"LinkedIn for sportspeople" - BigHit Sportz's CEO Shaktie Prakash talks about collaboration with FC Bayern Munich, shares vision for the future

BigHit Sportz is a groundbreaking sports app with a mission to revolutionize Indian sports, bring opportunities to untapped talent, and drive the nation toward sporting greatness. In the realm of sports, where talent often seeks its moment in the spotlight, a transformative force is taking shape to illuminate the path towards recognition and success.

Beyond its app status, BigHit assumes the role of an essential link that connects ambitious Indian athletes to the acknowledgment they merit. Its impact transcends its digital presence, extending to strategic collaborations with over 20 national sporting federations, including esteemed names like MMA India and the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF).

This collaborative network propels talent discovery, scouting, and engagement to unprecedented heights, fostering a dynamic environment for aspiring athletes to thrive.

Shaktie Prakash, the visionary Founder & CEO of BigHit Sportz, recently sat down for an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda's Business of Sports. Join us as we explore the profound partnership between BigHit and FC Bayern Munich, uncovering the stories of aspiring athletes and the shared vision that's reshaping Indian sports.

BigHit Sportz's Founder and CEO Shaktie Prakash sheds light on venture with FC Bayern Munich, long-term goals, and more

Q: Congratulations on the partnership between BigHit and FC Bayern! Can you tell us a bit more about your motivation behind this collaboration and your vision for both organizations?

Shaktie Prakash: The collaboration between BigHit and FC Bayern Munich is rooted in a mutual aspiration to revolutionize the sports landscape, particularly in India. BigHit serves as a unique platform, often described as a "LinkedIn for sportspeople," aimed at creating comprehensive identities for athletes.

Our initial goal was to address the challenge of documenting and highlighting athletes' achievements, especially in sports like football and mixed martial arts (MMA). As we delved deeper, we recognized the need to not only offer services, but also focus on select sports to drive a significant upward shift in their standards.

European football, notably represented by FC Bayern, stood out as a prime candidate for collaboration due to its strong commitment to grassroots development.

BigHit Sportz's partnership with FC Bayern is a crucial step toward our collective vision of empowering athletes, enhancing fan engagement, and reshaping the future of sports.

Q: The FC Bayern Youth Cup is an exciting initiative. How does this tournament series contribute to the development of football in India, and what are the long-term goals you hope to achieve through this partnership?

Shaktie Prakash: The FC Bayern Youth Cup stands as a flagship initiative within our larger strategy to elevate Indian sports talent onto the global stage. BigHit and FC Bayern Youth Cup's tournament journey begins with close to a thousand participating teams spread across various Indian states. The culminating event takes place in Goa, where the top teams engage in spirited competition.

The ultimate prize is the chance to represent India on the international stage at the iconic Allianz Arena in Munich, alongside teams from 19 other countries who have all come up through this whole process of elimination and probably are the best from the particular countries.

This exposure presents an unparalleled opportunity for Indian youth players to not only display their talents but also be seen by scouts, including those from FC Bayern. Our long-term aspiration is to establish a pathway for Indian talent to break into the European football scene, offering a gateway that was previously difficult to access.

By collaborating with FC Bayern, we aim to reshape the narrative of Indian athletes in international sports and bring their remarkable abilities to the forefront.

Q: It is impressive that BigHit has collaborated with 20+ national sporting federations. How does this extensive network contribute to the growth of Indian sports, and how will this partnership with FC Bayern further enhance opportunities for aspiring athletes?

Shaktie Prakash: Our extensive network of collaborations with national sporting federations serves as a multifaceted catalyst for the advancement of Indian sports. By collaborating with these federations, BigHit is establishing a robust ecosystem that fosters scouting, talent development, and engagement.

Q: What are the future initiatives and projects that you have in mind to further strengthen the sporting ecosystem in India and provide even more opportunities for young athletes?

Shaktie Prakash: BigHit Sportz's commitment to propelling India into a sporting powerhouse drives our future initiatives. Beyond the FC Bayern partnership, we have plans in the pipeline with other significant entities in the football world.

These endeavors are all aligned with BigHit's core objective: expediting the timeline for nurturing and displaying Indian football talent. We're determined to create multiple gateways for Indian athletes to enter the global sporting arena.

Keep an eye out for exciting developments over the next few months as BigHit Sportz works tirelessly to reshape the trajectory of Indian sports and inspire a new generation of athletes.