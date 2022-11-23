As far as sports industry events go, FICCI TURF is one of India's oldest and most influential. With the presence of some of the biggest sectoral stakeholders, the upcoming 11th edition of FICCI TURF, to be held in New Delhi on November 26, promises to be bigger and bolder than previous years. More so, it is FICCI TURF's first in-person physical event to be held after the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this exclusive interaction with Business of Sports (BOS), Dr Amit Bhalla, Co-Chair of FICCI's Sports & Youth Affairs Committee, explains to us the broad objectives that led to the launch of FICCI TURF over a decade ago, learnings from previous summits, the proactive role institutions can play in promoting Indian sporting excellence, the significance of FICCI's role as a mediator between industry and government, the selection criteria for the 'India Sports Awards' that will be announced during FICCI TURF, and his vision for Indian sports by 2047.

FICCI TURF's 13-year Legacy

1) What broad objectives led to the launch of FICCI TURF over ten years ago?

Dr Bhalla: One of the main objectives behind the launch of TURF was to find innovative and effective ways to promote the development of sports and sports businesses in the country.

TURF is a strategic dialog platform that brings together senior decision-makers and the who’s who of the Indian and international sports industry to deliberate on sports as a career and a business, as well as wellness opportunities.

The ultimate aim is to take India closer to becoming a 'sports' nation, with youth at the forefront, both in and out of the playing arena. There was a need to form a platform dedicated to promoting the growth and global competitiveness of Indian sports and its businesses. A platform to bring stakeholders together and primarily discuss and address sectoral policy issues. This led to the launch of TURF.

2) How has the TURF sports summit grown from its first edition to date?

Dr Bhalla: The passion of the Indian sports-lover for multiple sports disciplines is reflected in television ratings, and is looking very impressive with each passing day, match, and tournament.

FICCI believes that the ‘sporting revolution’ can be accelerated even further. There are numerous investment and growth opportunities in the sports sector, some of which are being utilized. However, there are many more that can be identified and tapped. FICCI has been organizing the “TURF” Global Sports Summit every year since 2009, to precisely facilitate this objective.

Over the years, we have been able to increase the involvement of industry experts from across the globe. What started as a vision for the development of sports in India has today become a global event where we are connecting with various segments of the industry to work on grassroots development, sports media and broadcasting, manufacturing of sports goods, corporate social responsibility, Esports and fantasy sports, women's empowerment, and country and state partnerships.

3) What makes FICCI TURF a truly ‘global’ sports summit?

Dr Bhalla: TURF provides a platform for strategic dialog to bring together policymakers and big names in the Indian and international sports industry to deliberate on profitable promotion and grassroots development of sports in the country. The event witnesses the participation of sports personalities, federations, global leaders, and ministers.

In 2020 FICCI organized India’s 1st virtual Global Sports and Fitness Exhibition, bringing together domestic and international buyers, sellers, and service providers. The exhibitors were provided with a unique opportunity to connect with consumers across the world through a low-cost, easy-to-access platform.

4) What have been the key learnings from previous editions of FICCI TURF?

Dr Bhalla: Over the last few editions of [FICCI] TURF, we have been able to conclude that the potential for sports to expand in terms of development as well as popularity in the existing Indian market is nothing short of tremendous.

The sports industry is witnessing an upward surge. The advent of multiple sporting leagues and increased fan participation has made the sports sector a powerhouse of unexplored avenues and innumerable opportunities. The involvement of youth right from the grassroots level is ensuring that the sports industry continues to grow.

Over the past few years, we have seen a dynamic shift in the mindset of parents as well as educational institutions. Today, sports is considered a lucrative career option and is encouraged to be a part of the curriculum. In the past few editions of (FICCI) TURF, we have been able to instill this belief in the stakeholders.

Initiatives taken by the Government of India such as Khelo India and FIT India have proven to be game changers for the industry, encouraging India as a nation to recognize the potential of sports.

5) As vice president of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI), you are a strong advocate of inclusive education and an avid supporter of sports for all. In an academically focused country like India, please elaborate on the role educational institutions can and should play in promoting sporting excellence in the country.

Dr Bhalla: It has taken us two decades of work to instill the spirit of sports in our students, and today we have youngsters who are playing for the Indian cricket team and competing in the Olympics.

The very first step towards the evolution of a sporting culture in a country like India, where the family is the premier institution, is to help the parents change their mindset, and for them to support their children who show promise in sports. The second step is to recognize the dearth of good coaches, infrastructure, and availability of sports science at the grassroots level.

A nation that did not produce a single individual medallist at the Olympics from 1956 to 1992 has made its presence felt on podiums of global sporting events in the recent past.

From being cynical about the prospects of our athletes, we as a nation have started expecting them to perform and excel. This is a monumental change that needs to be harnessed and all educational institutions play an important role in the same.

The environment at MREI instills the spirit of initiative, ingenuity, and courage in each student. Aided by the latest technology, a continually evolving curriculum, and constant interaction with sports leaders, we wish to transform youth from being first-class students into astute thought leaders who are ready to take on the challenges of the sports world, both in India and abroad.

6) In recent years, we have witnessed a legal tussle between the Volleyball Federation of India and Baseline Ventures to operate a professional volleyball league. There seems to be a growing disconnect between national sports federations, which prefer the status quo, and private entities looking to radically transform sports into viable commercial businesses. In such a scenario, how is FICCI ensuring it continues to play a facilitative role in “promoting healthy and constructive dialog between industry stakeholders and the government”?

Dr Bhalla: We do not play a part in legal matters involving sports in India. Our role is to facilitate this by attempting to influence policy-encouraging debates and engaging with policymakers and civil society. We articulate the views and concerns of the sports industry.

The Sports & Youth Affairs department of FICCI provides a platform for networking and consensus-building within the sports ecosystem and is the first port of call for the industry, policymakers, and the international sports community.

7) Can you take us through FICCI's India Sports Awards selection process? What are the criteria? Can interested candidates independently apply?

Dr Bhalla: Usually, we invite nominations for every category, for which individuals and organizations apply. The jury then assesses the nominations and collectively agrees upon the best candidate.

In the past, the jury used to be chaired by Justice Mukul Mudgal. This year at the 'India Sports Awards' we are giving away special recognitions, and the panel is being headed by renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

8) When it comes to sports, what are the areas in which India is already taking on a global leadership role and how do you see this influence expanding 25 years from now, i.e., in the 100th year of our independence?

Dr Bhalla: The sporting industry has had a huge impact on the global economy due to its close association with other sectors. Not only does the industry boost other sectors such as tourism, manufacturing, and education, but it also contributes to the well-being of a country.

Therefore, I see India ruling this global industry in the coming years. We are currently in the middle of a facelift, where not only are our athletes making it to the podiums of all global sporting events, but we are also seeing a monumental shift at the grassroots level.

Major corporations have taken it upon themselves to bring a positive change to the current dearth of good infrastructure and training facilities. The government, on the other hand, has launched many schemes which benefit athletes from all walks of society, helping them to be on a level playing field with competitors from other countries.

As an “Atmanirbhar” nation, we are also steadily growing in the production of sporting goods and various wellness programs.

9) What is your vision for India as a sporting nation in 2047?

Dr Bhalla: India is headed towards becoming a great sporting nation. Not only is there a positive shift in the sports industry, but there is tremendous growth in the esports arena as well. The advent of multiple sporting leagues and increased fan participation has made the sports sector a powerhouse of unexplored avenues and innumerable opportunities.

By 2047, I see an India where sports is encouraged in every household, sports training executed in the best of facilities backed by sports science, and accessibility at every remote location in the nation.

