What Is Exercise Snacking? Top 5 Reasons You Should Try It

Exercise snacking refers to short workout sessions aimed at keeping you active without going to the gym. This term was introduced by scientists at the University of British Columbia in their research paper. The scientists studied the impact of short bursts of aerobic exercise in a single training session and the impact of short bursts of exercise throughout the day and performed this study on two groups of individuals to understand and compare the differences between the two plans.

This article discusses the benefits of exercise snacking and the reasons to implement it in your routine if you have a busy schedule.

5 Reasons to Try Exercise Snacking

Sudden short bursts of aerobic exercise can be beneficial for your health if you are unable to go to the gym. Here are five reasons to try them out:

1) Help you reach your fitness goals

Upset about not being able to make time for the gym? Exercise snacking can help you reach your goals without creating any hassle in your busy schedule. You can perform short aerobic circuits at home and stay on track for your fitness journey.

2) May boost your memory

Several studies have shown that regular physical exercise improves memory and cognitive function. Short bursts of exercise might help lift your mood and improve memory function as well as help you stay focused. Short exercise can induce a feeling of well-being.

Short bursts of exercise can improve memory functions (Image via Unsplash/Robina Weermeijer)

3) May help with weight loss

Exercise snacking can help with weight loss by helping you burn calories. Exercise can also boost your metabolic rate and, hence, indirectly promote weight loss. You can stop worrying about your missed sessions at the gym.

4) Reduce stress and fatigue

Short bursts of exercise release endorphins, which make you feel good, and can also increase the levels of serotonin, the happiness hormone. After a day of hard work, exercise snacking can help you relieve all the stress for the day.

Exercise can reduce your stress levels instantly (Image via Unsplash/Elisa Ventur)

5) Help you get better sleep

Quick exercise at night can reduce blood pressure and help you fall asleep easily. Several studies indicate that exercise can regulate and normalize your circadian rhythm and promote deeper sleep at the proper time. Exercise can also regulate how your brain behaves at night and induce it to rest.

Quick exercise can improve sleep quality (Image via Unsplash/Gregory Pappas)

Should I Follow Exercise Snacking?

Yes, you can definitely follow this method if you are not getting enough time to go to the gym or to perform a long and heavy workout session. This will help you reach your goals without making you worry about gaining back the weight. Try to include mixed workouts for better results.

