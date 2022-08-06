6 Best Yoga Poses to Improve Gut Health

Gut health is a major concern for most people, which is understandable, as the gut microbiota is the starting point for many body processes. They include moderate bloating to serious digestive problems (digestion, mood, immune system, the list goes on).

Yoga can be a great natural and effective approach to support digestive health in addition to nourishing your gut with wholesome foods and scrumptious drinks.

Best Yoga Poses to Improve Gut Health

Check out these six best yoga poses to improve your gut health:

1) Uthita Trikonasana

This yoga pose helps in proper digestion and maintaining good metabolism. It also helps ground the calm the nervous system, which has an impact on gut health.

Here's how you do this asana:

After taking a low lunge with your right foot, straighten it.

Step your left foot forward six inches; turn it to face the front of the mat at a 45 to 60 degree angle, keeping your heel flat on the ground.

Reach your left hand towards the sky with your palm facing out, putting your right hand lightly on the floor or your right shin.

Reach your tailbone towards your left heel, extending the crown of your head forward.

Hold the asana for a minute, and switch sides.

2) Setu Bandha Saravangasana

The Setu Bhanda is an excellent backbend for compressing the gastrointestinal tract while also supplying the heart with new blood and easing any weariness resulting from inadequate digestion.

Here's how you do this asana:

Your feet should be as close to your sitting bones as possible when you're in this stance.

Breathe out, and extend your knees forward while pressing your inner feet and arms into the ground.

Take ten full breaths, and relax by slowly rolling your spine downward.

3) Marjaryasana/ Bitilasana

As you alternately compress and extend the intestine while holding this pose, deep breathing will massage your internal organs and deliver fresh blood to the epithelial cells, which are in charge of maintaining normal gut function.

Here's how you do this asana:

Put your hands and knees beneath your shoulders and hips.

Inhale while lowering your belly button to the ground and raising your hips and heart to the sky (Cow Pose).

Spread out over your sitting bones and shoulders.

Exhale as you assume the Marjaryasana position, rounding your upper back towards the sky, lowering your gaze to your navel, and pressing your hands and feet firmly into the ground (Cat Pose).

Repeat ten more times.

4) Adho Mukha Svanasana

The Adho Mukha Svanasana helps in proper digestion, and avoiding constipation and bloating. It also strengthens your abdominal muscles, and relieves stress and mild depression.

Here's how you do this asana:

Set your hands and feet in the Plank Pose.

Put your feet outside of your hips and hands shoulder=distance apart.

Push your hips back and up using your core.

To stretch your spine and spread your shoulders widely, gently bend your knees.

Use the Downward Dog to take deep breaths into your belly while bringing the navel up and in towards the back of your heart with each exhalation.

5) Ardha Pawamuktasana

This asana stimulates the nerves to aid in evacuation by compressing the descending colon on the left and ascending colon on the right.

Here's how you do this asana:

Tuck your right knee close to your ribcage on the right side.

As you continue to drive your left leg straight into the ground, grab hold of your right shin, and bring it towards the floor with your hands.

Hold on for a minute or two.

Repeat on the opposite side.

6) Thread The Needle

This pose stretches the entire upper body as well as the digestive system, making it a great asana to do in the morning. It opens the chest and relaxes the body, and calms and quiets the mind.

Here's how you do this asana:

Begin by going down on all fours, placing your hands directly behind your shoulders and knees directly under your hips.

Taking a breath in, slip your right arm through the space between your left arm and leg while maintaining the upward facing palm of your right arm.

Your right cheek should rest on the floor as your right shoulder lowers and drops to the floor.

Keep your hips as level and upright as you can; do not let them drop or move.

Check to see if your head and neck are supporting all the weight.

Repeat on the other side after taking several deep breaths.

Takeaway

Include the aforementioned yoga poses in your exercise routine to improve your gut health.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far