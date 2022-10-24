6 Best At-home Cardio Workouts to Lose Weight Fast

Cardio is a great way to get the body in shape. Perform it if you need to burn extra pounds.

It works by increasing your heart rate and burning calories in the form of glucose and fat, which is good for weight loss. Research suggests that moderate-intensity cardio is not as effective as high-intensity cardio, leading to muscle loss and hurting the joints.

Home Cardio Workouts to Lose Weight

Cardio exercises are good for health.(image via www.pexels.com)

Cardio exercises work by increasing the heart rate and burning calories. They do not involve lifting heavy weights. On that note, here's a look at the six best at-home cardio workouts for weight loss:

1) Jumping Jack

Jumping jacks only require your bodyweight, and they're also good cardiovascular exercises you can perform anywhere and any time. As they increase your heart rate and improve muscle strength and endurance, jumping jacks are a great way to burn calories.

Instructions

Stand upright on both legs. Keep your arms by your sides.

Bend your knees, and jump into the air.

When you jump, spread your legs apart.

Stretch your arms out and over your head.

Jump back to the initial position.

Repeat.

2) Burpee

The burpee, a squat thrust with a stand between repetitions, is a full body exercise good for strength training.

The movement itself is primarily an anaerobic exercise, but when done in succession over a longer period, it can be utilized as an aerobic exercise. It's very effective when performed correctly.

Instructions

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and arms by your sides.

Lower into a squat stance. Put your hands on the surface.

Step your legs back into a plank stance.

Jump with your legs forward to get back to a squat stance..

Get back to the standing position.

3) Stair Climbing

Stair climbing is very effective for weight loss. It's described as a 'low-impact' exercise, often for people who have started trying to get in shape.

Perform it on the stairs, not the elevator, as it will give you the best results. Stair climbing drains you for a while, but it can provide a good shape for your lower body apart from keeping you healthy and fit.

Instructions

Stand and get ready to move upstairs.

Move your left foot up a step. As you move, get your right hand up.

Repeat on the other side, and continue alternating.

Starting at the bottom, slowly jog up.

Increase your pace as you climb up. Slowly jog down.

Repeat.

4) Rope Jumping

Jumping rope is a swift and effective workout. It increases cardiorespiratory fitness, builds stronger bones and muscles, and improves balance and coordination.

HIIT exercises such as jumping rope are effective in weight loss without dieting. Rope jumping can also sculpt the abs.

Instructions

Hold the handle firmly. Take the rope behind you so that it's just right at your heels.

As the rope swings up overhead, try to bend your knees slightly.

Once you're at a good pace, try to maintain it..

Hop but stay on the balls of your feet to avoid injury.

5) Squat Jump

Jump squats, also known as squat jumps, is a variation of regular squats. They're a great exercise to focus and train your muscles to build strength and power. Squat jumps are effective for weight loss. as they drain the energy, which leads to burning a good amount of calories.

Instructions

Stand with feet hip-width apart and arms by the sides.

Bend at the knees to perform squat.

From the squat stance, jump up.

Extend the hips till the body is straight.

Land comfortably on the balls of the feet, rolling back to absorb the shock.

Repeat with the other arm.

6) Mountain Climber

Mountain climbers are an effective bodyweight exercise that focus on multiple muscle groups simultaneously. They help improve balance, agility, coordination, strength, flexibility and blood circulation.

Instructions

Get into a push-up stance with the help of one leg extended backward.

Get your left leg near the chest with the toes.

Place your hands on the surface and keep your hips level.

Quickly switch the position of the legs.

Switch to the other leg.

Takeaway

Cardio exercises help improve productivity and activeness. Some of them help in improving the heart and lungs, while others strengthen the bones and muscles.

These workouts boost your energy level, improving your confidence and keeping anxiety and depression at bay. Cardio exercise helps to stay healthy and fit.

Poll : 0 votes