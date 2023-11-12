"PlayFly is eager to joins hands with SFA, recognizing vast opportunities in India's sports scene": Michael Schreiber, Founder & CEO, PlayFly Sports 

In a groundbreaking partnership, Sports For All (SFA), the trailblazing initiative aimed at fostering youth and high school sports in India, has joined forces with PlayFly Sports, a global leader in sports media, marketing, and entertainment. This alliance marks a pivotal moment in the trajectory of youth sports. Here, the ethos of fostering passion for athletics is met with the prowess of PlayFly's experience in driving fandom across various levels of sports.

SFA's commitment to making sports accessible to all, regardless of school affiliations, is mirrored in its collaboration with PlayFly Sports. This synergy aims not only to propel the platform to new heights, but also to nurture and highlight emerging talent on a global stage. PlayFly, known for its success in the US market and beyond, brings a wealth of experience in leveraging fandom to drive partnerships, emphasizing the holistic and family-centric nature of youth sports.

Sportskeeda had the priviledge of engaging in a conversation with Vishwas Choksi, Co-Founder of Sports For All, and Michael Schreiber, Founder and CEO of PlayFly Sports. They spoke about how they are embarking on a mission to redefine the narrative around youth sports using technology, data analytics, and content creation to elevate the entire experience.

Leveraging data to identify and nurture talent - Insights from a talk with Vishwas Choksi, Co-Founder of SFA, and Michael Schreiber, Founder and CEO of PlayFly Sports

Q.Could you delve into SFA's vision, which aims to foster a love for sports through inspiring and joyful experiences, particularly through multiple SFA championships? What strategic approaches are in place to effectively influence the youth in this regard?"

Vishwas: When the idea of SFA was conceived, our primary goal was to provide children with a platform for multi-sport participation. Recognizing that schools are the ideal starting point for cultivating a sporting culture and aspiring to contribute to India becoming a sporting superpower, the School SFA Championships were born. These championships are city-based, bringing together around 15,000 kids from over 500 schools in a city.

The aim is to encourage participation across various sports disciplines, creating an Olympic-style model to determine the number one school for sports in that city. This approach, focusing on equal opportunities and multi-sport participation, lays the foundation for future endeavors and growth within the sporting landscape.

Q. With over a million athletes participating, how do you envision the continued growth of SFA? Additionally, how does PlayFly Sports contribute to and align with the broader vision of SFA?

Vishwas: Given the vastness of India, with 1.5 million schools, our current reach of 5000 schools is just the tip of the iceberg. While the scale might seem unconquerable, we're committed to making a significant impact in this space.

Presently, we are intensifying our efforts, expanding our championships to 10 cities this year. Looking ahead to 2028, the goal is to reach 50 cities, hosting 250 championships, and engaging over two million kids from 25,000-plus schools. By 2025, we aspire to launch a national championship to identify the number one school for sports in the country.

In this ambitious endeavor, our partnership with PlayFly becomes pivotal. The uniqueness of what we're doing extends not only to India, but also to the global landscape. PlayFly's extensive experience in high school, college, and professional sports, particularly in the US, aligns seamlessly with our vision.

Collaborations with forward-thinking companies like PlayFly are instrumental in ensuring the success of a platform that stands out not just in India, but on the global stage. Michael and the team have embraced our vision, and together, we are determined to make this platform a resounding success.

Q. Could you provide an in-depth insight into PlayFly's vision and how the collaboration with SFA originated? What led to the selection of SFA as one of your strategic partners, and what is the overarching common vision that prompted the alliance between Playfly and SFA?

Michael: PlayFly's foundation lies in the power of fandom across all levels of sports, from youth and high school to college and professional levels. The company's core belief is that focusing on driving fandom can have a positive impact on various aspects, be it advertising for brands, monetizing tickets for teams, showcasing technology for tech companies, or enhancing audience reach for media services.

This focus on the passion behind fandom, particularly during the moment fans are engaged in the game, is considered the most valuable asset in media sponsorship.

PlayFly operates under the concept of "fandom as a service." This involves four key components: reaching fans, engaging them, monetizing the fandom, and measuring the impact through data analysis. This approach is not limited to a specific level of sports but extends to all realms, including professional, college, and even esports. The company's vision revolves around the idea that fandom is the driving force behind various elements in the sports industry.

Upon discovering SFA's work in India, PlayFly saw an exciting opportunity to collaborate. Having successfully harnessed the concept of fandom for youth and high school sports, especially in the US, PlayFly recognized the potential for growth in India.

The SFA partnership aligns with PlayFly's passion for fostering growth, and a shared vision to bring the excitement of new sports to global brands This collaboration reflects a mutual commitment to fostering the spirit of sports and fandom on a global scale.

Q. How does PlayFly leverage technology and data analytics to enhance the participant experience in SFA championships? Can you provide insights into the technical innovations you are implementing or planning to implement to elevate the overall SFA championship experience?

Vishwas: The scale of our operation, organizing 10 championships in just four months, is made possible by our robust backend technology, known as the Games Management System. This serves as the backbone, handling everything from participant registration and communication to scheduling and match videos. A unique feature is the video recording of every game at the SFA championship, providing each child with a profile containing district match videos and more.

This technological infrastructure allows us to gather and analyze data nationwide. Whether it's swimming, athletics, or team sports, we can track performance in every age category, for both boys and girls, across various cities and densities.

The data generated becomes invaluable for identifying potential talent, allowing us to scout and nurture promising athletes for the future. The integration of technology not only facilitates the seamless execution of our championships at scale, but also contributes to talent discovery and development.

Q. Once athletes are identified through data, what's the pathway for them beyond SFA championships? How do they progress to represent India in events like Khelo India Games or National Games? Can you share a brief overview for viewers curious about the journey beyond SFA?

Vishwas: SFAs involvement in events like Khelo India Games, National Games in Gujarat, and the ongoing National Games in Goa highlights our commitment to nurturing talent from school sports to national and international competitions.

As sponsors of Khelo India Youth Games for the next five years and partners in executing national events, we play a pivotal role in building an ecosystem that spans from grassroots to elite levels. This ecosystem facilitates the connection with other stakeholders, creating a pathway for athletes to progress in their sporting journey.

Our collaboration with Team India for the Asian Games and Olympics further underscores our dedication to supporting athletes in reaching international platforms. Noteworthy success stories, such as Isha Singh, who participated in SFA in 2017 and went on to win medals at the Asian Games, exemplify the potential of talent emerging from our platform.

As we continue to identify and nurture talent, the evolving ecosystem aims to provide athletes, parents, and coaches with a structured pathway to reach higher levels of competition.

Q. How does PlayFly plan to utilize its existing expertise to support and promote youth and high school athletics, both domestically and globally, through its partnership with SFA?

Michael: PlayFly recognizes the unique dynamics of youth sports, where it transcends traditional boundaries by involving entire families. With an understanding that it's not just the athletes but also their families who engage in the experience, Playfly sees the immense potential in creating a full family affair.

In the context of SFA, with 15,000 athletes, the engagement extends to approximately 100,000 family members, creating a dynamic and passionate fandom profile.

PlayFly leverages this insight, acknowledging that moments of passion in youth sports are unparalleled. Research shows that the connection between brands and these moments fosters lifelong loyalty, high recall, and positive actions associated with the brand. The ability to capture and channel this energy aligns perfectly with PlayFly's expertise in connecting brands with sports sponsorships and corporate partnerships.

PlayFly is eager to joins hands with SFA, recognizing vast opportunities in India's sports scene. Drawing parallels with the IPL's trajectory, PlayFly recognizes the rising importance of fandom in driving value across the country. As youth sports emerges as the next wave, PlayFly is proud to collaborate with SFA in leading this transformative effort.

Q. What specific areas do you envision collaboration and support for SFA through this partnership, and how do you plan to maximize and enhance the opportunities that arise from this collaboration?

Michael: We're leveraging our proven best practices cultivated across various sports domains, including professional, collegiate, high school, youth, and esports. These practices encompass understanding and addressing brand needs through active listening techniques, ensuring a tailored approach for each collaboration. Our experience working with the top 2000 advertisers globally positions us to bring these successful strategies to SFA.

A key focus lies in presenting SFA as a unique growth opportunity for brands, offering them the chance to activate and engage with a massive audience. This isn't just about advertising; it's about creating a meaningful local-to-national connection. The ability to convey a local message on a large scale is a rare and valuable asset. Brands seek this combination of local affinity and nationwide impact, making SFA's approach an exciting proposition.

Local and national dynamics intertwine seamlessly within SFA's ecosystem. We recognize the appeal of a simplified message that resonates both locally and nationally. This approach not only attracts brands, but also enhances the overall value proposition, aligning with the evolving landscape of sports engagement and brand activation.

Q. How has prioritizing sports over academics impacted youth participation, especially considering challenges schools face? Amidst the COVID-19 era, what challenges has SFA faced, and how does it ensure inclusivity and accessibility in promoting championships?

Vishwas: SFA embraces a "sports for all" ethos, breaking barriers for participation. Regardless of school type - ICSE, CBSE, IB, or government schools - all students can engage in our championships. The current statistics show a commendable 35% girls' participation, with an aim to elevate it to 50%. Interestingly, at the national level, the success story unfolds with more medals secured by girls, revealing a connection between sustained participation and triumph.

Our mission extends beyond providing a universal platform; it involves scouting talents and charting pathways for progression. As we expand our reach across the nation and foster collaborations with brands, states, and federations, the objective remains clear: widening access to unearth more talents for the betterment of our country.

Q. Could you share insights on your leadership mindset and criteria for global partnerships? What tips do you have for viewers navigating international collaborations, considering the unique blend of your international experience and Indian entrepreneurial background?

Michael: Certainly, as a growth-focused business, our ethos revolves around embracing disruption and avoiding conventional approaches. We believe in leveraging three key elements: data, digital platforms, and content, to revolutionize the sports industry. This mindset is ingrained in our teams to propel the company forward and encourage thinking beyond traditional sports strategies.

When considering global expansion, our emphasis lies in instilling the disruptor mindset in our teams worldwide. In terms of opportunities, I firmly believe in the enduring nature of sports. Regardless of economic downturns or pandemics, sports remains an essential service, woven into the fabric of people's lives globally.

For entrepreneurs, I recommend focusing on sports — a category that not only withstands the test of time, but also offers countless avenues for integration, be it through technology, content, or other exciting possibilities in the realm of sports entrepreneurship.

Vishwas: Navigating this journey has been a fascinating but challenging experience. The absence of benchmarks meant crafting our path without a template, a task laden with excitement and obstacles.

Overcoming the two-year hiatus imposed by COVID-19 posed a significant challenge, demanding swift adaptation to virtual platforms for competitions. The team's tenacity and adaptability emerged as our greatest assets, weathering the storm with grit and perseverance.