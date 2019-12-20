Pune gets set for the Bajaj Allianz Pune Half Marathon (BAPHM) as D-Day beckons

Jay Bawcom and Janet Bawcom pose with the mentors at the session

Pune, December 20, 2019: This Sunday, around 20,000 runners will hit the track at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex (popularly known as Balewadi Stadium), Mahalunge, Baner-Mahalunge Rd, Pune ofr the Bajaj Allianz Pune Half Marathon (BAPHM) 2019. The race will start at 5.15 am from Balewadi Stadium.

Some key facts on the race.

· 87 Elite runners

· 29% of the runners are female

· 15% of the participants are from outside Pune. The race sees participation from 26 States/UT, with the farthest participant being from Gyalshing, Sikkim

· 7% of the runners are above 50 years of age. The oldest participant being 82-years-old

· The event sees participants from 28 corporates.

The build-up to this premium running event had picked pace last week with the event ambassador Janet Cherobon-Bawcom leading from the front. The US Olympian has been conducting promo runs and track sessions across the city. In her first track session in the city, Janet spoke to young aspiring runners and conducted a track session together with her coach, Jay Bawcom. She also met the coaches and discussed broader aspects of training and nutrition.

Janet participated in promo runs at the Pune University and Dighi Hills to promote the concept of running and inspire more people for the festival of wellness on December 22, 2019.

Building up to the race day, there are two days of the expo planned, on Friday and Saturday, where running bibs and participation kit will be handed over to the participants. The expo will also have several productive sessions which include a special session on Running demystified by renowned running coach Jay Bawcom, followed by a session on Learnings from an Olympian’s Life by Janet herself.

Speaking before the half-marathon at the expo, Janet said, “Since landing in Pune, I have been quite thrilled to witness the kind of enthusiasm that the city has shown towards the event. It doesn’t feel like that the race is just in its second year. The promo runs and the training sessions have seen considerable participation from the localities. The running culture and enthusiasm have excited me and I am looking forward to the race.”

Vikas Singh, the CEO of APG Running, the promoter of Bajaj Allianz Pune Half Marathon adds, “We are thankful to the government, police and other authorities for their immense support. Just a day away from the event and we are still receiving participation requests. A lot of effort has been put to ensure an optimum experience. The team is working hard to put up a great show.”

The event features four categories which include the half marathon (21.1 km), 10 km run, 5 km and 3 km (family and fun). Additionally, it is featuring 11 paraplegic runners in the 3kms run.

As a unique addition to the event, BAPHM is also featuring the Police Commissioner Cup to motivate police personnel to participate in the run as a team of 4.

The introduction of the Corporate Cup has been a great value add as it witnessed exclusive corporate registrations from 28 companies.

Medical Arrangements by Symbiosis University Hospital

Symbiosis University Hospital is the medical partner for the event taking care of all medical needs and to suitably manage any emergencies during the run.