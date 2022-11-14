The 11th edition of the FICCI "TURF" and India Sports Awards is scheduled to be held on November 26, 2022. The conference will bring together senior decision-makers and the who’s who from both the Indian as well as international sports and fitness industries to deliberate on the profitable promotion and development of sports/fitness in the country. The strategic dialogues and networking platform will be attended by ministers, senior officials from the union and state governments, SAI, NSFs, corporate leaders, sports management companies, sports startups, and more.

FICCI TURF 2022 and India Sports Awards event details

FICCI TURF has historically been a landmark event. Over the last ten editions, it has brought together a vast spectrum of entities representing the sports industry and also put a spotlight on the incredible achievements of athletes year-on-year.

The TURF 2022 event will comprise of:

11th Global Sports Summit

India Sports Awards

Knowledge Paper Release

Key elements of the event will consist of an inaugural session and five-panel discussions, followed by an awards evening and interspersed sports demonstrations. The event will be attended by Hon'ble Minister of Law & Justice, Shri Kiren Rijiju; Hon’ble Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Anurag Thakur; and Hon’ble Minister of State of Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Nisith Pramanik.

Panel discussions will include conversations on various sports-related topics, ranging from the rising culture of sports leagues to the role of sports science & nutrition in athlete development.

Some of the panels will be attended by notable eminent personalities from the sports industry, including Mr. Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports, and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League; Mr. Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League (moderator-cum-speaker), Mr. Leander Paes, professional tennis player and team owner, Tennis Premier League, Mr. Ryo Takahashi, Business Manager, Major League Baseball, Mr. Mukul Choudhari, CEO, Jamshedpur FC, and Chief of Sports Excellence Centres, Tata Steel, Mr. Anandeshwar Pandey, Treasurer, Indian Olympic Association, and many more.

The day will conclude with the India Sports Awards, which will honor the champions driving the sector forward. The evening will include but not be limited to special recognition in the following categories:

Emerging Sport Person - Male

Emerging Sport Person - Female

Emerging Sport Person - Para

Emerging Sport Person - Special

Sports Journalist

Lifetime Achievement

States Promoting Sports

Sports Engagement Platform

NGO Promoting Sports

National Sports Federation

Pvt Sector Promoting Sports

Sports Infra

FICCI has always upheld its primary objective of promoting healthy and constructive dialogue between industry stakeholders and the government. Today, the sports industry today reflects a massive shift in scale and opportunity poised by the growing focus on sports and good sports governance. This is a critical juncture that could shape the foundation for India to become a sports industry hub for the world by 2047, marking 100 years of independence.

