant strain are some common non-injury related causes for this ailment.

Sitting for long hours is a major lifestyle issue that can lead to upper back pain. If your muscles are not used over a long period of time, they weaken and become unable to support the weight of your bones and maintain proper posture. That can lead to pain and aches.

Yoga for upper back pain not only helps with mild pain or discomfort, but it's also a great way to prevent pain if you do it regularly. Read on to learn about yoga poses that specifically target your upper back muscles.

Yoga Poses to Reduce Upper Back Pain

Check out these six beginner-level yoga poses that can help alleviate upper back pain.

1) Thread the Needle

This pose stretches the rhomboids, trapezius and shoulders to make them less tight and reduce stiffness.

Here's how you do this pose:

Start with your hands under your shoulders in a tabletop position.

As you lift your right arm off the mat, and twist it towards the sky, take a deep breath in.

Exhale, and cross your right arm over your left. Put your right shoulder and forehead on the mat.

Move your left fingers up towards the top of your mat. You should feel a stretch on the inside of your right shoulder blade.

Hold for eight slow breaths; come back to your tabletop position, and switch sides.

2) Eagle Arm

This yoga asana releases tension between the rhomboids, traps and rear delts. It increases mobility in your shoulders and reduces pent up tension in your upper back muscles.

Here's how you do this pose:

Kneel on your mat with your legs together and hips on your heels. Use your core.

Wrap your right arm under your left, and wrap your forearms to bring your palms together. If you can't do that, put each hand on the shoulder of the person next to you.

Put your elbows in line with your shoulders, and push your forearms forward. You should feel a stretch in your shoulders and upper back.

Hold for eight breaths.

3) Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

This yoga pose is great for relieving upper back pain, as it opens up your chest. It stretches your heart, chest and shoulders, giving you room to breathe and making space in your upper body.

Here's how you do this pose:

Get down on your knees on the yoga mat, and put your hands on your hips.

Your knees should be in line with your shoulders, and the bottoms of your feet should be facing the ceiling.

As you breathe in, pull your tailbone toward your pubis, as if it were being pulled from your belly button.

At the same time, put your back in an arch, and slide your palms over your feet till your arms are straight.

Keep your neck in a neutral position. Don't strain or bend it.

Hold this position for a few deep breaths.

Exhale, and slowly move back to the starting position. Pull your hands away, and put them back on your hips as you stand up straight.

4) Rabbit Pose

This pose serves to release tension from your entire back and shoulders. Here's how you do this pose:

Start by putting your hands and knees together like a table.

Bring your legs as close together as you can, and rest your hips on your heels.

Move your hands to the top of the mat, and lower your chest onto your thighs to get into embryo's pose.

Reach your arms back towards your feet, and turn your palms down to grab your heels.

Pull your chin in towards your chest, and rest the top of your head gently on your mat.

Holding on to your heels, take a deep breath in to lift your hips up to the sky.

Make sure your chin is tucked in, and you don't put any weight on your head. All along your spine, you should feel a stretch.

Hold for eight breaths, and slowly come back to your starting position.

5) Supine Twist

This pose releases tension in the chest, shoulders and back. Here's how you do this pose:

Lie down on your back, and pull your right knee into your chest.

Put your right palm down, and reach your right arm out to the side.

To do a supine twist, use your left hand to move your right leg across your body. Your right shoulder should stay on the floor.

Look straight up at the ceiling or to the right.

Switch sides after eight breaths.

6) Cat Cow Pose

These yoga poses work together to warm up the entire spine and stretch the rhomboids and trapezius muscles, which helps reduce tightness in the upper back.

Here's how you do this pose:

Start by coming into the Table Top position. Put your shoulders on top of your hands and your hips on top of your knees.

To get into the cow pose as you inhale, tilt your tailbone up towards the sky, and lower your belly towards the floor.

Keep your neck long, and squeeze your shoulders together. You should feel a stretch in your stomach.

To do the cat pose, let out a breath, and round your back up towards the sky.

Pull your belly button up and in towards your spine as you tuck your chin into your chest, and look at your stomach. You should feel a stretch in your middle and upper back as you push the ground away.

Keep moving between the cow pose and the cat pose for eight breath cycles.

Takeaway

Stiffness in the upper body and back can, in the long term, cause reduced mobility and greater susceptibility to body aches. To avoid that, include the above-mentioned six yoga poses that can stretch and strengthen your upper back.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far