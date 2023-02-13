Liverpool legend Ian Rush gives advice to underperforming 23-year-old Anfield star

Liverpool's all-time top goalscorer Ian Rush has shared his thoughts on how new signing Cody Gakpo could contribute more to the club.

The Reds signed the Dutch forward from PSV Eindhoven in the January transfer window for £40 million. However, he has failed to score or provide an assist in six appearances for the Merseysiders.

Rush, who scored an incredible 346 goals for Liverpool, has advised Gakpo to be more selfish in front of goal. Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, he said:

“Maybe times have changed now with social media, there’s so much pressure on them. I kept believing in myself. You’re thinking it’s a team game as a striker, but Bob Paisley told me, ‘You’ve got to be selfish’ - and that’s what I did. I kept in the same position, became greedy and started scoring."

He added:

"Sometimes, as a striker, you have to start doing that. It’s about knowing when to shoot and pass and finding that happy medium. For the first seven or eight games, I was playing for the team but that stopped when Bob Paisley told me, ‘You haven’t scored a goal’."

Rush further claimed that Gakpo just needs time to adapt to his new surroundings and be on the same wavelength as his teammates. The Liverpool legend said:

"I think Gakpo has been fine. With Salah, Firmino and Mane, they knew what they were doing and were all on track with each other. We’ve been unfortunate with Diaz and Jota being out and the two new guys (Gakpo and Nunez) need time to adapt. The Premier League is the hardest league in the world and they just need the time to gel together."

Ian Rush on positioning of Liverpool's front 3

One of the issues manager Jurgen Klopp has had to deal with is finding the right position for Gakpo and Darwin Nunez. Both players like to play in the center but can play on the left as well.

Rush, meanwhile, has claimed that he would like to see Mohamed Salah play in the middle, which he admitted is difficult. He said:

“It’s difficult. When you’re playing the likes of Everton and Manchester United, top players become top. I believe in Mo Salah. I would like to see Mo play down the middle more but then are Gakpo and Nunez good on the left or right? It’s important that the front three interact, and they just need a little bit of time to do that."

Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside Derby in the Premier League on Monday, February 13.

