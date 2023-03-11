"Let's not just sit around waiting for heroes to be born" - Mr. Sunil Yajaman, Tournament Director, Bengaluru Open 2023

The Bengaluru Open is a professional tennis tournament that marked its sixth edition by becoming part of the 2023 ATP Challenger Tour. It was held in Bangalore, India, from February 20 - 26, 2023.

Since its inception in 2015, the Bengaluru Open has been organized by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) and has consistently delivered top-notch tennis experiences for both fans and players alike.

DafaNews Bengaluru Tennis Open @BlrTennisOpen The energy at the KSLTA Stadium is electric!Tennis fans from all over the city have poured in to witness the #DafaNewsBengaluruTennisOpen in action. The stands are packed with enthusiastic supporters, all cheering their hearts out for their favorite players. The energy at the KSLTA Stadium is electric!Tennis fans from all over the city have poured in to witness the #DafaNewsBengaluruTennisOpen in action. The stands are packed with enthusiastic supporters, all cheering their hearts out for their favorite players.🎉🎾 https://t.co/ljXWVNHVzt

Its world-class facilities and exceptional management made this event a highly anticipated fixture in the global tennis calendar, drawing in enthusiasts and professionals from all corners of the globe to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level. Through its commitment to excellence and dedication to the sport, the Bengaluru Open earned a well-deserved reputation as one of the premier tennis tournaments in the world.

Although the pandemic cast a shadow over the sporting world for a period, the unwavering Bengaluru Open remains a beacon of hope. This is in no small part due to the support of the Karnataka Government and select corporations in Bengaluru, as affirmed by Mr. Sunil Yajaman, Tournament Director and Joint Secretary of KSLTA (Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association).

As the 2023 edition approached, the Bengaluru Open underwent a metamorphosis. DafaNews became the title sponsor through a three-year pact, and the event saw an impressive line-up in both singles and doubles.

In a captivating exchange with Sportskeeda Business of Sports, Mr.Yajaman delved into the challenges of keeping the Bengaluru Open afloat amidst the COVID storm, the excitement surrounding the novel sponsorship arrangement, and the aspirations for the upcoming 2023 edition of the tournament.

Tournament director Mr. Sunil Yajaman on the challenges, after-effects of COVID, and level of tennis in India

Bangalore hosted two weeks of ATP challenges in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Initially planned for a week, the event was extended to two to aid players' recovery. This year, an even larger event is taking place, building on the previous year's success.

Mr. Yajaman spoke about the importance of the event after COVID:

"In 2022, we organized two weeks of ATP challenges in Bangalore, marking our return from the COVID pandemic. Initially, we planned to have only one week of tournaments to help the players get back into the game and recover from the impact of COVID. "

The organizers of the tournament were quite excited to have the chance to host two weeks of tournaments. They knew this would be a great opportunity for the players to compete and improve their skills. The last time the city hosted a challenger event was in 2019, mere months before the lockdown started. Despite all the uncertainty, they managed to pull it off and create a safe and fun environment for everyone involved. In regards to this, Mr. Yajaman said:

"However, we were thrilled to get an opportunity to host two weeks of tournaments, which we believed would benefit the players even more. In 2019, we hosted the last challenger event before the lockdown, and we operated under a lot of uncertainty and caution."

Their persistence paid off and led to a significant milestone in 2022. Mr.Yajaman announced that the event is now bigger than ever.

The organizers of the Bengaluru Open implemented strict COVID safety measures, following guidelines issued by both the Indian and American governments. They conducted regular testing on players, limited spectator numbers, blocked off stands, and ensured proper hygiene and sanitization. Despite prioritizing safety measures, they aim to move past the pandemic and focus on the future.

Elaborating on the safety measures taken during the Bengaluru Open, Mr. Yajaman said:

"Last year, we implemented strict measures to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the tournament. We followed all guidelines, such as including mandatory COVID testing and carrying negative reports upon arrival. In Bangalore, we conducted tests on players every three days and limited the number of spectators in the stadium."

Mr. Yajaman highlighted the measures taken to comply with social distancing protocols during an event, including blocking off many stands and allowing only a small fraction of the stadium to be open. Emphasizing the importance of proper hygiene and sanitization without imposing too many restrictions, he said:

"To comply with social distancing protocols, we blocked off many stands and only allowed a small fraction of the stadium's 7000 capacity, with at least three to four seats between each spectator. We also ensured proper hygiene and sanitization of the site without imposing too many restrictions. Now, we must move past the pandemic and focus on the future."

DafaNews Bengaluru Tennis Open @BlrTennisOpen



Indian duo N Vijay Sundar Prashanth/ Anirudh Chandrasekhar upset fourth seeds Arjun Kadhe/ Maximilian Neuchrist 7-6, 4-6, 10-2 to reach the doubles final at the



Watch this space for more from the FINALS CALLING!!Indian duo N Vijay Sundar Prashanth/ Anirudh Chandrasekhar upset fourth seeds Arjun Kadhe/ Maximilian Neuchrist 7-6, 4-6, 10-2 to reach the doubles final at the #DafaNewsBengaluruTennisOpen Watch this space for more from the #KSLTA Tennis Stadium. FINALS CALLING!!Indian duo N Vijay Sundar Prashanth/ Anirudh Chandrasekhar upset fourth seeds Arjun Kadhe/ Maximilian Neuchrist 7-6, 4-6, 10-2 to reach the doubles final at the #DafaNewsBengaluruTennisOpen.Watch this space for more from the #KSLTA Tennis Stadium. https://t.co/qiD8p82j8b

With a buzzing atmosphere and plenty of opportunities to engage with the sport and its top players, major tournaments like the Bengaluru Open offer an unforgettable experience for fans and spectators alike. They expect to see some of the best players in the world, including rising stars and seasoned veterans, compete against each other in a display of athleticism, skill, and determination. Mr. Yajaman further opened up on the same by saying:

"We have a very high level of tennis, and the spectators come here to watch these players who are on the verge of entering the big leagues. Some of these players might even be in the top five, top ten, or top twenty in the world in two to three years. We take care of hospitality and provide good seating arrangements for the spectators, and we even have live matches in floodlights so that they can come after work, school, or college to watch the matches."

Bengaluru Open signs three-year deal with Dafa News

The Bengaluru Open holds great significance for the organizers. Mr. Yajaman understands securing sponsorship or funding for non-cricket sports in India can be tough. With that in mind, he is grateful for the steady support from the government and corporate sponsors over the past five years. Securing a title sponsor in Dafa News for the next three years is a major win for the tournament, as it ensures its continuation and opens up the potential for growth in the future. He said:

"Fortunately, we have been very fortunate to receive consistent support from the government of Karnataka whenever we hold big events, such as the WTA Tour, Davis Cup. This support covers almost 40% of the required sponsorship, and we approach several Bangalore-based corporations to cover the rest."

The tournament director highlighted the successful partnership between corporations and the ATP challenge over the last five years. He pointed out how the prestige and brand associated with the tournament should make the corporations proud to be associated with it, saying:

"It's been five years, and these corporations have been a part of our ATP challenge, and they should be proud to be associated with us because of our brand and prestige. This year, Dafa News has come forward and offered to be our title sponsor for the next three years, which is fantastic news. It guarantees that this tournament will continue for the next two years, and we will try to make it even bigger if possible."

Tennis culture in Bangalore

Bangalore has a thriving tennis culture, with many clubs, schools, and colleges supporting the sport. The city has hosted several significant tennis events, including the Davis Cup and ATP championships. Elaborating on the Bengaluru Open attracts large crowds and provides an excellent atmosphere for players, Mr. Yajaman said:

"The city of Bangalore has a thriving tennis culture, with many clubs, schools, and colleges offering the sport. The city has hosted several significant events, including the Davis Cup in the 1970s, the ATP World Doubles Championships, the Legends Tour, and three years of WPA Tour events, with appearances by tennis greats such as Serena Williams and Venus Williams."

During our conversation, we discussed the tremendous popularity of tennis in Bangalore. It's worth highlighting the success of previous Challenger events in the city, which has attracted a significant number of enthusiastic sports fans. The Bengaluru Open, in particular, has been a major draw, with daily attendance averaging around a thousand spectators and an even bigger turnout for the final few days of the tournament.

This growing interest in tennis has undoubtedly created an exciting atmosphere for the players, making the competition all the more engaging and entertaining for everyone involved.

The Bengaluru Open is known for its exceptional facilities and excellent organization, which are constantly being improved to provide the best possible experience for players. Many players have spoken highly of the tournament, noting that it offers a superior level of organization compared to some ATP Tour events.

When measuring the tournament's success, Mr. Yajaman said they take into account the satisfaction of the players and the overall growth of the event over time and are always looking for ways to improve and make the tournament even more enjoyable for them everyone involved. He said:

"The organizers of a tournament work hard every year to make improvements, such as refurbishing the interior and providing better facilities like a clubhouse, lounge, and locker room. They are dedicated to providing excellent organization, and many players have even said that the tournament is better organized than some ATP Tour events. Additionally, the organizers provide players with great hotels and transportation. Word of mouth has helped the tournament improve year after year."

Mr. Yajaman talks about the role of media and PR

The media is essential in promoting sports by providing coverage that generates public interest and awareness. Regarding this, Mr. Yajaman said:

"The media plays a crucial role in promoting sports, and it's undeniable that exceptional player performances drive their excitement. In recent weeks, we've had three exciting $130,000 tournaments in Chennai, Bangalore, and Pune, showcasing the talents of our Indian players. At the start of the tournament, the highest-ranked Indian player was at 306."

Despite the tough competition within the event, the tournament director of the Bengaluru Open is optimistic about the future and expects more competition to return to India. With a positive outlook, he stated that the future looks bright and anything is possible, saying:

"However, with the intense competition, we can expect significant improvements in our players' rankings. This tournament is just the beginning, and we can look forward to more competitions returning to India. The future is bright, and the sky's the limit!"

Along the same lines, we talked about ways to engage with the local community to promote tennis and the Bengaluru Open as well. Activities like hosting mini-tournaments and encouraging kids to play tennis can generate interest and a sense of community involvement. He mentioned the role of PR in promoting the Bengaluru Open, stating:

"Our PR team is highly active in organizing various activities, including academies. We plan and promote these events well in advance to generate excitement among the people. Before commencing the recent tournament, we held a massive event called Street Tennis, where top players played mini tennis with almost 300-400 kids in Corbin Park."

Mr.Yajaman touches on creating future role models and heroes

The current stage of Indian tennis, with players like Leander Paes and Sania Mirza, has shown promising developments in the sport and it is vital to create excitement and attract attention for the sport. Providing his take on this, the tournament director said:

"Legends and heroes are not made, but rather born. However, it is through their exemplary performance that they ascend to heroism. As organizers, tournament directors, and administrators of sports in our country, it's our duty to provide a platform for our players and give them opportunities to showcase their skills. By doing so, we can create an environment where these players can thrive and excel, ultimately leading them to become heroes and role models for future generations."

From solely creating heroes to creating more opportunities and platforms for players, Mr. Yajaman believes this approach will help players rise up the rankings and become the heroes the country needs. In individual sports like tennis, where team spirit is not as prevalent, having a hero is even more important, as they can inspire and motivate others to do better. He said:

"Instead of just focusing on creating heroes, let's focus on creating more opportunities and platforms for our players to win more matches and tournaments. This will help them rise up the rankings and become the heroes we so desperately need in our country. In individual sports like tennis, where team spirit is not as prevalent as in cricket or football, having a hero is even more important. We need someone to look up to, someone who inspires and motivates us to do better."

Losing players like Sania Mirza is a significant blow, and there's no denying it leaves a gap to fill. However, Mr. Yajaman is optimistic that we can create new heroes to step up and take their place. Specifically, he suggests having 25-30 weeks of ITF features and 8-10 weeks of challenges. Doing so would give new players the chance to emerge and showcase their skills. He firmly believes that with these measures in place, we can expect new heroes to emerge within the next three to five years.

Mr. Yajaman focuses on taking action instead of expecting heroes to emerge naturally. He suggests creating an environment that promotes the growth of potential heroes. The goal is to inspire and motivate players to aim for greatness and become the heroes that society needs. He expressed this by saying:

"So let's not just sit around waiting for heroes to be born; let's work hard and create an environment that fosters and nurtures their growth. Let's inspire and motivate our players to reach for greatness and become the heroes we need. With hard work, dedication, and the right opportunities, anything is possible."

The 2023 edition of the Bengaluru Open once again proved to be a spectacular showcase of talent and dedication to the sport of tennis. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the tournament organizers and sponsors worked tirelessly to ensure a safe and successful event.

With the addition of DafaNews as the title sponsor, the Bengaluru Open has further solidified its position as one of the premier tennis tournaments in the world. As fans and players alike look forward to the next edition, it is clear that the event will continue to set the standard for excellence in the world of professional tennis.

