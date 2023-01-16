What are Quest Portals and how will they shape the future of the Metaverse?

Last month, Meta introduced the futuristic Quest Portals to switch between VR apps seamlessly on its popular VR headset, Quest 2.

It will add "portals" or entry points to Meta's existing VR Travel concept, letting users travel between different VR app experiences.

From the looks of it, the concept is undoubtedly promising, giving users a chance to experience undelayed metaverse magic. Despite certain limitations, Quest Portals are expected to act as an integral initiation towards shaping the future of virtual reality.

Here's what Quest Portals mean and how they will open a new dimension in the Metaverse

Meta's VR Travel idea has taken an exciting leap forward with the new App to App Travel API, which is expected to trigger more developer collaborations and user socials.

VR Travel allowed users to enjoy an immersive VR experience as a group, thanks to Group Launch and Destinations. With App to App Travel API, developers can collaborate with each other and provide connected multi-app experiences that people in a group can seamlessly switch between.

To elaborate on this, Quest Portals will work like portals, letting users switch between VR app destinations available on the Quest 2. Developers can add the feature to their applications using the Platform SDK v47.

In a press release dated December 16, 2022, Meta elaborated on the Quest Portals concept and gave a distinct idea:

"With App to App Travel enabled, people can use “portals” connecting two VR experiences to jump directly into your app’s Destinations from any apps you’ve partnered with—or from another app belonging to your organization. Our goal is to boost the interconnectivity of apps on our platform by giving people an intuitive and easy way to “open the door” to other Destinations and experiences"

Apart from the flexibility the new Travel API provides to VR users, Meta further states that the feature will boost engagement, retention, and Destination visibility across the extended ecosystem of users, developers, and the Metaverse.

That said, there are a few burning limitations to the feature, including the fact that developer studios will require to collaborate extensively to provide mixed experiences. Furthermore, users are required to have the applications downloaded on their VR headsets to travel between experiences.

Despite its nascent development, Meta's VR Travel, in conjunction with the new App to App Travel API is a massive headstart towards advancing virtual reality. With time, Meta can put further effort into evolving the technology and reducing travel delays and other limitations.

Advanced Quest Portals should be able to offer seamless travel between experiences without having to endure a confirmation or loading screen, as the current technology suggests.

Furthermore, collaborations between developer studios can be a complicated process and is a social limitation that Meta may not be able to overcome anytime soon. Studios are more likely to conjunct the App to App Travel API feature into multiple products of their own.

Meta will launch Quest 3, the much-anticipated successor to 2020's Quest 2, in 2023, bringing new, game-changing VR features to the table. The upcoming headset should accelerate the Quest Portals' advancement and possibly even simplify the idea of portal-based VR travel.

