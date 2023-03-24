'It's about the fans, they make the club' - Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink on the Famous CFC Initiative

The Global Chelsea Fan Engagement team was in Mumbai, India recently to launch the Famous CFC Initiative. In a bid to bring global fans closer to their favorite club, they hosted events for local communities, media, and multiple stakeholders. Across the three days, they went from organizing screenings for their game against Everton to conducting a coaching clinic in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum.

Premier League clubs have identified India as their next big potential international market. Sportskeeda Business of Sports asked Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Chelsea's global ambassador on the trip, a few questions about his role with the Famous CFC.

A legend of the club during his playing days, having spent four years with them, we started off by asking how life has transitioned for the prolific goal scorer. He said:

"My life has not changed that much. I have always loved Chelsea, it has been a very important part of my life. My connection with Chelsea is always going to be there. Being an ambassador for Chelsea is something that I cherish. Promoting Chelsea in different parts of the world is the goal."

Chelsea Fan Engagement Team's interaction with kids in Dharavi

When Jimmy and the entire Chelsea Fan Engagement Team made their way to Dharavi for the coaching clinic on Sunday, March 19, the local kids had the time of their lives.

From showing off football theatrics to posing for multiple pictures with Jimmy and his team, it was a ringside view of how special the event was for those children. Jimmy put his thoughts into words:

"The kids here participated with such infectious enthusiasm. It was nice to see them keenly listen to everything the coaches and I had to say during the sessions. I also got a first-hand chance to witness the challenges the kids from the area face on a daily basis in terms of participation in sports, education, and basic amenities. It was nice to see them smile during the sessions, as we looked to use the power of sport to make them have fun. I am glad that we were able to meet the children and I hope today’s session will stick with them and inspire them in their future."

When it comes to fan engagement, there are three broad steps international football clubs want to take in going about their business. The first is awareness, followed by engagement, and then monetization. As of now, the Famous CFC Initiative is all about the first couple of steps.

We were curious to learn more about what exactly Jimmy's current work looks like as an ambassador for the Pensioners. He said:

"We try to get in touch with as many fans as possible all over the world. India is a place where we have got lots of fans. So we want to interact with them, we want to know what their needs are, and give them more of Chelsea and of us."

It is not the first time that a premier club is trying to gain a foothold in the hearts and minds of Indian fans. Manchester United has something going on along similar lines to engage with the Indian fanbase as well.

While people tend to forget what they were told or promised, they seldom forget a special feeling. The Famous CFC Initiative in Dharavi has the potential to leave an indelible mark in the hearts of the kids who attended it.

Creating these memories for Indian fans is a goal for prominent clubs like Chelsea, who can leverage the population of India at a later time. Even for those who do not follow any form of football, just knowing that an international club made the effort to interact with fans across different social strata is something that will have a lasting effect.

Jimmy was also kind enough to share further insights on the involvement of the club's legends and celebrity fans in the Famous CFC Initiative and their motives, saying:

"We wanted to interact with the fans, it's about the fans. Without them, we are nowhere. They make the club. We want to communicate with you guys all over the world. Whether it is me, or anyone else who is here with us in our team and loves Chelsea. It is for those who want to Chelsea grow and want to see Chelsea go in the right direction."

We wanted to know if he faced any challenges on his journey as an ambassador for the Blues. Turns out the energy shown by the Indian fans of the club makes his job easier! He said:

"No, not really. I must say that ever since I have been here doing this work, everything has been so positive. The Chelsea fans here in Mumbai, they were so nice and their passion was there for everyone to see. They care about Chelsea, and that's what we want to see; that's what we need."

Chelsea and Manchester United are not the only Premier Clubs to have carried out these on-ground activations in India. Arsenal did a kit unveil back in 2015 in an event that was attended by many, including former star players like Sol Campbell and Roy Parlour.

But Chelsea's recent visit does put them at an advantage as opposed to other Premier League teams who are also vying for a spot in the Indian market.

This is just the start of their interactions with Indian fans. Frequent visits like these by different figures or personalities from the Chelsea fraternity will only bolster the club's chances of establishing business lines with India further.

The inordinate number of supporters makes India an undeniable property for international clubs when it comes to expanding their overseas fan base, and the Chelsea Fan Engagement Team will be taking a lot of positives back with them on their flight home.

