Unleashing the power of STAN: How the platform garnered 1mn users

In the midst of the gaming revolution, a Bengaluru-headquartered startup, STAN, has emerged as a game-changer in fan engagement. The world of esports has evolved into a massive industry, captivating millions of passionate fans worldwide. STAN provides a one-of-a-kind platform by combining the power of blockchain technology with the fervor of gaming enthusiasts. Fans can actively collect, play, and engage with their favorite esports players and gaming creators through unique NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Parth Chadha, the co-founder of STAN, shared insights into the inspiration behind the platform, its unique features, and its vision for the future. Parth's passion for gaming and his deep understanding of the industry have driven his success and his commitment to revolutionize fan engagement in esports.

Through this interview, we delve into the core principles that set STAN apart from other platforms, its strategic partnerships, and the potential impact on the gaming ecosystem.

Excerpts from STAN co-founder Parth Chadha’s exclusive interview with Sportskeeda

Q. Could you provide some insights into the inspiration behind starting STAN? What specific factors or experiences led you to create a platform that integrates blockchain technology with the passion of gaming and esports fans?

Parth Chadha: The inspiration behind starting STAN stemmed from my deep involvement in the Indian gaming industry and my personal experience as a passionate gamer. I noticed the strong bond between gaming enthusiasts and their favorite games, players, and esports organizations. There was a thriving community that craved opportunities to connect, play together, and support their idols.

I wanted to create a platform that would enhance the lives of gamers, providing them with a holistic experience where they could seamlessly interact with their favorite games, watch streams, and engage with their idols. The fusion of blockchain technology with gaming and esports was a natural progression.

We saw the immense potential of integrating NFTs, collectibles, and in-game currencies into the gaming ecosystem. By leveraging the advantages of blockchain, we aimed to empower gamers and create a thriving economy where they could earn rewards, upgrade their assets, and participate in the Web3 ecosystem.

The goal was to bridge the gap between mainstream consumers and the blockchain economy, making it accessible and enjoyable for everyone, from gaming enthusiasts to casual gamers.

Q. With your background in tech and entrepreneurship, how has it shaped your approach to building STAN? What lessons have you learned along the way that have influenced the development and growth of the platform?

Parth Chadha: My background in tech and entrepreneurship has played a significant role in shaping my approach to building STAN. As a product-focused techie, I understand the importance of translating business requirements into user-friendly technology solutions.

My experience in building products from scratch and scaling them to reach a wider audience has instilled a deep understanding of user needs and preferences in me. One crucial lesson I have learned is the value of staying up to date with innovative technologies.

The rapid advancements in the blockchain space and the emergence of Web3 have opened up new possibilities for fan engagement and gaming experiences. By keeping a pulse on these technologies, we have been able to leverage their capabilities to create a platform that excites and delights our consumers. This user-centric approach has been instrumental in the growth and success of STAN.

Q. The esports and gaming industry is highly competitive, with numerous fan-engagement platforms available. In this context, how does STAN differentiate itself from other platforms? What unique features, services, or offerings does the platform provide that set it apart and attract gaming enthusiasts?

Parth Chadha: STAN differentiates itself by placing the gamer at the center of everything we do. Our platform is designed to cater to the specific needs and desires of gaming enthusiasts. We have created a comprehensive ecosystem where gamers can collect, play, and engage with their favorite esports and gaming-related collectibles.

Our unique offering lies in the integration of blockchain technology, which allows users to own and trade NFTs backed by their favorite celebrities and gaming idols. Furthermore, our platform stands out by providing a range of real-world and virtual perks to users.

We have forged partnerships with leading celebrities and popular gamers in the Indian esports ecosystem, enabling fans to access exclusive merchandise, participate in livestreams, and even visit bootcamps.

Our focus on community building and creating a non-toxic and supportive environment further distinguishes us from other platforms. We strive to empower gaming enthusiasts, uplift creators, and provide them with opportunities to realize their wildest fan dreams.

The seamless integration of traditional in-app purchases and the use of fiat currency to acquire NFT-backed assets makes our platform accessible to mainstream consumers, ensuring a wider adoption of blockchain and Web3 technology in the gaming industry.

Q. Could you share some insights into how STAN bridges the gap for mainstream consumers who may not have prior experience with cryptocurrencies and onboards non-crypto native users? What strategies or user-friendly features does the platform employ to ensure a smooth transition and wide accessibility?

Parth Chadha: At STAN, we understand that not all users are familiar with cryptocurrencies or blockchain technology. To bridge the gap and onboard non-crypto native users, we have implemented several strategies and user-friendly features. Our primary focus is to provide a seamless and intuitive user experience that doesn't overwhelm with technical jargon.

One of our key strategies is to abstract the complexities of blockchain technology from the users. When they engage with STAN, they can easily purchase in-game currency using traditional fiat currency through platforms like the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

We provide a one-click solution for buying NFTs and participating in the blockchain economy, eliminating the need for users to set up crypto wallets or understand the intricacies of blockchain transactions.

Additionally, we offer both custodial and non-custodial wallet solutions, allowing users to choose the option that suits their comfort level. For those who are already familiar with Web3 and crypto wallets, we provide the flexibility to link their existing wallets to STAN. This approach ensures a smooth transition for users with prior crypto experience, while also catering to those who are new to the space.

Overall, our goal is to make the onboarding process as user-friendly as possible, abstracting the technical complexities and empowering mainstream consumers to participate in the blockchain economy with ease.

Q. STAN has forged partnerships with leading celebrities and popular gamers in the Indian esports ecosystem. Could you provide some details about these partnerships and how they enhance the value proposition for users?

Parth Chadha: Our partnerships with leading celebrities and popular gamers in the Indian esports ecosystem are a key component of the STAN experience. These collaborations bring immense value to our users by providing exclusive opportunities and enhanced engagement.

We have partnered with renowned esports athletes and content creators, including Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) creators such as GodLike Esports, Jonathan, Ghatak, ClutchGod, ZGOD, as well as Free Fire creators like Total Gaming, Assassins Army, and Desi Gamer, to name a few.

Through these partnerships, users on our platform have the chance to access a wide range of perks and experiences. They can acquire NFTs of their favorite celebrities and gaming idols, participate in meet and greets, get signed merchandise, join Instagram live sessions, and even play games with them.

These collaborations not only create unique opportunities for fans to interact with their idols but also contribute to the overall STAN experience by fostering a strong sense of community and connection.

By bringing together the worlds of esports, gaming, and blockchain technology, STAN enables fans to go beyond being ordinary spectators and actively engage with their favorite personalities.

These partnerships enhance the value proposition for users by offering exclusive access and experiences that would otherwise be challenging to obtain.

Q. Considering STAN's position as a blockchain-based fan engagement platform, how do you envision STAN integrating with and thriving in the metaverse, and what opportunities and challenges do you foresee in this space?

Parth Chadha: The concept of the metaverse and its potential impact on fan engagement and gaming experiences is indeed exciting. As a blockchain-based platform, STAN is well-positioned to integrate with and thrive in the metaverse. We envision our platform being a key player in this space by offering immersive and interactive experiences to users.

By leveraging blockchain technology and NFTs, we can bring unique in-game assets and collectibles into the metaverse. Users will have the opportunity to showcase their digital possessions and interact with them in virtual environments.

Imagine attending virtual esports tournaments, meeting your favorite gaming idols in a metaverse setting, or even participating in virtual reality gaming experiences that integrate seamlessly with STAN's ecosystem.

While the opportunities in the metaverse are vast, we also recognize the challenges that lie ahead. The metaverse is still in its early stages, and there are technological and infrastructural hurdles to overcome. The adoption of virtual reality devices and ensuring seamless connectivity within the metaverse are key challenges.

However, as technology continues to advance, we believe that these obstacles will be addressed, opening up new avenues for the company to thrive and provide unparalleled fan engagement experiences in the metaverse.

Q. In the context of the Indian gaming and esports industries, how do you envision STAN contributing to their growth and development? What impact do you believe STAN can have on the ecosystem, both locally and globally?

Parth Chadha: STAN is dedicated to the growth and development of the Indian gaming and esports industries. We see ourselves as a catalyst for their continued success. By providing a platform that combines fan engagement, blockchain technology, and gaming, we aim to uplift the ecosystem and create new opportunities for gaming creators and esports players.

Through our partnerships and collaborations with leading celebrities, gamers, and esports organizations, STAN helps amplify the reach and influence of these individuals within the industry. This not only enhances their personal brand, but also contributes to the overall growth of the ecosystem.

Locally, the impact can be seen in the way it provides a platform for Indian gamers and esports enthusiasts. It fosters a sense of community and offers opportunities for aspiring gamers to showcase their skills and connect with industry professionals.

Globally, we aim to position ourself as a leading D2C sports brand, bringing the best of Indian esports and gaming to a global audience. In essence, our mission is to provide gamers with a platform to showcase their talent, engage with fans, and participate in a thriving ecosystem.

Q. Looking ahead, what are the future plans for STAN? Are there any upcoming features or initiatives that you can share with us?

Parth Chadha: We have exciting plans for STAN's future. We aim to continue growing our user base and expanding our offerings to meet the evolving needs and expectations of gaming enthusiasts.

One upcoming feature we are thrilled to introduce is Game Rep. It will provide gamers with a comprehensive profile that showcases their achievements, participation in tournaments, and overall gaming journey. It will be a one-stop platform for gamers to flaunt their skills and connect with others in the gaming community.

Additionally, we are actively exploring opportunities to integrate STAN with the metaverse. We believe that the future of gaming lies in immersive experiences, and we want to ensure that we are at the forefront of this evolution. By leveraging emerging technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality, we aim to create unique and interactive experiences for our users.

Furthermore, we have plans to expand globally and establish the company as a leading D2C sports brand on the global stage. We have received interest from esports organizations outside of India, and we are excited to explore these partnerships to bring the best of Indian esports to a global audience.

Overall, our vision for STAN's future is to continue empowering and uplifting gaming creators and esports players. We will achieve this by constantly innovating and delivering features that enhance the fan engagement experience, provide new avenues for monetization, and foster a strong sense of community within the gaming ecosystem.

To sum this all up, STAN's dedication to embracing emerging technologies sets it apart as a trailblazer in the business of sports and fan engagement.

As the gaming and esports industries continue to thrive, STAN remains at the forefront, championing the passion of gaming enthusiasts and connecting them with the world of blockchain and the metaverse.

With its unique features and strong partnerships, STAN is driving the growth of the gaming and esports industries, and creating a dynamic ecosystem where fans can actively engage with their idols. The future of fan engagement is bright, and STAN is leading the way.