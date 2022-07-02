7 Best Dumbbell Exercises to Get Strong and Muscular Traps

Muscular traps bring an instant air of dominance, power and masculinity to your physique. Well developed muscular traps are instantly noticeable and make your neck as well as upper body look strong and sturdy.

However, traps aren't all just about making you look good. They play a role in helping the body function well too. Most importantly, if you want a strong, muscular upper body, you'll need to do a lot of heavy lifting. Strong trapezius muscles aid in raising the shoulder girdle and strengthening your yoke.

Muscular traps also help balance loads and increase stability, which helps build muscle in your upper body. The trapezius muscles go from the base of your neck down to your mid back. Train these muscles properly if you want a sexy and strong back.

Best Dumbbell Exercises for Strong and Muscular Traps

Perform these seven amazing dumbbell exercises to get strong and muscular trapezius muscles:

1) Dumbbell Farmer's Walk

The Dumbbell Farmer's Walk works your upper back, lats, traps, forearms, quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes. It also helps increase grip strength.

Here's how you can perform this exercise to get muscular traps:

Start by standing upright with a straight spine, and place two dumbbells on your either side.

Pick up the dumbbells, one in each hand.

Making sure you engage your core and back, and maintain a firm and upright posture.

Take slow, deliberate steps while engaging your upper body, especially your shoulders.

Repeat as directed by your trainer.

2) Dumbbell Shrugs

Dumbbell shrugs are slightly less intensive than barbell shrugs. They help improve shoulder stability, while providing other benefits.

Here's how you can perform dumbbell shrugs:

Grab a dumbbell in one hand.

Your hands should be facing each other.

Shrug your shoulders as high as you can, and hold the top posture for one count.

Repeat as directed by your trainer.

3) Incline Dumbbell Shrug

Regular dumbbell shrugs work the shoulder area, whereas incline dumbbell shrugs work the lower trapezius muscles.

Here's how you can do incline dumbbell shrugs:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand while lying chest-down on a 45-degree incline bench.

Hang each arm straight down your sides, palms facing each other.

Shrug your shoulders up so that your shoulder blades are pressed together.

Hold at the top, and turn around.

Repeat as directed by your trainer.

4) Dumbbell Jump Shrug

Trap workouts include a lot of shrugging exercises. To derive the most benefit, you must perform each rep quickly to help you build explosive movement and power. You should be in absolute control of the weights while doing this exercise.

Here's how you can perform dumbbell jump shrugs:

Holding a dumbbell in each hand, bend at your knees and hips.

Hang your arms slightly below your knees, with your palms towards your sides and your back at a right angle.

In a single motion, press your hips forward; do a powerful shrug of the shoulders, and jump as high as possible.

Land; reset, and continue.

Repeat as directed by your trainer.

5) Single-Arm Dumbbell Upright Row

This exercise can help you get stronger traps. The movement for this exercise is supposed to start and end at the elbow.

Here’s how you can perform the single-arm dumbbell upright row:

Hold a dumbbell in either hand in an overhand grip, and maintain it in front of your body.

Bring the weight towards your chin by raising your elbow up and to the side.

Return to the starting position, and repeat.

Perform every repetition with one arm before switching to the other.

Repeat as directed by your trainer.

6) Dumbbell Lateral Raise

Dumbbell lateral raises target the deltoids and strengthens your upper trapezius muscles. To maintain proper form, keep your palms facing forward.

Here's how you can perform dumbbell lateral raises:

Holding a dumbbell in each hand, hang your arms alongside your body.

Straighten your back, and place your feet shoulder-width apart.

Turn your arms so that your palms face ahead, and bend your elbows slightly.

Maintaining a small bend in your elbows, extend your arms straight to shoulder level on both sides to make a 'T' shape with your body.

Hold for one second before returning slowly to the starting position.

Repeat as directed by the trainer.

7) Dumbbell Overhead Carry

The Dumbbell overhead carry utilises your upper body and back and builds your traps through sustained tension.

Here's how you can perform this exercise:

Grab a dumbbell in each hand, and hold them over your head with your palms facing each other.

Walk forward while keeping your upper arms straight and close to your ears.

Utilise your traps to prevent the weights from shifting while you walk.

The aforementioned exercises target your trapezius muscles and can strengthen your shoulders and upper body, making your traps stand out.

