Super Bowl LVI to feature 5 major pop artists at halftime show

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to be held on February 13 at the SoFi Stadium in Ingelwood, California, and the hosts are pulling out all the stops for the big event.

The American Super Bowl is perhaps one of the biggest annual sporting events in the world and arguably the biggest in the Northern Hemisphere. Tampa Bay hosted the grand sporting spectacle last year, but in 2022, for the first time this century, it will be hosted in Los Angeles.

To put things into perspective, 1993 was the last time the Southern California city hosted the event, with people still having vivid memories of Super Bowl XXVII. However, the Hollywood city is doing everything in its power to make the 2022 experience a memorable affair.

Super Bowl LVI halftime show to feature 5 major pop stars

On January 20, Pepsi, the NFL, and Roc Nation announced that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will be performing at the halftime show in SoFi stadium. It's set to air on NBC and its sister network Telemundo, marking the first time that a dedicated Spanish-language telecast will air on broadcast television.

It will also be streamed live on Peacock. The NFL recently released a trailer for the show on its official Twitter handle.

Watch these five music titans get ready for the The most epic, star-studded @Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer is OUT! 📽️Watch these five music titans get ready for the #PepsiHalftime Show on Feb 13th. bit.ly/PTCSBLVI The most epic, star-studded @Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer is OUT! 📽️🌟Watch these five music titans get ready for the #PepsiHalftime Show on Feb 13th. bit.ly/PTCSBLVI https://t.co/KiUqUjYZxi

People are sure to tune in to watch the five mega TV stars, who have 43 Grammys between them in total and have created 22 No. 1 Billboard albums.

In 2020, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed in Miami during Super Bowl LIV, while The Weeknd pulled off a sensational halftime show for Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay.

However, the show in Los Angeles is going to be a happy homecoming for the trio of Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dog. Dr. Dre spoke about the pleasure and honor at performing at the grand event:

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career. I'm grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment."

Senior Vice President of Media, Sports & Entertainment at PepsiCo, Adam Harter also spoke vividly about the upcoming performance and the tie-up with the NFL and Roc Nation:

"This year, we are blowing the roof off the concept of collaboration. Along with the NFL and Roc Nation, we continue to try and push the limits of what fans can expect during the most exciting 12 minutes in music; this year's superstar line-up is sure to deliver a mind-blowing performance."

Apart from this, Pepsi and the NFL have also come together to support the launch of Regional School #1, a magnet high school in South Los Angeles, as part of the LA Unified School district.

Regardless, the game itself is expected to be a blockbuster affair. The Kansas City Chiefs or Cincinnati Bengals will be one of the participants, depending on the AFC Championship. At the other end will be either the Los Angeles Rams or San Fransico 49ers, depending on the NFC Championship.

The field could be filled with star quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford or Joe Burrow. However, many were shocked after the exits of Tom Brady and Tampa Bay, while Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers also failed to make it to the penultimate stage. Moreover, this is the first time ever that the Super Bowl is being held on the second Sunday of February rather than the first.

Nevertheless, given the artists for the Halftime show, the initiatives behind the event, and the teams in contention to win the trophy, Super Bowl LVI is expected to be a massive success.

