PV Sindhu led Hyderabad Hunters team launches new services for AbhiBus.com customer

AbhiBus.com join hands with the Hyderabad Hunters

AbhiBus.com, India’s fastest growing online marketplace for bus ticketing and sponsors of PV Sindhu led Hyderabad Hunters today announced the launch of train ticketing services as well as celebrated the milestone of 5 MN android downloads of AbhiBus.com app.

The event took place at Hotel Radisson, Hyderabad in presence of Ms. PV Sindhu, Indian Badminton Players, and Hyderabad Hunters team that included N, Sikki Reddy, Priyanshu Rajawat and Sean Vendy.

A cake in the form of 5Mn and Android mascot was cut to commemorate the occasion. Hyderabad Hunters also booked their train tickets on the AbhiBus.com platform. This was the 10000th ticket on AbhiBus platform that the team booked.

With the complete operationalisation of train services customers of AbhiBus.com can now seamlessly get information on trains, book cancel or postpone their train tickets in any class and do their PNR check. AbhiBus.com has tied-up with IRCTC to provide these services to their customers. AbhiBus.com customers can also use the platform locator option and coach position to directly move to the respective platform and in the direction of the coach without wasting time checking for that information.

Commenting on the new service roll-out Mr. Sudhakar Reddy Chirra, CEO, AbhiBus.com said, “we are very excited to launch the train ticket ticketing services for our customer. Traveling by Train in India is the single largest and most affordable mode of public transport. More than 3 crore people travel by train in India every day and our services will help them to book the train ticket services without any hassle.”

He further added, “we are very delighted to be part of the Hyderabad Hunters team in this season of Premier Badminton League. It gives us great pleasure for us to have P.V. Sindhu, N, Sikki Reddy, and Priyanshu Rajawat to be part of the train service launch and the milestone celebrations.”