RuPay Prime Volleyball League lands EatFit as Nutrition Partner for 2022 tournament

The RuPay Prime Volleyball League has managed to land yet another sponsor, with nutrition company EatFit becoming the latest to join the fold. One of India's largest healthy food platforms, it will become the official Nutrition Partner of the premium sporting event.

EatFit is a subset of cloud kitchen company Curefoods and has found a brand-aligned event to partner with. The league recently released its schedule for the 2022 tournament: it is set to begin on 5 February, 2022, with the final to be played on 27 February, 2022. The event will be held in Hyderabad.

EatFit seems to have secured a good deal, especially from the viewpoint of brand exposure.The RuPay Prime Volleyball League, which was incorporated in 2019, has seven teams this year: Calicut Heroes, Ahmedabad Defenders, Chennai Blitz, Kochi Blue Spikers, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and Hyderabad Black Hawks.

EatFit is aiming to make healthy eating a happy experience and they will be expected to position their brand similarly at this tournament.

After making the partnership official, Gokul Kandhi, Chief Business Officer of CureFoods, talked glowingly about the deal and the company's association with the sport:

“We are very excited to partner with the Prime Volleyball League this year. Nutrition and health are at the very core of EatFit’s philosophy, and we constantly endeavor to partner with entities that align with our desire to promote a healthy mindset among people. With this association, we are also very keen to play our part in further promoting volleyball as a sport in India. We look forward to a long-lasting association with the Prime Volleyball League in years to come”

This comes at a good time for the company, as its parent entity Curefoods recently merged with food tech player Maverix. It is also important to note that EatFit is the principal sponsor of the Bengaluru Torpedoes. Their connection with the city has been growing ever since they made 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal their brand ambassador.

Prime Volleyball League has been securing major deals

The prime-time volleyball event has been securing plenty of deals over the last couple of months. It started when they brought on RuPay as their official title sponsor on a three-year deal in November 2021. This was followed by social media platform ShareChat and shortvideo app Mojo becoming its official content partners.

Quite recently, A23 — an online gaming platform of Head Digital Works — has decided to become the associate title sponsor of the three-week event.

So the fast-growing franchise, which is set to resume after a two-year break due to COVID-19, is set to garner plenty of attention, and alongside EatFit, it hopes to promote the right ideas and convey a positive message to its viewers.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee