Embarking on a journey through Vedanta's narrative, we encounter an organization that firmly believes in the transformative power of sports, technology, and inclusivity. Its story transcends the confines of profit margins, embracing a set of core values centered on empowerment and positive societal impact.

Vedanta's narrative commences with a resolute focus on nurturing grassroots sports and talents, a dedication aimed at unlocking the potential within every child across India. Its journey has earned it a well-deserved reputation as a transformative force, distinguished by its cutting-edge sports infrastructure, and unwavering emphasis on inclusivity and holistic development.

The company's commitment to inclusivity extends to the realm of women's empowerment, where it is determined to challenge gender stereotypes within a predominantly male-centric industry. Initiatives such as the Vedanta Women's League bear testimony to its steadfast dedication to providing equal opportunities for female athletes.

In an exclusive conversation with Vedanta's Director, Priya Agrawal Hebba, we delve into the company's journey, core values, and its unwavering spirit to promote sports, inclusivity, and social impact. This conversation offers a deeper understanding of an entity that stands for something beyond mere profit — a company that envisions a brighter, more inclusive tomorrow.

Q: Priya, can you tell us about Vedanta's dedication to promoting sports and grassroots talent in India, and how it's been translated into a state-of-the-art sports infrastructure?

Priya Agrawal Hebba: Vedanta's commitment to sports and grassroots talent is deeply ingrained in our company's ethos. Our belief is that every child, regardless of where they are in the country, deserves the opportunity to showcase their talent.

Over the years, we've witnessed a significant transformation in Indian sports, which has been made possible through collaborative efforts involving the government, industry partnerships, and sponsorships. Currently, our focus lies on three key areas: football, archery, and cricket. Additionally, we've expanded our support to para-athletes and initiatives like the Delhi Marathon.

Q: The Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium is an impressive project. How do you envision it contributing to the growth of cricket as a sport and Vedanta's brand presence?

Priya Agrawal Hebba: The Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium stands as a monumental venture for our company, proudly ranking as the third-largest globally and the second-largest in India. Surpassing the combined seating capacity of Lord's and The Oval, this stadium's sheer scale and vision are a source of immense pride for us.

We envision it not only as a hub for international cricket tournaments, but also as a nurturing ground for budding talents in the sport. This stadium spread across 100 acres, and with a capacity of over 75,000 people, symbolizes our deep commitment to the world of sports.

It is an exciting development that will not only host international cricket events, but also become a venue where young and upcoming athletes in India can receive top-notch training. This project underlines Vedanta's prominent presence in the sports arena and its unwavering dedication to youth development.

Q3: Can you elaborate on the brand's long-term goals for supporting para-athletes and how these efforts align with the company's overall business objectives?

Priya Agrawal Hebba: Our commitment to inclusivity at Vedanta extends beyond sports. We are dedicated to achieving 30% women employment by 2030, especially in an industry that has traditionally been male-dominated. We have made history by being the first company in India to have women working underground in Indian mines.

Furthermore, we've introduced policies to support transgender employment, offering financial assistance for gender transformation surgeries, and providing one month of leave during the surgery and recovery. Our collaboration with the Paralympics Committee of India (PCI) is another facet of our commitment.

We sponsor high-potential para-athletes, some of whom, like Sundar Singh Gurjar and Devendra Jhajharia, made a mark in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. These endeavors align seamlessly with our broader business objective of promoting diversity and social responsibility.

Q4: How does the Vedanta Women's League contribute to Vedanta's commitment to women's empowerment?

Priya Agrawal Hebba: The Vedanta Women's League holds a significant role in our dedication to empowering female athletes. Our management of football academies, including the SESA academy in Goa and another academy in Rajasthan, has left an indelible impact on Indian football.

What's important is that we ensure holistic development for all players, irrespective of their gender. Recently, we've been placing increasing focus on encouraging girls in sports. As we witness their exceptional performances, our commitment to promoting gender equality in sports grows even stronger. This initiative underscores Vedanta's profound commitment to women's empowerment.

Q5: What are Vedanta's future plans for the sports industry, and how open is it to exploring new opportunities beyond football, archery, and cricket?

Priya Agrawal Hebba: Our current concentration lies on football, archery, and cricket, primarily because we believe we can make a substantial impact in these areas. However, our commitment to making a positive influence in the sporting world extends to being open to exploring new opportunities.

We're cautious not to spread ourselves too thin, ensuring that each project receives the attention and care it deserves. But we are genuinely ready to venture into new sports if they enable us to continue making a meaningful difference in the sporting landscape.

Q6: Could you shed light on what prompted you to be a part of the Delhi marathon, and what is the significance of the #RunForZeroHunger initiative?

Priya Agrawal Hebba: Our involvement in the Delhi Marathon was motivated by the exceptional journey that began with the Pink City Marathon in Rajasthan.

The Delhi Marathon is a significant event, and its significance has transcended a traditional running competition. Notably, it has fostered near-equal representation from both men and women, fostering a culture of health and fitness not only in Delhi, but across India as well.

What's truly significant is the #RunForZeroHunger initiative, which embodies a more profound purpose. It's not just about running; it's about running for a cause that resonates deeply with the company's values. For every kilometer covered during the marathon, we pledge to provide a meal to a child in need. It's a mission to combat malnourishment and make a meaningful difference in society.

To date, we have provided over three million meals, and our goal is to reach five million meals on race day. The Delhi Marathon stands for a noble cause beyond health, fitness, and competition. It's about fighting malnourishment and making a positive impact.