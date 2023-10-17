Building a brand: Saad Wadia's path to success in sports management

The sports industry is an ever-evolving and dynamic landscape, filled with opportunities and challenges. Sports management companies play a pivotal role in shaping athletes' careers, the success of organizations, and the overall fan experience.

Sports management companies are the driving force behind the scenes of the sports world. They work tirelessly to connect athletes with opportunities, negotiate contracts, handle marketing and brand activations, and foster meaningful partnerships.

In this exclusive interview with Saad Wadia, the Director of Fiber Sports Management, we delve into the world of sports management and gain insights into his life, experiences, and perspectives on the evolving sports industry.

His journey from being the inaugural Student Union president at UCFB Wembley to establishing a successful sports management company is a testament to his unwavering commitment and entrepreneurial spirit.

Excerpts from an interview with Saad Wadia, Director of Fiber Sports Management

Q. What was your experience as the inaugural Student Union president at UCFB Wembley, and how did your university education prepare you for a career in marketing and business within the sports industry?

Saad Wadia: I consider myself fortunate to have received a scholarship at UCFB Wembley, where I had the distinction of being the inaugural Student Union president. My university education equipped me with a comprehensive grasp of the industry and provided valuable exposure to institutions like the FA.

Additionally, my degree in marketing and business laid the foundation for acquiring essential business principles, which, in turn, enabled me to implement effective marketing strategies within the industry.

Q. Can you share more about your journey from facing joblessness to establishing your own company in the entertainment sector? How did your academic background and early networking efforts play a role in your success?

Saad Wadia: Through my extensive work experience in the entertainment sector, I came to realize that there is no perfect time to enter this industry; it's a field for trailblazers. After applying to numerous prominent sports agencies and brands and receiving no responses, I decided to take matters into my own hands.

I did not come from a strong academic background or a privileged family; I was born in India and am the first in my entire family to attend a university. Therefore, seeking jobs and relying on favors was not a viable option.

Faced with the challenge of joblessness, I decided to establish my own company and a presence. In the initial years, the company existed in name only, with just an email address and our logo, which we used to gain access to industry events and engage in extensive networking. Our compensation primarily consisted of knowledge and valuable experiences that we acquired and applied.

We channeled our enthusiasm towards any brand that offered us an opportunity, which helped us get started. Along the way, we encountered numerous setbacks, but each failure imparted valuable lessons that now form the bedrock of my company.

In addition, our academic background played a crucial role in providing us with a solid reference point and instilling the confidence that our approach was fundamentally sound. This academic foundation served as a guiding light, consistently reaffirming our belief in the correctness of our practices.

Q. Could you elaborate on the evolution of Fiber Sports Management and the importance of assembling a dedicated team that shares your vision?

Saad Wadia: Fiber Sports Management's evolution coincided with my departure from the company we originally founded during our university days. Recognizing the need for a more mature and established brand, I decided to rebrand the company. It had perpetually functioned as a startup in order to reintroduce the elevated standards I had initially set. Achieving this transformation also entailed assembling a team that shared my vision and had faith in our processes.

I am immensely fortunate to be surrounded by an exceptional team. Our unwavering commitment to sports at the highest levels, coupled with our deep understanding of player management and brand activations, has been honed through exposure to the best industry practices.

With our professional approach, we possess a wealth of knowledge and information that we can impart to our clients. Additionally, we have painstakingly built a network of invaluable contacts over the course of a decade, fostering a strong and reputable reputation in the industry.

Q. What was your experience during the hectic transfer deadline day last year and how did you manage the challenges? Additionally, could you tell us about the Ian Rush mural and its significance?

Saad Wadia: On the talent management front, I experienced an exceptionally hectic transfer deadline day last year. I was deeply involved in facilitating the loan move of Owen Beck from Liverpool to Famalicao in Portugal. Following this transfer, there were significant changes within the club, necessitating us to secure a new club in England for my player on the deadline day.

I vividly recall traversing the length and breadth of the UK in the final 24 hours, tirelessly working to secure a loan move. The intensity of the situation was palpable, but it's crucial to remain composed and well-informed in such moments. This composure allows you to make the right decisions for your client promptly.

Beyond the realm of transfers, one of my personal highlights was the Ian Rush mural, prominently located opposite Anfield. This mural was a gift from us to Ian Rush on the occasion of his 60th birthday, celebrating his illustrious career.

The iconic image serves as an imposing presence for opposing teams as they arrive at Anfield, contributing to the intimidation tactics so prevalent in English football. Additionally, it serves as a fantastic work of art, enabling fans to connect with their hero and enhancing the overall matchday experience.

Q. What qualities and factors do you consider when assessing the potential trajectory of athletes in the sports industry, beyond their talent and skill?

Saad Wadia: I have delved into the careers of some of the greatest players from the past and have had the privilege of collaborating with some of the world's finest athletes in the realm of sports. As a result, I draw inspiration from their early journeys, with a particular focus on qualities beyond mere talent and skill.

I place a significant emphasis on an individual's drive and attitude, as these factors serve as crucial indicators of their potential trajectory over the next five years and the degree of fortune they can carve out for themselves.

The surrounding environment also holds considerable significance. I consider factors such as the people they are surrounded by, the dynamics within their family, the trade-offs they make in their commitment to their craft, and the sacrifices they are willing to undertake for their future. Numerous variables come into play, and there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Each person is unique, but with the right mindset and mental fortitude, anything becomes possible.

Q. Can you provide insights into the developments in Saudi Arabian football and the role you play in facilitating recruitment for clubs in the region?

Saad Wadia: When it comes to Saudi football, there's a wealth of new developments taking place at a rapid pace. In fact, the topic merits a dedicated interview of its own. If we take a step back and examine it from a political perspective, Saudi Arabia is actively working on diversifying its economy by reducing its dependence on oil and striving to attract tourism as an alternative source of income. A pivotal component of this strategy involves sports and entertainment.

Additionally, the influence of figures like Cristiano Ronaldo, and the Saudi Arabian national team's recent victory over Argentina, have generated considerable excitement among the Crown Prince and Saudi leadership. This has led to a significant boost in Saudi Arabia's involvement and investment in sports, with a remarkable level of enthusiasm and financial support for top athletes.

However, there is a more comprehensive plan in place for the long term, which encompasses the development of football clubs from the grassroots level. This includes improvements in stadium infrastructure and an overall enhancement of professionalism within the clubs, facilitated by the presence of highly qualified experts.

My role involves facilitating the recruitment of the right players for clubs in order to elevate the standard of the league and promote the country to new audiences, thereby fostering cultural exchange.

Q. How do you navigate the constant changes in the sports and entertainment industry as an entrepreneur, and what role do relationships within the sports community play in your success?

Saad Wadia: The sports and entertainment industry undergoes constant and rapid change, presenting continuous opportunities for creation and innovation. As an entrepreneur, it is crucial to remain open to experimentation while also nurturing and preserving your relationships within the sports community. It's essential to gain a deep understanding of the industry before seeking ways to add value.

When approached with this mindset, the industry can yield substantial rewards for its leaders.

Q. What is the mission and core values of Fiber Sports Management, and how do you aim to contribute to the sports industry?

Saad Wadia: Fiber Sports Management is dedicated to bringing people together within the sports industry to create memorable and meaningful moments. We understand that achieving top-level performance is a form of art that holds great importance for fans. Our pride stems from our ability to help individuals reach their full potential, enabling them to become legendary figures in the world of sports.

Q. Could you share details about one of your early brand partnerships involving Crep Protect and Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League? How did you leverage Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan for this collaboration?

Saad Wadia: One of our earliest brand partnerships occurred during the inception of the Indian Super League, where we introduced Crep Protect to the Indian market through a collaboration with Chennaiyin FC.

At that time, the club was in the process of being launched, so we decided to enlist Abhishek Bachchan to promote the brand by tweeting in support of the club. Additionally, we produced a commercial featuring John Arne Riise, alongside two local Indian players, Jeje and Jayesh Rane, who were prominent at the time.

The brand's objective was to connect with the urban youth of India, and given football's popularity among this demographic, it made perfect sense. Leveraging Abhishek Bachchan, a well-known Bollywood star who is not only active in sports but also proactive in his support, provided a natural synergy among the club, the actor, and the brand for our campaign.

Q. How do you view the evolving sports industry in terms of education, global interconnectedness, and the influence of players on a global scale? What trends do you anticipate in the industry's future?

Saad Wadia: The sports industry is experiencing continuous growth and is becoming increasingly professionalized with each passing day. The introduction of new FIFA regulations for agents underscores the growing importance of sports education as a prerequisite for obtaining licenses.

Moreover, the industry has become more interconnected on a global scale, and what constitutes as the best practice in one country may not necessarily translate to success in another. It's crucial to recognize the diverse types of fans, influencers, supporters, and followers within the industry, and to have a clear understanding of which consumer segment a particular country's league is targeting.

I believe that there will be a significant influx of casual fans entering the world of sports, and there will be a heightened emphasis on sports and live events.