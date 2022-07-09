7 Best Workouts You Can Do to Get Rid of Back Fat

Back fat is not only unseemly but also causes a lot of damage to your body in terms of posture, weak muscles and low strength. It'sextremely essential to train this crucial body part, as a strong back can make your quality of life so much better.

You'll be able to stand up straight, maintain your balance and posture even as you age, and have no trouble with weak or lower back pain. The fact that your back will look sexy is an added bonus.

Best Workouts to Get Rid of Back Fat

Perform thes following seven workouts to get rid of back fat and get a toned back:

1) Back Extension

Back extension exercises can stretch and strengthen your lower back muscles, including the erector spinae. They also work the muscles in your butt, hips and shoulders.

Here's how you do back extensions:

Placing your hands on your temples with your elbows out to the sides, lie down on your stomach.

Lift your shoulders and chest off the floor, pulling your shoulder blades together, by using your glutes and core. Elevate your legs to intensify your workout.

Instead of aiming upwards and overstretching your back, try to lift your head while simultaneously leaning forward.

Return gradually to the starting position.

2) Side Plank

The side plank is an excellent exercise to tone up your back and lose back fat. It strengthens your core without stressing out your back and also reduces the risk of injury by working the deep spinal stabilising muscle quadratus lumborum.

Here's how it's done:

Lie on your right side, with your legs extended and feet stacked atop each other.

Place your right elbow below your right shoulder, with your forearm pointing away from you and your hand in a fist. The ring finger side of your hand should be touching the ground.

While maintaining a neutral neck position, exhale, and brace your core.

Raise your hips off the mat such that your weight is supported by your right elbow and the lateral side of your right foot. The body should be aligned in a straight line from the ankles to the head.

Maintain this stance till the end of the exercise. Depending on your level of fitness, aim for 15 to 60 seconds.

Repeat.

3) Reverse Fly

Reverse fly helps to target and strengthen the upper back muscles and posterior deltoids. That helps improve your posture, promote an upright stance and improve balance.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Maintaining a shoulder-width stance, hold dumbbells at your sides.

Push your pelvis back, and pull your chest forward, hinged at the hips till your chest is perpendicular to the floor.

Allow the weights to hang towards the floor, with your arms slightly bent and palms facing inward.

Ensure you have a strong core, straight back, tucked chin and slightly bent knees.

Exhale, and raise your arms out to the sides, pulling your shoulder blades together and ensuring they are not hunched up towards your ears.

Inhale, and return your arms to their starting position.

4) Dumbbell Swing

Dumbbell swings are a great exercise to improve balance, as they target muscles along the entire posterior chain of your body, like glutes, hamstrings, spinal erectors and upper back muscles.

Here's how you do this exercise:

With your feet shoulder-width apart, grasp the dumbbell in front of you with one hand.

Maintaining a straight back, gently bend your kneesl push your hips back, and swing the weight between your legs.

Once the weight is behind the body, engage the glutes, and press the hips forward to raise the weight to chest level.

At the heaviest point of the lift, contract your glutes, quads and core.

Allow the load to swing between your legs.

5) Resistance Band Pull Down

The resistance band pull down is a great exercise to workout your lats and is better than the traditional lat pull down. It can help you build a muscular, stronger back and lose back fat.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Hold the centre of the band with both hands and arms at a 45-degree angle from the shoulders, grasping it at its centre.

While pulling the band towards your chest, bend your elbows, and separate your hands.

Return the band to its starting position while maintaining control over it.

6) Barbell Bent Over Rows

Another great exercise to lose back fat, this exercise works out your entire posterior chain of muscles.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Too much weight will make you more likely to have poor form, resulting in less benefit from the workout than if you perform it in a regulated manner. With your back straight and neck aligned with your spine, place your feet shoulder-width apartl bend your knees, and hinge forward from your waist.

Take hold of the bar with your hands, ensuring your palms are facing down, and your grip is somewhat wider than your shoulders.

Ensure your core strength by squeezing your shoulders together and lifting (or rowing) the weight till it reaches your chest.

Gradually lower it down again.

7) Dumbbell Rows

This exercise is excellent for toning your back and losing back fat.

Here's how you do it:

Place one leg on a study bench or comparable item while holding a dumbbell in the other hand.

Pull the dumbbell to your armpit in a rowing action while keeping your back as level as possible.

Slowly drop the weight, but do not fully extend your arm.

After completing 8-12 repetitions with one arm and knee, transfer to the other arm and knee, and repeat.

Takeaway

Try the aforementioned exercises to get rid of back fat and get a toned, muscular back.

