Sony Pictures Networks India acquires the rights to broadcast Cricket Australia’s Bushfire Cricket Bash

Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist will captain the two teams in the Bushfire Bash

Mumbai, February 7, 2020: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired the exclusive broadcast rights in the Indian subcontinent for Cricket Australia’s Bushfire Cricket Bash which will be played at Junction Oval, Melbourne on February 9, 2020, to raise funds for the victims of the bushfires in Australia and will be telecast live and exclusive on SONY SIX & SONY TEN 1 channels, 9:45 AM onwards.

The Bushfire Cricket Bash is a T10 format match that features two teams, one coached by Indian legend, Sachin Tendulkar and led by Ricky Ponting, and the other coached by current Australia Test captain Tim Paine and led by Adam Gilchrist. The match will have cricket legends and former players like Brian Lara, Wasim Akram, Courtney Walsh, Yuvraj Singh, Andrew Symonds, Shane Watson, Brad Haddin, Brad Hodge, Brett Lee, Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden, Dan Christian, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed along with women cricketers like Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Elyse Villani as well as Australian Football League players Luke Hodge and Nick Riewoldt, among others take the field for this cause.

The charity match will be a part of “The Big Appeal” as it will be one of the four cricketing events scheduled between 8th & 9th February 2020. All match profits and funds raised across the weekend’s Big Appeal will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. The other three events slated for the weekend are the Commonwealth Bank Women's Tri-Series T20I clash between India and Australia, the Commonwealth Bank Tri-Series T20I clash between Australia and England and the final of the Big Bash League (BBL). All four matches of the “The Big Appeal” will be aired live and exclusive on SONY SIX, SONY ESPN, SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3 channels.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited:

“We are extremely supportive of Cricket Australia’s initiative, the Bushfire Cricket Bash, a relief effort for the bushfire crisis in Australia and proud to telecast it on our network. It is truly heartwarming to see legends and some of the biggest names in cricket from all around the world come out of retirement in aid of those affected. Sports has always brought people together and the love for cricket will transcend boundaries with some of the biggest rivals standing arm in arm to assist the affected communities.”

Kevin Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, Cricket Australia:

“We are absolutely honoured to be welcoming Sachin and Courtney back to Australia where they both enjoyed a lot of success as players, and we can’t wait to have them involved in what is going to be a special day. Both in the ICC Hall of Fame, Sachin is the greatest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, and we all remember what Courtney could do with the ball, taking more than 500 Test wickets. We’re looking forward to our people at CA and the entire Australian cricket family coming together for The Big Appeal.

The Bushfire Cricket Bash will be Cricket Australia’s major fundraising initiative to support Australians impacted by the recent unprecedented bushfire emergency. People the world over have seen the overwhelming images of hundreds of thousands of hectares burnt, precious lives lost, hundreds of properties destroyed and the devastating loss of wildlife as a result of the fires. These images have reinforced the need to get behind organizations like the Australian Red Cross which is responding to the immediate requirements of people who have lost loved ones, their homes, and their livelihoods.”

