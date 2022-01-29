Garena Free Fire teams up with Neeraj Chopra for special video on the Olympic champion

Garena Free Fire has announced a partnership with Neeraj Chopra by releasing a special video depicting his journey from small-town Haryana to winning gold at the Olympics.

For many an Indian youth, succeeding in sport is a major challenge. Cricket is inarguably the only game accepted as a career in the country, however, and garnering fame and funding for a sport like javelin throw was never going to be easy.

But that's just what Neeraj Chopra did, and in the process, became an inspiration to millions of young sports enthusiasts today. To put his medal list in perspective, the 24-year-old has already won a gold medal at the World Junior Championships South Asian Games, Asian Championships, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and finally the holy grail - the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Garena Free Fire has decided to take a special step in depicting the young Indian athlete's youthful journey towards success in his sport.

Garena Free Fire releases Free Fire Stories Gold edition about Neeraj Chopra

Garena Free Fire, which has its own YouTube channel called Free Fire India Official, released a Free Fire Stories Gold edition video on Neeraj Chopra.

Neeraj Chopra @Neeraj_chopra1 #FreeFire From the farms in Khandra to stadiums across the world, there have been a few constants. My javelin, my family and my determination to never give in. Watch the Free Fire Stories Gold edition with me taking you back to where it all began. @IndiaFreeFire From the farms in Khandra to stadiums across the world, there have been a few constants. My javelin, my family and my determination to never give in. Watch the Free Fire Stories Gold edition with me taking you back to where it all began. @IndiaFreeFire #FreeFire https://t.co/O4cYl12WaN

Shot in the budding 24-year-old's hometown of Khandra, the video starts off with Neeraj Chopra talking about his journey and how he was initially not too keen on taking up the sport. His uncle was the motivating factor behind his involvement in the game, with his family also advising him that they had his best interests in mind.

Speaking with gusto and suaveness, the athlete talked about how hard the first 10-15 days of training were, especially since he used to feel the pain radiating through his body for the first two weeks. But gradually, he built up the courage to keep on practicing and competing in small tournaments.

Slowly and steadily, he became the best of the best and earned plenty of plaudits for his never-say-die attitude. He ended the video by encouraging the youth to do well in whatever they choose to do and empowering them to produce more Free Fire Stories, saying:

“I have been fortunate to be given a chance to try and inspire people – particularly youngsters – by telling them about my journey. The Free Fire Stories Gold Edition is a fantastic opportunity for me and those close to me to share as much as we can about my journey as an athlete, my love for the sport, the Gold and the Olympic Games, and my goals for the future. This is something I am looking forward to, and I hope it encourages and inspires as many youngsters as possible."

The entire video is available on the official YouTube channel of Free Fire India. But this is not his first foray with the tech gaming company.

Neeraj Chopra's previous association with Garena Free Fire

On October 17, 2021, Neeraj made an appearance at the Free Fire Championship, flagging off the final matchday with a giveaway of autographed FFIC jerseys and motivating the finalists to give it their best.

His intentions behind doing so and message to youngsters are often well-received by most in the esports community, including Garena Free Fire players. Mustafa Ghouse, CEO of JSW Ltd, the agency that manages Neeraj Chopra, spoke about his client's determination and passion, and the way he expresses it, by saying:

“The way Neeraj inspired the entire nation with his sheer grit and desire to be the best is a story that will always have a special place in the history of Indian sport. What’s amazing is that he enjoys talking about it to encourage youngsters. Free Fire Stories is a fantastic way for Neeraj to reach out to the gaming community, and I’m certain his story will keep inspiring us and the future generations in India.”

The Haryana-born champion is one of the youngest inspirations in the country and the trending video further attests to how hard it can be for athletes to win gold medals in the biggest championships. Neeraj's hard work led to him being awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal on Republic Day. He also won the Padma Shri for his excellence on the field.

JSW Sports @jswsports



#BetterEveryday #PadmaAwards Adding another feather to his illustrious career, India’s Golden boy and JSW Sports athlete Neeraj Chopra will be conferred the Padma Shri Award for his exceptional performances on the field. Adding another feather to his illustrious career, India’s Golden boy and JSW Sports athlete Neeraj Chopra will be conferred the Padma Shri Award for his exceptional performances on the field. 🇮🇳 #BetterEveryday #PadmaAwards https://t.co/kxTWpL5fH7

Also Read Article Continues below

Garena Free Fire India's partnership with Neeraj looks set to be a productive one, and as the athlete put across brilliantly across in his video, "this is only the beginning."

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee